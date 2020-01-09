FRAUD
Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Knowingly Defrauded Condo Buyers — and Wriggled Out of Prosecution, New Book Charges
“Coordinated, deliberate and knowing effort to deceive buyers”
President Donald Trump’s two eldest children knowingly took part in a fraud scheme to sell luxury condominiums, according to a new book about the family’s business.
The family’s dealings around the Trump SoHo project fell under criminal investigation, which was dropped in 2011, but the new book American Oligarchs: The Kushners, The Trumps And The Marriage Of Money And Power reveals email correspondence that appears to show Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump engaged in fraud, reported The Guardian.
“(Email evidence) showed a coordinated, deliberate and knowing effort to deceive buyers,” wrote journalist and author Andrea Bernstein. “In one email, the Trumps discussed how to coordinate false information they had given to prospective buyers. Because the sales levels had been overstated at the beginning of the sales process, any statement showing a lower level could reveal the untruths.”
Trump previewed the 46-story tower in lower Manhattan during a 2006 episode of NBC’s “The Apprentice,” but sales proved disappointing — especially after business partner Felix Sater’s criminal past was revealed.
Only about 15 percent to 30 percent of the units had been sold by the start of 2009, according to figures filed with state and federal agencies, but the future president’s children presented a rosier picture in public.
Ivanka Trump told Reuters in June 2008 that 60 percent of them had been sold, and Trump Jr. told Real Deal magazine in April 2009 that 55 percent of units had sold, according to Bernstein.
Buyers later sued Trump, complaining that they had been defrauded by inflated sales claims, and the Manhattan district attorney’s office then began a criminal investigation of the case.
Appeals Court Rules Against President – Refuses to Block House Subpoena for Trump’s Financial Records
A Second Circuit Court of Appeals panel has just refused a motion from President Donald Trump asking it to block a House subpoena for his financial records. The subpoena orders two entities, Deutsche Bank and Capital One, to hand over Trump’s financial documents.
The Washington Post reports the court’s ruling states “the public interest favors denial” of the president’s requested injunction.
The court has stayed its decision for seven days to give Trump time to request an extension.
This is the second time a federal appeals curt has refused to block a request for Trump’s financial documents.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Two Republicans Charged With Election Fraud in Ohio
Two Republicans, including a candidate for local office and a County Republican Party official have been charged with election fraud in Marion, Ohio.
The GOP candidate for Marion City Auditor, Robert Landon, and Marion County Republican Party official John Matthews have both been charged with distributing phony sample ballots, according to ABC6 News. “A party official or candidate handing out a sample ballot could face up to six months in jail and a $1000 fine if convicted.”
Noting that “Ohio law bans political parties or candidates from handing out sample ballots,” ABC6 News reports they “look just like a sample ballot a voter could get from the county board of elections but it has boxes highlighting where the Republican candidates are.”
In 2015, according to The Columbus Dispatch, Matthews served as GOP county chairman and pleaded guilty to doing work for Governor John Kasich’s presidential campaign while he was supposed to be working at a six-figure government job.
#BillionDollarLoser: Americans Scorch ‘Millionaire-at-Birth’ and ‘Grifter’ Trump for Decade of Massive Loses
The New York Times’ bombshell exposé revealing that businessman Donald Trump lost more than $1 billion over a 10-year period during Manhattan’s real estate surge of the ’80’s and ’90’s has many Americans furious, while others are choosing to mock and ridicule the President.
#BillionDollarLoser is now the top trending term on Twitter.
Some are also pointing to Trump’s tweets from Wednesday morning, in which he said he was “entitled to massive write offs and depreciation,” and calling the entire process a “sport.”
….you would get it by building, or even buying. You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes….almost all real estate developers did – and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport. Additionally, the very old information put out is a highly inaccurate Fake News hit job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019
Here’s how some are responding to the news:
In case you missed it this morning, President Trump called tax avoidance a “sport,” and bragged about how good he is at it.
Is this the person who best represents the middle class?
Absolutely not!#BillionDollarLoser
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 8, 2019
2000: GOP elects an illiterate millionaire-at-birth who couldn’t find oil in Texas to cut taxes for millionaires.
2016: GOP elects an illiterate millionaire-at-birth who lost a billion $ while owning casinos to cut taxes for millionaires.#BillionDollarLoser #MAGA
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 8, 2019
Just a reminder about Donald Trump’s building prowess- he is the one NYC real estate developer that completely missed out on the 21st century real estate market in Manhattan… #BillionDollarLoser
— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) May 8, 2019
The real scandal is the fact that Donald Trump probably got to keep the tax losses that were actually suffered by other people, like his limited partners. There is absolutely nothing “self-made” about this grifter. #BillionDollarLoser
— Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) May 8, 2019
Hey #maga – if Donald Trump can blow $100 million of his daddy’s money every year for 10 years, imagine what he’s already blowing for you. #BillionDollarLoser
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 8, 2019
And you’re one of them. #BillionDollarLoser pic.twitter.com/LFv1ajmKRE
— Kevin Farris (@KevinFarris) May 8, 2019
You know how a #BillionDollarLoser proves news that he’s a #BillionDollarLoser is “highly inaccurate”?
He releases his tax returns.
You know why a #BillionDollarLoser won’t do that? It would prove that he not only was a #BillionDollarLoser but still is a #BillionDollarLoser. https://t.co/fEL3ts0skK
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 8, 2019
When you wake up and see #BillionDollarLoser and #BiggestLoserTrump are trending. pic.twitter.com/Cz7nLKI7yA
— N (@L5Nic) May 8, 2019
Finally, something Trump is actually “the best” at. #BillionDollarLoser #BiggestLoserDonaldTrum #BiggestLoserTrump #TrumpIsAFraud pic.twitter.com/Vv88fq6UWY
— Mary Mauro (@CitizenMauro) May 8, 2019
It’s The #TaxFraud, Stupid.#WednesdayWisdom#TrumpIsAFraud #BillionDollarLoser #BiggestLoserTrump #TaxFraud #TrumpIsALoser #TaxReturns #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/ky4CMdSuuV
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) May 8, 2019
RELATED: ‘IF YOU CONSIDER A BILLION DOLLARS A LOT OF MONEY’: FOX NEWS GOES ALL OUT TO WHITEWASH TRUMP’S MASSIVE LOSSES
