Connect with us

FRAUD

Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Knowingly Defrauded Condo Buyers — and Wriggled Out of Prosecution, New Book Charges

Published

on

“Coordinated, deliberate and knowing effort to deceive buyers”

President Donald Trump’s two eldest children knowingly took part in a fraud scheme to sell luxury condominiums, according to a new book about the family’s business.

The family’s dealings around the Trump SoHo project fell under criminal investigation, which was dropped in 2011, but the new book American Oligarchs: The Kushners, The Trumps And The Marriage Of Money And Power reveals email correspondence that appears to show Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump engaged in fraud, reported The Guardian.

“(Email evidence) showed a coordinated, deliberate and knowing effort to deceive buyers,” wrote journalist and author Andrea Bernstein. “In one email, the Trumps discussed how to coordinate false information they had given to prospective buyers. Because the sales levels had been overstated at the beginning of the sales process, any statement showing a lower level could reveal the untruths.”

Trump previewed the 46-story tower in lower Manhattan during a 2006 episode of NBC’s “The Apprentice,” but sales proved disappointing — especially after business partner Felix Sater’s criminal past was revealed.

Only about 15 percent to 30 percent of the units had been sold by the start of 2009, according to figures filed with state and federal agencies, but the future president’s children presented a rosier picture in public.

Ivanka Trump told Reuters in June 2008 that 60 percent of them had been sold, and Trump Jr. told Real Deal magazine in April 2009 that 55 percent of units had sold, according to Bernstein.

Buyers later sued Trump, complaining that they had been defrauded by inflated sales claims, and the Manhattan district attorney’s office then began a criminal investigation of the case.

The Trump feared the damning evidence they left behind in their email correspondence, which was first revealed by ProPublica in 2017.

“According to a person who read them, the Trumps worried that a reporter might be on to them,” Bernstein wrote. “In yet another email chain that included Don Jr. and Ivanka, the younger generation of Trumps issued the email equivalent of a knowing chuckle, saying that nobody would ever find them out, because only people on the email chain or in the Trump Organization knew about the deception.”

One person who read the mails told Bernstein there was “no doubt” Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump “approved, knew of, agreed to, and intentionally inflated the numbers to make more sales.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

FRAUD

Appeals Court Rules Against President – Refuses to Block House Subpoena for Trump’s Financial Records

Published

1 month ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

A Second Circuit Court of Appeals panel has just refused a motion from President Donald Trump asking it to block a House subpoena for his financial records. The subpoena orders two entities, Deutsche Bank and Capital One, to hand over Trump’s financial documents.

The Washington Post reports the court’s ruling states “the public interest favors denial” of the president’s requested injunction.

The court has stayed its decision for seven days to give Trump time to request an extension.

This is the second time a federal appeals curt has refused to block a request for Trump’s financial documents.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

Continue Reading

FRAUD

Two Republicans Charged With Election Fraud in Ohio

Published

2 months ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Two Republicans, including a candidate for local office and a County Republican Party official have been charged with election fraud in Marion, Ohio.

The GOP candidate for Marion City Auditor, Robert Landon, and Marion County Republican Party official John Matthews have both been charged with distributing phony sample ballots, according to ABC6 News. “A party official or candidate handing out a sample ballot could face up to six months in jail and a $1000 fine if convicted.”

Noting that “Ohio law bans political parties or candidates from handing out sample ballots,” ABC6 News reports they “look just like a sample ballot a voter could get from the county board of elections but it has boxes highlighting where the Republican candidates are.”

In 2015, according to The Columbus Dispatch, Matthews served as GOP county chairman and pleaded guilty to doing work for Governor John Kasich’s presidential campaign while he was supposed to be working at a six-figure government job.

 

Continue Reading

FRAUD

#BillionDollarLoser: Americans Scorch ‘Millionaire-at-Birth’ and ‘Grifter’ Trump for Decade of Massive Loses

Published

8 months ago

on

May 8, 2019

By

The New York Times’ bombshell exposé revealing that businessman Donald Trump lost more than $1 billion over a 10-year period during Manhattan’s real estate surge of the ’80’s and ’90’s has many Americans furious, while others are choosing to mock and ridicule the President.

#BillionDollarLoser is now the top trending term on Twitter.

Some are also pointing to Trump’s tweets from Wednesday morning, in which he said he was “entitled to massive write offs and depreciation,” and calling the entire process a “sport.”

Here’s how some are responding to the news:

 

RELATED: ‘IF YOU CONSIDER A BILLION DOLLARS A LOT OF MONEY’: FOX NEWS GOES ALL OUT TO WHITEWASH TRUMP’S MASSIVE LOSSES

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.