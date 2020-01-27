Connect with us

NOT SO FAST...

‘Bizarro World’: Internet Explodes as Pam Bondi Defends President on TV: ‘Frat Houses at Trump University Must Be Wild Now’

Published

on

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, possibly best-known for refusing to join a fraud investigation into Trump University that ultimately led to the President of the United States forking over $25 million, is right now defending President Trump on national TV during the Senate impeachment trial.

As many on social media noted, Bondi refused to join that investigation that led to a $25 million payment from the president, but was only too happy to accept a $25,000 donation from Donald Trump for her re-election campaign, just as she was deciding on whether or not to investigate him.

Bondi rocketed to the number two trending item on Twitter within minutes of speaking.

On social media some are calling it “bizarro world”:

Some posted evidence:

Some say Bondi has experience “overlooking allegations made against Trump”:

Some mocked the “frat houses” that never existed at the now-defunct Trump University:

More:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

NOT SO FAST...

‘Pretend Princess’ Ivanka Trump’s Tweet Defending Her Father After Impeachment Vote Brilliantly Backfires

Published

3 months ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

“Jefferson was also a rapist and a white supremacist”

Exactly five minutes after the House of Representatives passed a resolution laying out the procedures for the public phase of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump posted a tweet with this quote from Thomas Jefferson to defend her boss and father:

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.”

Apparently, Ivanka Trump should have chosen her words more carefully:

Few were amused, many appeared angered and indignant, some offered additional founding father quotes, and many reminded her of her father’s crimes and misdeeds:

 

 

Continue Reading

NOT SO FAST...

Trump Just Appointed Right Wing Extremist Ken Cuccinelli as Head of Immigration – Legal Experts Say Not So Fast

Published

8 months ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

‘By What Statutory Authority Did the President Purport to Appoint Cuccinelli as Acting Director of USCIS?’

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli without notice showed up for work today as the Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USCIS) agency, after President Donald Trump appointed him to the post.

Some legal experts are warning that Trump does not have the authority to make the appointment.

Cuccinelli is best known for his extreme positions on issues ranging from abortion to climate change to homosexuality and marriage. He has called homosexuality “against nature and are harmful to society,” and even worked to make oral sex illegal, only to be shot down at the Supreme Court. During his tenure as Virginia’s Attorney General he investigated climate scientists, arguing they were engaged in fraud, and has worked to rescind birthright citizenship – which is in the U.S. Constitution – and even tried to force employees to speak only English in the workplace.

Saying he is “honored to be given the opportunity,” Cuccinelli via a press release announced that USCIS “has the extraordinary responsibility to administer and protect the integrity of our nation’s lawful immigration system. Our nation has the most generous legal immigration system in the world and we must zealously safeguard its promise for those who lawfully come here,” echoing President Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.

But some legal experts question if President Trump has the authority to appoint Cuccinelli Acting Director of USCIS.

Cuccinelli, in an email to USCIS employees, said he wants to “work to find longterm solutions to close asylum loopholes that encourage many to make the dangers journey into the united states so that those who truly need humanitarian protections and meet the criteria under the law receive them,” as Buzzfeed’s Hamed Aleaziz reported.

Aleaziz adds DHS officials aren’t sure this is even legal.

Stephen Vladeck, Professor of Law at the University of Texas School of Law is also calling in to question the legality of the appointment. He took to Twitter to make his case, saying Cuccinelli “doesn’t meet any of the criteria under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998.”

Attorney George Conway retweeted Vladeck’s post:

Here’s a self-described lawyer calling the appointment illegal:

RELATED STORIES:

DESPERATION: CUCCINELLI WARNS CLERGY ‘MIGHT FACE IMPRISONMENT FOR TEACHING CHRISTIAN MORALS’

CUCCINELLI: MY ‘BELIEFS ABOUT THE PERSONAL CHALLENGE OF HOMOSEXUALITY HAVEN’T CHANGED’

HERE ARE THE REPUBLICANS WHO ARE STILL ENDORSING ROY MOORE – TRUMP TOPS THE LIST

Continue Reading

NOT SO FAST...

‘Doing What I Can for the Next Few Days’: Kirstjen Nielsen Trying to Live Her Best Life – Now Not a Care in the World

Published

10 months ago

on

April 8, 2019

By

“For the rest of her life people will look at her and think, ‘Oh, that’s the woman who put children in cages.’”

Soon-to-be-former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen appeared outside her Virginia home around noon Monday, about 18 hours after President Donald Trump forced her out.

She tried to appear to have not a care in the world.

“I’m on my way to keep doing what I can for the next few days,” Nielsen told reporters. Her “resignation” was originally effective immediately as Trump tweeted, but hours later she announced she would stay through Wednesday to assure a “smooth transition.”

Nielsen appeared as a loyal soldier, not offering any disagreement with Trump’s policy demands, including as Americans have now learned that he was pressuring her to break the law by restarting the program to separate migrant children from families.

Sec. Nielsen’s tenure will go down as the worst in the short history of the Dept. of Homeland Security. There are active efforts to ensure she does not land a cushy corporate job.

Washingtonian Today reports Nielsen “was spotted at the Hummingbird Bar & Kitchen in Old Town Alexandria as news broke last night.” Politico adds she “was with an entourage, seated at an outdoor table.”

Despite her efforts to enjoy her new life, many are working hard to ensure her actions of separating children from their families and caging them do not go unforgotten.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.