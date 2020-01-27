NOT SO FAST...
‘Bizarro World’: Internet Explodes as Pam Bondi Defends President on TV: ‘Frat Houses at Trump University Must Be Wild Now’
Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, possibly best-known for refusing to join a fraud investigation into Trump University that ultimately led to the President of the United States forking over $25 million, is right now defending President Trump on national TV during the Senate impeachment trial.
As many on social media noted, Bondi refused to join that investigation that led to a $25 million payment from the president, but was only too happy to accept a $25,000 donation from Donald Trump for her re-election campaign, just as she was deciding on whether or not to investigate him.
Bondi rocketed to the number two trending item on Twitter within minutes of speaking.
On social media some are calling it “bizarro world”:
Pam Bondi, who ended an investigation into Trump University as AG of Florida within weeks of Trump donating to her campaign, is going to defend the President on the topic of corruption. We are in bizarro world.
— David Pakman (@dpakman) January 27, 2020
Some posted evidence:
Copy of the $25,000 check from Trump to Bondi after she mentioned she might be looking into fraud complaints at Trump University https://t.co/e5uBSfw9z4
— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 27, 2020
Some say Bondi has experience “overlooking allegations made against Trump”:
Pam Bondi’s job is to attempt to persuade the public to overlook the allegations in Trump’s impeachment.
And when it comes to overlooking allegations made against Trump, she’s got experience.https://t.co/xjqhK2rR1C
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 27, 2020
Some mocked the “frat houses” that never existed at the now-defunct Trump University:
The frat houses at Trump University must be wild now that Pam Bondi is up.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 27, 2020
More:
Pam Bondi, who dropped an investigation into Trump University after Trump’s foundation gave her campaign $25,000, is here to lecture us about corruption pic.twitter.com/XH5nlwGrqK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2020
Trump made an illegal campaign contribution to Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, and she’s the lawyer the Trump defense team chose to talk about corruption? https://t.co/fRBKu0EL2J
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 27, 2020
Ah, we’ve arrived at the “I’m not impeached, you’re impeached” part of the proceedings in which Pam Bondi will lecture us on corruption and why Biden should be impeached. https://t.co/L3HwBThROV
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 27, 2020
This Pam Bondi presentation about Hunter Biden is the Trump team achieving in a Senate trial what Trump couldn’t get Ukraine to do: publicly smear the Bidens.
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 27, 2020
Pam Bondi is engaged in government-sponsored slander of a private citizen.
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 27, 2020
‘Pretend Princess’ Ivanka Trump’s Tweet Defending Her Father After Impeachment Vote Brilliantly Backfires
“Jefferson was also a rapist and a white supremacist”
Exactly five minutes after the House of Representatives passed a resolution laying out the procedures for the public phase of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump posted a tweet with this quote from Thomas Jefferson to defend her boss and father:
“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.”
Apparently, Ivanka Trump should have chosen her words more carefully:
It’s interesting Ivanka picked this example because the thing Jefferson’s enemies were accusing him of — fathering a child with a slave — was absolutely something he did. 6 times as a matter of fact. Jefferson was bemoaning being called out for something he actually did. https://t.co/ZnvjPLrkjY
— Rachel Joy Larris (@RachelLarris) October 31, 2019
Few were amused, many appeared angered and indignant, some offered additional founding father quotes, and many reminded her of her father’s crimes and misdeeds:
So, Ivanka, couple things:
a.) Jefferson worked his whole life to ensure the president was not above the law
b.) Jefferson was the first top official to call for the impeachment of a president (Washington) for being too close a foreign nation (when he approved the Jay Treaty).
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 31, 2019
Rest of that quote:
“I pant for that society where all is peace and harmony, where we love & are beloved by every object we see.”
When will the White House be promoting that? pic.twitter.com/e3297JAVPa
— Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) October 31, 2019
For instance, Jefferson was also a rapist and a white supremacist https://t.co/OnecifcC6Q
— David Klion? (@DavidKlion) October 31, 2019
Like Trump, Thomas Jefferson also had a child he refused to acknowledge https://t.co/kCfhTGyLf1
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 31, 2019
The privileged delusion of a pretend princess. https://t.co/CRJ1aLuRpi
— Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) October 31, 2019
Apples and oranges, dearie. Your daddy and his co-conspirators are surrounded by patriots, willing to risk their livelihoods in order to expose and uproot corruption.https://t.co/bvWNvpRJk0
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) October 31, 2019
“The public will never be made to believe that an appointment of a relative is made on the ground of merit… nor can they ever see w/ approbation offices, the disposal of which they entrust to their Presidents for public purposes, divided out as family property”—Thomas Jefferson https://t.co/Pa0aKtZtew
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 31, 2019
your dad wishes every day he could be like thomas jefferson and own slaves https://t.co/8Qv2WTXZ3K
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 31, 2019
“Shall any man be above Justice?…Shall the man who has practised corruption & by that means procured his appointment in the first instance be suffered to escape punishment by repeating his guilt?”—George Mason on impeachment, 1787.
Some things never change! https://t.co/Pa0aKtZtew
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 31, 2019
jefferson, of course, famously asked france for dirt on alexander hamilton https://t.co/PStY9NBut8
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 31, 2019
Jefferson reflected more deeply on the abuse of power in the “Declaration of Independence.” He had a list of grievances against King George III that included:
— “He has refused his Assent to Laws”
— “He has obstructed the Administration of Justice”
Some things never change. https://t.co/tKEZnP8nIX
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) October 31, 2019
How are your kids, sweatshop Barbie? Safe and warm in their penthouse, with at least part time access to their mom? https://t.co/Gtdj6QNmaF
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 31, 2019
Before people get angry with Ivanka comparing her ignorant, unread father to an intelligent, learned man like Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson did have sex with women without consent, so it’s not as big a stretch as it might appear on first glance. https://t.co/gKUUCDO7bL
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 31, 2019
Thomas Jefferson also said this:
“When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.”
That’s about your dad. https://t.co/oEQnd0Eo63
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 31, 2019
Trump Just Appointed Right Wing Extremist Ken Cuccinelli as Head of Immigration – Legal Experts Say Not So Fast
‘By What Statutory Authority Did the President Purport to Appoint Cuccinelli as Acting Director of USCIS?’
Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli without notice showed up for work today as the Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USCIS) agency, after President Donald Trump appointed him to the post.
Some legal experts are warning that Trump does not have the authority to make the appointment.
Cuccinelli is best known for his extreme positions on issues ranging from abortion to climate change to homosexuality and marriage. He has called homosexuality “against nature and are harmful to society,” and even worked to make oral sex illegal, only to be shot down at the Supreme Court. During his tenure as Virginia’s Attorney General he investigated climate scientists, arguing they were engaged in fraud, and has worked to rescind birthright citizenship – which is in the U.S. Constitution – and even tried to force employees to speak only English in the workplace.
Saying he is “honored to be given the opportunity,” Cuccinelli via a press release announced that USCIS “has the extraordinary responsibility to administer and protect the integrity of our nation’s lawful immigration system. Our nation has the most generous legal immigration system in the world and we must zealously safeguard its promise for those who lawfully come here,” echoing President Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda.
But some legal experts question if President Trump has the authority to appoint Cuccinelli Acting Director of USCIS.
Cuccinelli, in an email to USCIS employees, said he wants to “work to find longterm solutions to close asylum loopholes that encourage many to make the dangers journey into the united states so that those who truly need humanitarian protections and meet the criteria under the law receive them,” as Buzzfeed’s Hamed Aleaziz reported.
Aleaziz adds DHS officials aren’t sure this is even legal.
Another DHS official had this to say:
“I’m concerned about the effect on the agency, both in morale and in direction this will take us, and I’m further concerned about the legality of the appointment.” https://t.co/OSzXyMtEY7
— Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) June 10, 2019
Stephen Vladeck, Professor of Law at the University of Texas School of Law is also calling in to question the legality of the appointment. He took to Twitter to make his case, saying Cuccinelli “doesn’t meet any of the criteria under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998.”
I could be missing something, but by what statutory authority did the President purport to appoint Cuccinelli as Acting Director of USCIS? He doesn’t meet any of the criteria under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998:https://t.co/U3QpULJ4G3
(Paging @AJosephOConnell…) https://t.co/1OXNcFqGgR
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) June 10, 2019
Attorney George Conway retweeted Vladeck’s post:
Here’s a self-described lawyer calling the appointment illegal:
Who has standing to sue to stop Cuccinelli’s illegal appointment?
— Ed Darrell (@EdDarrell) June 10, 2019
DESPERATION: CUCCINELLI WARNS CLERGY ‘MIGHT FACE IMPRISONMENT FOR TEACHING CHRISTIAN MORALS’
CUCCINELLI: MY ‘BELIEFS ABOUT THE PERSONAL CHALLENGE OF HOMOSEXUALITY HAVEN’T CHANGED’
HERE ARE THE REPUBLICANS WHO ARE STILL ENDORSING ROY MOORE – TRUMP TOPS THE LIST
‘Doing What I Can for the Next Few Days’: Kirstjen Nielsen Trying to Live Her Best Life – Now Not a Care in the World
“For the rest of her life people will look at her and think, ‘Oh, that’s the woman who put children in cages.’”
Soon-to-be-former Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen appeared outside her Virginia home around noon Monday, about 18 hours after President Donald Trump forced her out.
She tried to appear to have not a care in the world.
“I’m on my way to keep doing what I can for the next few days,” Nielsen told reporters. Her “resignation” was originally effective immediately as Trump tweeted, but hours later she announced she would stay through Wednesday to assure a “smooth transition.”
Outgoing DHS Sec. Nielsen thanks Pres. Trump for “the tremendous opportunity to serve this country”
“I share the president’s goal of securing the border. I will continue to support all efforts to address the humanitarian and security crisis on the border” https://t.co/KQfe27hGY4 pic.twitter.com/ipzTGk1LXJ
— ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2019
Nielsen appeared as a loyal soldier, not offering any disagreement with Trump’s policy demands, including as Americans have now learned that he was pressuring her to break the law by restarting the program to separate migrant children from families.
Sec. Nielsen’s tenure will go down as the worst in the short history of the Dept. of Homeland Security. There are active efforts to ensure she does not land a cushy corporate job.
Washingtonian Today reports Nielsen “was spotted at the Hummingbird Bar & Kitchen in Old Town Alexandria as news broke last night.” Politico adds she “was with an entourage, seated at an outdoor table.”
Despite her efforts to enjoy her new life, many are working hard to ensure her actions of separating children from their families and caging them do not go unforgotten.
Best of luck to Kirstjen Nielsen. I’m not sure where you’ll get hired with a resume that includes “locking kids in cages.” I’m kidding, good luck at Fox News.
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 8, 2019
OK, WELL. If anyone thinks it’s REMOTELY appropriate to be talking about forgiveness with Kirstjen Nielsen, let me completely and utterly disabuse you of that.
She has done nothing to merit forgiveness, and we, the public, are not entitled to forgive her.
A thread. 1/x https://t.co/uhGfWv4NMu
— Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) April 8, 2019
.@JeffreyToobin calls Trump “the great reputation killer.”
Kirstjen Nielsen “was a reasonably admired bureaucrat. For the rest of her life people will look at her and think, ‘Oh, that’s the woman who put children in cages.’” https://t.co/LSkSsWzjTF pic.twitter.com/rCKeMObkzZ
— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) April 8, 2019
