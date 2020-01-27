‘Bizarro World’: Internet Explodes as Pam Bondi Defends President on TV: ‘Frat Houses at Trump University Must Be Wild Now’

Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, possibly best-known for refusing to join a fraud investigation into Trump University that ultimately led to the President of the United States forking over $25 million, is right now defending President Trump on national TV during the Senate impeachment trial.

As many on social media noted, Bondi refused to join that investigation that led to a $25 million payment from the president, but was only too happy to accept a $25,000 donation from Donald Trump for her re-election campaign, just as she was deciding on whether or not to investigate him.

Bondi rocketed to the number two trending item on Twitter within minutes of speaking.

Pam Bondi, who ended an investigation into Trump University as AG of Florida within weeks of Trump donating to her campaign, is going to defend the President on the topic of corruption. We are in bizarro world. — David Pakman (@dpakman) January 27, 2020

Copy of the $25,000 check from Trump to Bondi after she mentioned she might be looking into fraud complaints at Trump University https://t.co/e5uBSfw9z4 — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi’s job is to attempt to persuade the public to overlook the allegations in Trump’s impeachment. And when it comes to overlooking allegations made against Trump, she’s got experience.https://t.co/xjqhK2rR1C — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 27, 2020

The frat houses at Trump University must be wild now that Pam Bondi is up. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 27, 2020

Pam Bondi, who dropped an investigation into Trump University after Trump’s foundation gave her campaign $25,000, is here to lecture us about corruption pic.twitter.com/XH5nlwGrqK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2020

Trump made an illegal campaign contribution to Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, and she’s the lawyer the Trump defense team chose to talk about corruption? https://t.co/fRBKu0EL2J — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 27, 2020

Ah, we’ve arrived at the “I’m not impeached, you’re impeached” part of the proceedings in which Pam Bondi will lecture us on corruption and why Biden should be impeached. https://t.co/L3HwBThROV — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 27, 2020

This Pam Bondi presentation about Hunter Biden is the Trump team achieving in a Senate trial what Trump couldn’t get Ukraine to do: publicly smear the Bidens. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 27, 2020