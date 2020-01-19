RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Anti-Abortion Activist Group Launches Massive $52 Million Campaign to Re-Elect Trump and GOP Senate
Groups dedicated to eliminating abortion as a legal choice for American women are doing everything they can to reelect President Donald Trump and Republicans in the U.S. Senate. The Susan B. Anthony List and its Women Speak Out super PAC are launching a $52 million campaign effort on behalf of Trump and Republican senators, Politico reported Friday, so that they can continue their ideological takeover of the federal courts and move toward their goal of criminalizing abortion.
The plan will include advertising and field organizing in nine critical states and will use the anti-choice movement’s deceptive “infanticide” messaging to convince voters who consider themselves pro-choice “but see extreme positions like support for late-term abortion, infanticide and abortion activists posing as federal judges as a bridge too far,” according to an SBA memo obtained by Politico.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, has loudly praised the Trump administration’s anti-choice policies, its attacks on Planned Parenthood, and its expansion of the “global gag rule” that denies women in poor countries access to potentially lifesaving information. But she has called Trump’s judicial nominations “the most important thing.”
In the first year of Trump’s presidency, Dannenfelser joined dominionists Lou Engle and Cindy Jacobs for a political prayer rally on the national mall. As Right Wing Watch reported, “Participants had been told to pray in advance for God to ‘remove’ or reform four more Supreme Court justices to clear the way for Trump to appoint more anti-choice justices. Engle took up that ‘reform or resign’ prayer from the stage, saying ‘we have a three-year window for a massive shift.’” That same rally encouraged women to forgive their abusers as “an act of spiritual warfare” against the spirit of angry feminism.
Dannenfelser has come a long way from the early days of the 2016 campaign, when she was among a group of activists who urged voters to pick anyone but Trump because they were “disgusted by Mr. Trump’s treatment of individuals, women, in particular.”
Image: Marjorie Dannenfelser stands to President Trump's right after he signed a Resolution to make it easier to target reproductive health care providers.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Former GOP Candidate for Governor: ‘If I Had My Way We Would Be Executing Abortionists’
On today’s episode of the “Pass The Salt Live” webcast, host Dave Daubenmire interviewed Trump–loving radical right-wing activist Scott Lively, who used the opportunity to declare that abortion providers should be put to death.
“If I had my way, we would be executing abortionists after trial,” Lively said. “They are committing mass murder and if we truly had a just justice system, they would be tried and they would be executed for what they’re doing. That is how serious the problem is.”
Lively added that he wanted to “make absolutely clear” that he was not calling for vigilante justice, but rather the creation of a justice system that operates according to the dictates of biblical law whereby the testimony of two witnesses is required in order to put someone to death.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Dozens of West Virginia Correction Officer Trainees in Group Photo Appear to Give Nazi Salute
37 West Virginia correction officer trainees participated in a group photo in which they appeared to be giving a Nazi salute, according to WCHS. Governor Jim Justice has called for an investigation and anyone found to have been involved to be fired. State officials have suspended those believed to have been involved, The Associated Press reports.
An altered copy of the photo of Basic Training Class Number 18, which has the faces of those involved blurred out, was released by the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
BREAKING: Photo released that has led to numerous DOC employees being suspended pic.twitter.com/Lee98ldVl2
— Leslie Rubin (@LeslieRubinWCHS) December 5, 2019
“This will not be tolerated on my watch — within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation — or within any agency of state government,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.
Agency Secretary Jeff Sandy in a memo called the image “distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive, and completely inappropriate.” He added that it “betrays the professionalism I have seen time and time again displayed and practiced by our brave correctional employees.”
WCHS reports Sandy’s memo was titled, “Conduct Unbecoming by Members of DCR” and sent to the entire agency.
Sandy also ordered all copies of the original photo be destroyed.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Snowflake’ Conservatives Have White-Hot Meltdown Over Getting ‘Betrayed’ by Chick-fil-A
“Don’t ever write the phrase, ‘Chick Fil A betrayed us,’ and expect yourself to be taken seriously.”
Fast food chain Chick-fil-A announced earlier this month that it would no longer give to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, two nonprofit organizations that have traditionally opposed LGBT causes such as marriage equality.
Trump-loving Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday had a complete meltdown about the chicken restaurant’s decision and howled angrily that “Chick-fil-A betrayed us” even though “we stood by them for years during every attack and controversy.”
Kirk ended his tweet with a plea to fellow conservatives to boycott the restaurant.
“No more Chick-Fil-A, ever!” he seethed.
Fellow conservative Benny Johnson replied to Kirk and accused Chick-fil-A of funding “abortion and left-wing hate.”
This is true, when you eat at @ChickfilA your dollars support abortion and leftist hate:https://t.co/o2gIjVrm3m
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2019
But while many conservatives replied to Kirk to support his angst over the ideological heresies of a fast-food chain, many other followers responded by mocking the right-wing activist for being a “snowflake” who is trying to “cancel” a private business over political differences.
Check out some reactions below.
Sucker. They used you to get rich and threw you away to get richer. You gave them millions of dollars in free advertising and profits and in return they kicked you in the teeth because you embarrassed them before their European customers. https://t.co/xY476ZAorb
— Susan of Texas (@SusanofTexas) November 27, 2019
This is true, when you eat at @ChickfilA your dollars support abortion and leftist hate:https://t.co/o2gIjVrm3m
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2019
I hate the cancel culture. I’m not playing that game.
— Greatest Ever?? (@GamingTooLong) November 27, 2019
Hope you’re wearing that diaper. Hard day for you.
— Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 27, 2019
Charlie, I support your work, but chill out. Now everyone is free to spend their dollars wherever they want, but I don’t agree with this boycott/cancel culture mentality.
Plus, on what basis do you say they are no longer supporting Christian orgs? What’s the source of this info?
— Trent Snowbarger (@TrentSnowbarger) November 27, 2019
Awww! Does ooo need a safe space, li’l baby? pic.twitter.com/5LNm97S4ZW
— Harry, the guy with a snake on his face (@Harrytheguywit1) November 27, 2019
Thank God I can finally eat there now that they’ve decided to stop hatin’ on gays!
Too bad guys like Charlie @charliekirk11 are so easily triggered at the idea of inclusiveness.
Gotta get me one of those frozen lemonade thingys!
— Eric Lunde (@ejlundegaard) November 27, 2019
It’s a chicken sandwich joint…
Also, don’t ever write the phrase, “Chick Fil A betrayed us,” and expect yourself to be taken seriously…
But here’s a pro-tip, anyway:
Put not ye faith in giant, multi-million dollar fast-food chains.
— Joe Townsend (@Jtownsend95) November 27, 2019
Triggered, #Chuckles? ??????
They’ll really miss your business.
— Marc Piszkiewicz (@mpiszkie) November 27, 2019
You can’t mock the left for boycotting chick fil a over disagreements and then later do the exact same thing. Plus, the chicken is too tasty.
— Allison Hoyle (@alleyhoyle) November 27, 2019
