Trump Posts All-Caps Tweet Denouncing ‘Lies’ From Democrats – Revealing He’s Watching the Impeachment Debate

The White House said President Donald Trump would be “working all day,” “briefed by staff,” and “could catch some of proceedings between meetings,” but his latest all-caps tweet reveals he’s watching today’s impeachment hearings closely.

The president, who will become the first president ever to be impeached in their first term, likely in just hours from now, attacked Democrats for their “lies” (there is zero proof Democrats are lying) and for what he claims is an “assault on America,” which Democrats and legal experts agree is a defense of the Constitution.

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

CNBC’s John Harwood noted the White House’s earlier claim:

“working all day…briefed by staff…could catch some of proceedings between meetings” https://t.co/AbGpYrP4KJ — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 18, 2019

Trump posted the tweet one hour after his intelligence briefing was slated to begin. Those briefings, are few and far between and can be last less than an hour, based on the president’s official schedule.

Republicans earlier Wednesday were forcing sham votes to extend the proceedings into the night. It is unclear right now when the actual votes on the Articles of Impeachment will be held, but currently the House is engaged in the agreed upon six hours of debate.