SOON TO BE IMPEACHED
Trump Posts All-Caps Tweet Denouncing ‘Lies’ From Democrats – Revealing He’s Watching the Impeachment Debate
The White House said President Donald Trump would be “working all day,” “briefed by staff,” and “could catch some of proceedings between meetings,” but his latest all-caps tweet reveals he’s watching today’s impeachment hearings closely.
The president, who will become the first president ever to be impeached in their first term, likely in just hours from now, attacked Democrats for their “lies” (there is zero proof Democrats are lying) and for what he claims is an “assault on America,” which Democrats and legal experts agree is a defense of the Constitution.
SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019
CNBC’s John Harwood noted the White House’s earlier claim:
“working all day…briefed by staff…could catch some of proceedings between meetings” https://t.co/AbGpYrP4KJ
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 18, 2019
Trump posted the tweet one hour after his intelligence briefing was slated to begin. Those briefings, are few and far between and can be last less than an hour, based on the president’s official schedule.
Republicans earlier Wednesday were forcing sham votes to extend the proceedings into the night. It is unclear right now when the actual votes on the Articles of Impeachment will be held, but currently the House is engaged in the agreed upon six hours of debate.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RACISM SEXISM TRUMPISM2 days ago
Pompeo Pilloried After Posting Photo of Policy Board Hillary Clinton Created That Now Has ‘Lots of White Males’ but No Women
- FOX NEWS IS STATE TV2 days ago
Watch: ‘Fox & Friends’ Host ‘Stunned’ Fox News Poll Shows Majority of Americans Want Trump Impeached
- DO NOT PASS GO3 days ago
Supreme Court Timeline on Trump’s Taxes Gives Time for Manhattan Prosecutors to File Charges: Former US Attorney
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP1 day ago
‘Happy Impeachment Eve’ Is Trending and Flooding Twitter With Hilarious Memes
- News2 days ago
Russian State TV Not Even Pretending Anymore – Now Calling Trump Their ‘Agent’
- GOP IN CRISIS1 day ago
Rick Wilson Drops the Mic on McConnell and Graham’s Trump Defense: ‘They Know the Truth and Choose the Lie’
- BYE1 day ago
GOP Mass Exodus in Full Swing: One of the Top House Republicans (Who Is Sexist and Anti-LGBTQ) Just Announced He’s Retiring
- THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP2 days ago
Here Are 5 Key Takeaways From the Just-Released House Judiciary Committee’s Impeachment Report