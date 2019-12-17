CORRUPTION
McConnell Allies Under the Microscope as Trump Official Is Investigated for Awarding Senator’s Friends Lucrative Contracts
A government watchdog is calling for new legislation to remove political self-dealing from the grant application process after Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao apparently rewarded political supporters of her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Kentucky’s largest transportation grant application under the Trump administration benefited from an unfair advantage that appeared to have political implications, and the Government Accountability Office called for changes to the award process — and congressional Democrats have asked for an investigation, reported Politico.
“We quite frankly feel legislation is needed to compel DOT to address all the issues that we’ve raised that would really address the transparency, the accountability, the documentation,” said Susan Fleming, director of GAO’s physical infrastructure team.
Boone County, a Republican-leaning suburban district in Northern Kentucky, got a $67.4 million transportation grant after department staffers gave county officials extra time to complete the application.
The department failed to show why Boone County and 41 other applicants got extra time, while another 55 incomplete applications were set aside.
Emails obtained by Politico also show that Boone County officials were in contact with Chao’s aide Todd Inman, a former McConnell campaign staffer who has served as a liaison between Kentucky officials the Transportation Department.
“It really invites skepticism, and it raises questions about the integrity of the process and ultimately the decisions that are made,” Fleming said. “Are these decisions driven by merit? Or are they driven by other factors?”
House Democrats have asked the Transportation Department’s inspector general to investigate whether Chao and Inman had favored their home state, and Politico confirmed that review had been opened.
Tapper Interview With Rand Paul Goes Off the Rails After Lawmaker Gets Cornered on Trump Administration Corruption
A “State of the Union” interview with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on Sunday morning turned into a struggle for CNN host Jake Tapper to get the combative senator to answer a simple question over whether Donald Trump truly cares about corruption since multiple aides to the president have been convicted of felonies while working for him.
Tapper pressed Paul about the president looking for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter in a phone call with Ukraine’s president, asking, “So you’re saying that you think that President Trump was actually doing this because he was combatting corruption?”
As Paul tried to restate the case against Hunter Biden, the CNN host interrupted him to bring up the Trump aides who have been either convicted or are facing criminal charges for corruption.
“This is where Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, former campaign adviser Roger Stone, Rick Gates, former associate George Papadopoulos — all convicted of federal crimes,” Tapper reminded the GOP senator. “In addition, last year Trump University settled a $25 million fraud lawsuit, last month President Trump admitted misusing his own charity foundation fund and ordered to pay $2 million. You really think President Trump is concerned about rooting out corruption?”
Paul brushed aside Tapper’s comments by bizarrely linking the convictions as part of a “Russian conspiracy” despite the fact they were handled by Trump’s Justice Department.
Pressed again and again whether the president cared about corruption, Paul went off on an extended rant about foreign corruption, complaining about the U.S. giving foreign aid, and refusing to let the CNN host get a word in edgewise despite occasional pleas from Tapper to answer his question about Trump in particular.
Watch below:
‘He Wants Me to Do It’: Giuliani Announces Trump Has Asked Him to Brief DOJ and GOP on Results of His Ukraine Trip
Rudy Giuliani, just hours after Congress published proposed Articles to impeach his boss, announced President Donald Trump has asked him to brief the Dept. of Justice and Republican Senators on the results of his trip to Ukraine. Giuliani, who allegedly serves as Trump’s personal attorney but claims he is not being paid to work in that capacity, insists he is taking orders directly from Trump.
“He wants me to do it,” Giuliani told The Washington Post. “I’m working on pulling it together and hope to have it done by the end of the week.”
Trump over the weekend confirmed Giuliani was acting in his interests, proclaiming, “I hear he has found plenty” of information, presumably to prove, despite there being no evidence, that Ukraine and not Russia attacked the U.S. 2016 election.
“He says he has a lot of good information,” Trump said, adding that he has, indeed, directed him to “make a report” to the Attorney General Barr and to Congress.
But the White House, despite trump’s own words, disputes Trump has directed Giuliani.
“Two White House officials,” the Post reports, “said that Trump did not instruct Giuliani to go to Ukraine.”
Giuliani and Trump say otherwise.
Trump Pushed Hard for Company Owned by GOP Donor to Get $400 Million Contract – It Just Did Despite Not Meeting Standards
For months President Donald Trump has “personally and repeatedly urged the head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers” to award a lucrative Defense Dept. contract to build a portion of his wall on the Southern border to a construction company owned by a GOP donor. On Monday, despite reports that the North Dakota company, Fisher Sand and Gravel, did not meet Defense Dept. standards and has a history of tax and environmental violations, the DoD awarded Fisher the $400 million contract, The Washington Post reports.
Trump reportedly has been so active in pushing for Fisher to be awarded the contract that at one point on Fox News the president told Sean Hannity his administration was dealing with the company’s owner, and declared the company had been “recommended strongly by a great new senator, Kevin Cramer.”
That Senator, Republican Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, has also been pushing for Fisher Sand and Gravel to get the contract despite its owner, Tommy Fisher, being a donor to Senator Cramer, The Independent reports.
President Trump has seen Tommy Fisher advocate for the contract in his multiple appearances on Fox News, the president’s favorite cable news channel.
“In phone calls, White House meetings and conversations aboard Air Force One during the past several months, Trump has aggressively pushed Dickinson, N.D.-based Fisher Industries to Department of Homeland Security leaders and Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, the commanding general of the Army Corps,” The Washington Post reported in May. “The push for a specific company has alarmed military commanders and DHS officials.”
Tommy Fisher has ties to former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon, Blackwater USA founder Erik Prince, ex-GOP congressman Tom Tancredo and former Kansas GOP secretary of state Kris Kobach. Bannon and Kobach have worked for Trump, Prince is the brother of Eduction Secretary betsy DeVos.
In an August report on Trump’s “brazen” corruption The Nation described the four men as “an all-star cast of grifters and white nationalists.”
“Tommy Fisher and his wife gave more than $10,000 — the maximum allowable contribution — to Cramer in 2018 as he ran for Senate, campaign finance records show. Fisher was Cramer’s guest at Trump’s State of the Union speech in February that year, and the CEO said he shook the president’s hand afterward,” The Washington Post notes, adding that “Trump backed Cramer last year in his campaign to unseat Democrat Heidi Heitkamp.”
A 2017 report from NBC affiliate 12 News (video below) states the city of Phoenix “filed 467 criminal charges” against Fisher Sand and Gravel, along with “2000 city and county violations.”
Meanwhile, the Post also reports that President Trump “has been enamored with Tommy Fisher,” after seeing him on Fox News.
In May The Washington Post created this compilation of some of Fisher’s appearances on Fox News:
