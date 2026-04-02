Bondi’s Time May Be Almost Up: Reports

Pam Bondi‘s tenure as Attorney General may be coming to a close, according to multiple reports.

“President Donald Trump has informed Pam Bondi that her time as his attorney general is nearing an end, multiple sources familiar with the situation told Semafor,” the news outlet reports. “Trump has not yet made a formal announcement of Bondi’s replacement, but one is expected soon. As is typical, the sources noted that Trump can also change his mind at any time.”

According to Semafor, Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files, which turned into a long-simmering political crisis, resulted in Trump losing confidence in his Attorney General.

“A person familiar with the situation tells me that Pam Bondi will be out as AG imminently,” Politico’s Washington Bureau chief Dasha Burns also reported on Thursday, noting that CNN and The New York Times have reported the same.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin appears to be Bondi’s most likely successor.

“When Trump met EPA boss Lee Zeldin on Tuesday to discuss last year’s California wildfires, Trump also discussed the potential of tapping him for the AG role, a person close to the WH tells me,” Burns added.

“The president has been reluctant (though not entirely resistant) to firing senior advisers during his second term,” Semafor adds, “in part because he sees ousting members of his team as giving in to his enemies. But Bondi made enough missteps to again prompt Trump to break from his pattern.”

President Trump offered lukewarm support for Bondi on Thursday, telling Semafor in a statement, “Attorney General Pam Bondi is a wonderful person and she is doing a good job.”

Image via Reuters