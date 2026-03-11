News
Trump Slammed for Trip Targeting Republican Who Backed Epstein Files Release
President Donald Trump is coming under fire for traveling to Kentucky on Wednesday, where he has endorsed a primary challenger against the Republican congressman who co-sponsored legislation to release the Epstein files.
“The Republican Party’s Worst ‘Congressman,’ EVER, Thomas Massie, is attacking GREAT Navy Seal Hero, Ed Gallrein, who is running against him in the Primary,” Trump wrote on Wednesday before heading off to the Bluegrass State.
He called Rep. Massie a “misfit” and a “complete and total disaster as a Congressman, and a Human Being,” who is “disloyal to the Republican Party, the People of Kentucky and, most importantly, he is disloyal to the United States of America!”
The Lincoln Project blasted the president, writing: “Trump’s rushing to Kentucky today. He’s not there to honor the soldier from KY lost in his foolish war, nor address Kentuckians concerns on affordability. He’s there to help primary a Republican who pushed for the Epstein Files’ release.”
The New York Post characterized Trump’s trip as the president taking “his war” against his “congressional nemesis” straight to Kentucky.
On Tuesday, Massie charged: “They’re paying to bus people to the Trump event in my Congressional District. What they’ll discover is Trump fans in KY-4 and across the entire Commonwealth also support my work on the Epstein files, reigning in spending, ending forever wars, draining the swamp, and food freedom!”
Also on Tuesday, former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) mocked Trump’s endorsement of Gallrein.
“This is honestly one of the worst things I have ever seen,” she wrote, calling Gallrein, “one of the biggest Trump haters in Kentucky.”
“Boy I bet Ed Gallrein really hates all the sweet people that wore MAGA hats all these years,” Greene added. She also said that Trump’s supporters are “so freaking brainwashed by all the 24-7 BS propaganda on Fox News that they aren’t capable of seeing how much these people hate them.”
News
‘Seems to Be No Plan’ Expert Says on Trump Securing Iran’s Nuclear Material to End War
President Donald Trump says he is bombing Iran so it “does not obtain a nuclear weapon,” but a veteran nuclear policy expert is blasting his war strategy, warning there appears to be no plan to secure Iran’s nuclear stockpile — a failure that could leave the U.S. in the “worst of all worlds” while Iran is “holding all the nuclear cards.”
“This may be the worst planned war in history,” Joe Cirincione told Mother Jones. “I see no sign that they knew what they were doing. It seemed to be just literally bomb, bomb, bomb. There didn’t seem to be a plan for how you were going to get at that particular material. If there is one, it hasn’t emerged.”
He warns, “there seems to be no plan for how to end this war.”
“Almost all wars end by some sort of negotiation,” Cirincione says. “If you project forward several weeks, it’s going to have to end. Usually there’s some sort of arrangement that’s made to end a war.”
But, he says, President Trump “seems to be flying by the seat of his pants and making this up as it goes along,” so “we just don’t know.”
Cirincione warns that “it’s possible that Trump has put us into the worst of all possible worlds. He’s made it impossible for us to have a negotiated solution to this. And we can’t use any military means to solve the problem. So we’re left in this worst of all worlds, which is Iran is holding all the nuclear cards at the end of this war.”
Mother Jones reports that “with his war in Iran, Trump has created a big, possibly catastrophic problem: A half-ton of highly enriched uranium, which can be made bomb-ready, is somewhere…out there—available for use by Iran’s new regime or perhaps not fully secured and susceptible to theft or expropriation.”
So, what are the options?
“The United States either has to conduct some high-risk military maneuver where we would land people from the 82nd Airborne or an Israeli commando unit into the site at Isfahan and try to find the uranium, go down hundreds of meters underground, retrieve the uranium and pull it out or perhaps destroy it on site,” says Cirincione. He calls it “a high risk proposition.”
“What you’re left with is really the only other solution where we started: a negotiated deal.”
President Barack Obama signed one with Iran. Trump tore it up during his first term.
With a negotiated deal, “You have to get Iran’s agreement to secure that material, declare it, allow inspectors, and then either secure it under inspection or downblend it—the process in reverse, bring it down to a 3-percent or 4-percent level. That’s the only two solutions to this problem.”
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Has ‘No Idea’ If Iran War Will Win Him Nobel Peace Prize
President Donald Trump says not only does he not know if his war against Iran will help win him the Nobel Peace Prize, he also doesn’t care, and doesn’t want to talk about it.
“Trump claimed to have ‘no idea’ if Operation Epic Fury will ‘get him over the finish line’ with committee members,'” the Washington Examiner reported on Thursday, after a telephone call with the president.
“I don’t know,” Trump told the Washington Examiner. “I’m not interested in it.”
“No, I don’t talk about the Nobel Prize,” Trump also said, when asked if the topic came up in his recent talks with foreign leaders.
The Examiner’s Christian Datoc, who spoke to the president, reported via video that Trump “appears to be having a massive about-face about winning the Nobel Peace Prize amid his war with Iran.”
“He told me over the phone that he’s not sure if he’s deserving of this award anymore,” Datoc added. “This is a massive change in the president’s rhetoric from really anything he’s said over the past thirteen months.”
EXCLUSIVE – President Donald Trump tell WEX’s @TocRadio that he’s unsure if he deserves Nobel Prize after Iran strikes.
MORE: https://t.co/GjoL4nJSJD pic.twitter.com/bRkAL814pr
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 12, 2026
Image via Reuters
News
‘Trying to Look Cool’: Patel Roasted for Inviting UFC Stars to Train FBI Agents
FBI Director Kash Patel is facing criticism after inviting Ultimate Fighting Championship, better known as the UFC, stars to Quantico to train his agents.
New FBI agents already receive some of the most intense training in the world — more than 800 hours at Quantico, according to the bureau’s website.
In a statement, Variety reported, Patel called the training seminar a “tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth — helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people.”
UFC CEO Dana White, Patel added, “has changed the game in the mixed martial arts industry and we’re extremely honored to be partnered with him, the professionals and the UFC. We are grateful for their shared love of our nation, so that we can better defend her.”
Critics slammed Patel online.
“Hey maybe instead of playing karate with celebrities @Kash_Patel could do his f — — job for once and manage the terrorist threats from Iran?” commented former Obama National Security Council spokesperson Tommy Vietor.
“With a pressing counter intelligence/terrorist need, Kash Patel deems training agents to fight in cages as a priority. We are not a serious country,” remarked former U.S. Ambassador Luis Moreno.
“Expect ridiculous photos and content of Patel training jiu jitsu and shamelessly boondoggling around UFC fighters while trying to look cool and tough,” noted political commentator Paul Rieckhoff, the founder of several veterans’ nonprofits. “While Nancy Guthrie remains missing, a makeshift bomb was thrown near Gracie Mansion, and homeland threats coming out of Iran from drones and other attack methods skyrocket nationwide.”
Rieckhoff called Patel “not a serious leader,” whose “incompetence is making us all less safe.”
“And no way UFC tactics will be used against protesters and dissenters, right?” asked journalist Nancy Levine Stearns.
Image via Reuters
