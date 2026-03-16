‘I Don’t Wanna Say That’: Trump Dodges on Boots on the Ground

President Donald Trump sidestepped a question about putting U.S. troops on the ground in Iran when asked by a reporter on Monday morning.

“I don’t wanna say that,” the president told PBS News’ Liz Landers when asked about putting boots on the ground in what has become a nearly three-week war.

Landers reported that when she asked if his thinking had changed, he said, “No it’s not changed,” but he did not want to discuss strategy with a reporter.

Landers also reported that Trump “noted when he answered” the phone that it was not a good time to chat because he was in the middle of a “very important meeting” about Iran, but he took time to answer several questions.

Trump insisted that “we’re doing very well” in the Iran war, although he has recently pressured NATO nations and China to help his efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping lane.

The president also told Landers that the Iran war is a “very small price to pay” after years of terror from the regime and “the oil prices will drop like a rock as soon as it’s over.”

Landers noted that when she asked for a timeline on oil prices dropping, he said, “Well as soon as the war is over… I don’t believe it will be long.”

On Friday, a national security and defense expert called the president’s decision to send a Marine expeditionary unit and additional warships to the Middle East a “key indicator” of a “possible ground operation.”

The Marine expeditionary unit is expected to consist of several warships and about 5,000 Marines.

Image via Reuters