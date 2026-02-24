Top Dems Sound Alarm After Intel Briefing: Middle East Wars ‘Don’t Go Well for Presidents’

Several top Democrats are sounding the alarm after the Gang of Eight met this afternoon behind closed doors with top administration officials in a meeting rumored to focus on President Donald Trump’s intentions for war against Iran — just hours before the State of the Union address.

Trump has been amassing in the Middle East one of the largest collections of military assets since the 2003 Iraq War, and has warned Iran to stop its nuclear program, saying “bad things” or a “very bad day” will follow if Tehran does not agree to a deal.

“I’m very concerned,” U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said after exiting the Gang of Eight intelligence briefing, according to foreign policy reporter Laura Rozen. The Gang of Eight is a small group of top congressional leaders who are entrusted with some of the nation’s most sensitive classified intelligence briefings.

“Wars in the Middle East don’t go well for presidents, for the country, and we have not heard articulated a single good reason for why now is the moment to launch yet another war in the Middle East,” Himes, the Ranking Member on the House Intelligence Committee, added.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed the eight members at the White House, CBS Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan reported. CIA Director John Ratcliffe was also reportedly in attendance.

Senate Intelligence Democratic Vice Chairman Mark Warner told reporters, “this is an extraordinary serious time, serious moment in the Middle East, serious moment for America,” according to News Nation’s Kellie Meyer.

He also called on Trump to make the case for “what our country’s goals are, what our country’s interests are and how we’re going to protect American interests in the region.”

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer commented, “This is serious, and the administration has to make its case to the American people.”

