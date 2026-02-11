‘Not Making Any Comments’: GOP Rep Stays Silent as Johnson Tries to Stop Early Exit

Over the past 24 hours, rumors have swirled over the possible early retirement of a five-term Republican member of Congress who had already announced he will not seek re-election. Given Speaker Mike Johnson’s extremely slim majority in the House, even one vote can make all the difference in his ability to pass legislation.

Those rumors have come to a head after U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida told NBC News’ Scott Wong, “I’m not making any comments right now.”

Florida Politics’ Peter Schorsch reported that a “top source” said that Dunn “will announce an early retirement next week for a ‘time certain’ that will be before the Midterm.”

Politico is reporting that Speaker Johnson says he has asked Dunn to serve out his full term and not retire early.

READ MORE: ‘Obviously a Lie’: Trump Admin Slammed for Conflicting Claims in ‘Party Balloon’ Shutdown

“Neal Dunn is a beloved member of Congress and a great man, and you know, he’s informed us he’s not going to run for reelection,” Johnson told reporters Wednesday. The Speaker said he was “not sure” what Dunn will decide.

“But I’ve encouraged him to stay and be a part of this, and I think he wants to do that.”

“An early exit from Dunn, 72, would deal Johnson another massive blow as he tries to maintain his narrow majority,” Politico noted. “Currently, Republicans can afford to lose no more than one GOP vote on party-line measures, though they are expected to pick up a vote in a March special election.”

It’s unclear if Johnson was successful.

“House Republican leadership believes that Neal Dunn is going to resign by July,” reported Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. “I know Dunn is denying it. But the leadership thinks he’s gone in five months.”

Currently, thirty Republicans have announced their planned exits from the House, with some retiring and others running for a different office.

READ MORE: Carville Predicts Trump Will Get a Complete and Total ‘Whipping’

Image via Reuters