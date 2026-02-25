Fox Host: Trump Isn’t Racist — He ‘Just Loves Americans and Is Trying to Protect Families’

President Donald Trump drew strong support from a Fox News host and his Attorney General on Wednesday morning, just hours after he delivered the longest State of the Union address in history.

“They want to say he’s racist,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt told Attorney General Pam Bondi. “He really just loves Americans and is trying to protect families.”

Bondi responded by telling Earhardt that President Trump “loves America,” and “has made America safe again,” in part, she said, because his administration prays.

“That’s what he’s doing. And in turn, that makes Americans feel safe to go to work, to have jobs, to be able to go to church, to be able to function in our country and be safe,” Bondi said.

“And that’s what’s driving our economy, Donald Trump, making America safe,” the Attorney General continued. “And that’s why our economy is at a record high. We all know that, and it’s safe.”

She went on to talk about “what President Trump said,” that, “We are a praying administration.”

“I love that,” Earhardt replied.

“We all are,” said Bondi. “Our Cabinet prayed before we went out there last night. We prayed for the president. We prayed for Congress. We prayed for the country. And that’s because of Donald Trump. And that’s what’s making America safe.”

Image via Reuters