‘Bloodshot Eyes of Crazy People’: Trump Lashes Out at Two ‘Deranged’ Dems in New Wild Rant

President Donald Trump escalated his criticism Wednesday of two progressive congressional Democrats who shouted at him during his State of the Union address, denouncing them as “mentally deranged.” In his wild rant he said that the lawmakers had “the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people” and, suggesting deportation, added, “we should send them back from where they came.”

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

U.S. Reps. Omar and Tlaib had denounced the fatal shootings by federal agents of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota. “You have killed Americans!” the two yelled, according to NBC News.

“When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible.”

Trump’s targeting of the left did not end there.

He suggested that the two members of Congress should join with Hollywood star Robert De Niro.

They “should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!”

Trump did not specify which remarks he believed to be criminal.

“When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States,” Trump also wrote.

“The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much. The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer, and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy!”

