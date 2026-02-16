News
‘Backtracking and Blowing Things Up’ Defines Trump’s ‘Whiplash’ Second Year: Report
If Americans during President Donald Trump’s first term were exhausted by his “controversy and chaos,” they now appear to be similarly distressed by his “backtracking and blowing things up,” according to a report by Politico.
In the second year of his second term, President Trump “intensified the volatility” from year one “with a succession of whiplash-inducing policy swings, several of which have almost immediately withered in the face of Republican opposition and public outcry.”
For example, the Trump administration just withdrew thousands of federal law enforcement officers from Minneapolis, following the two violent deaths of U.S. citizens and after “clashes with protesters turned the tide of public opinion against the president’s immigration crackdown.”
There is the Greenland gambit, which appears to be paused, at least for now. There were the “Liberation Day” tariffs he announced in April, only to partially, but quickly, lower them “within days following tremors in global bond markets.”
Trump threatened to decertify Canadian aircraft, then dropped the threat. He declared he would drop credit card interest rates to ten percent, then dropped that, too, and in a rare move, asked Congress for legislation to do so. His push to create 50-year mortgages appears to have subsided.
He paused millions of dollars in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funding for state programs, then reversed course about a day later.
“The whiplash has real implications,” Chrissie Juliano, the executive director of the Big Cities Health Coalition, told Politico. “It’s incredibly disruptive, even if you can get back to continuing the work, you know, two days later.”
Domestically and internationally, Trump’s “unpredictability” has become a “feature, not a bug.”
“In many matters, especially negotiations with other countries, his mercurial opacity is often an attempt to gain leverage, but his threats seemingly lead just as often to backtracking as blowing things up, be they Iranian missile depots, Venezuelan drug boats or the transatlantic alliance,” Politico reported.
The risks are real.
“Even proposals that don’t ultimately move forward have consequences,” a financial industry insider, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly without fear of blowback from the White House, told Politico. “Markets react. Issuers reassess risk. When policymakers float price controls, it creates uncertainty that can translate into tighter underwriting and reduced access — particularly for higher-risk or lower-income consumers.”
Trump’s poll numbers are now at the lowest point of his second term, Republican pollster Whit Ayres told Politico.
“There’s a sense that this is a pretty chaotic administration and seems to remind people of the pandemic period in the first term,” Ayres said.
When a president’s approval rating is above 50 percent, the party in the White House loses House seats in the midterms, “but not that many,” Ayres noted. “When the president’s job approval is below, the average loss of seats is 32.”
Ayres “said that Trump’s approval numbers largely mirror those from his first term, when the public over four years grew exhausted by constant controversy and chaos.”
“Joe Biden’s fundamental message in 2020 was to restore normalcy,” Ayres said. “And that seemed to be persuasive to enough people to get him elected.”
‘Insulting’: Fox News Panel Implodes as Host Clashes With Liberal Guest Over Voter ID
A Fox News segment exploring voter identification requirements imploded on Monday.
As the hosts and a guest talked over each other, Martha MacCallum said it was “insulting” to women and minorities to say they can’t obtain an ID.
“There are already laws on the books, but let’s also look at what has also been determined,” urged liberal radio host and commentator Leslie Marshall.
“In 24 years, there have been 77 illegals who have registered to vote, how many of those 77 have voted? One,” she said.
“So when we look at — if you’re talking about voter fraud — here’s the other thing. If, in fact, we do have voter ID, but not packaged this —” she said.
MacCallum interrupted her to discuss the “integrity of elections,” despite Marshall having just said that only one undocumented immigrant had voted.
The Republicans’ SAVE Act, a Trump-supported bill that critics warn could make it difficult for millions of Americans to vote, “takes power from the states and puts the federal government in play with the elections,” Marshall said. “One. Two, if you want to have an ID, make it free, make it easily accessible. Especially to veterans, the homeless, the elderly…”
“It is insulting to people,” MacCallum said. “It’s insulting to women. They’re saying women aren’t capable of getting an ID. They’re saying this man, a Black man who was, you know, just referenced said it is insulting to him to suggest that he can’t get a legitimate ID.”
The segment unraveled as the discussion descended into crosstalk.
Marshall suggested that women who marry and have a different name than on passports and birth certificates may not be able to vote.
Marshall: If you want to have an ID, make it free, make it easily accessible especially to veterans, the homeless—
Judge Cites Orwell in Scathing Rebuke of Trump Administration
A U.S. District judge invoked anti-totalitarian author George Orwell to deliver a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s removal of items honoring the history of slavery in the United States from a Philadelphia exhibit.
“As if the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell’s 1984 now existed, with its motto ‘Ignorance is Strength,’ this Court is now asked to determine whether the federal government has the power it claims to dissemble and disassemble historical truths when it has some domain over historical facts. It does not,” declared U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe.
The lawsuit by the City of Philadelphia against U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum concerned the removal of slavery exhibits at The President’s House, which is part of Independence National Historical Park.
Judge Rufe wrote that, “in its argument, the government claims it alone has the power to erase, alter, remove and hide historical accounts on taxpayer and local government-funded monuments within its control. Its claims in this regard echo Big Brother’s domain in Orwell’s 1984.”
She also quoted from the iconic novel. A portion of that quote reads:
“The largest section of the [government’s] Records Department . . . consisted simply of persons whose duty it was to track down and collect all copies of books, newspapers, and other documents which had been superseded and were due for destruction. A number of the Times [a newspaper] which might, because of changes in political alignment, or mistaken prophesies uttered by Big Brother, have been rewritten a dozen times still stood on the files bearing its original date, and no other copy existed to contradict it.”
Rufe wrote that the U.S. government “asserts truth is no longer self-evident, but rather the property of the elected chief magistrate and his appointees and delegees, at his whim to be scraped clean, hidden, or overwritten. And why? Solely because, as Defendants state, it has the power.”
She also blasted the government’s actions, which “impede the separation of powers instituted by the Constitution.”
“Defendants acted in excess of their authority as agencies authorized by Congress within the executive branch,” she added.
In her 40-page memorandum, posted by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Judge Rufe found that removal of historical panels and other items would constitute irreparable harm, and ordered that “Defendants reinstall all panels, displays, and video exhibits that were previously in place..”
Trump Mocked for ‘Unhinged Tantrum’ as ‘Trump Station’ Story Shifts Again
President Donald Trump’s latest rant contradicts the White House’s version of events surrounding his continued focus on renaming New York’s Penn Station “Trump Station” — as the president also continues to appear to tie funding for the already-approved New York-New Jersey Gateway Tunnel project to a potential name change.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt last week specifically stated that President Trump “floated” renaming Penn Station (and Washington-Dulles Airport) with Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as TIME reported.
Trump had claimed that it was Leader Schumer who made the suggestion.
Now, Trump is claiming that multiple politicians suggested the name change, as did various union leaders.
“Also, the naming of PENN Station (I LOVE Pennsylvania, but it is a direct competitor to New York, and ‘eating New York’s lunch!’) to TRUMP STATION, was brought up by certain politicians and construction union heads, not me – IT IS JUST MORE FAKE NEWS!”
New York’s Pennsylvania Station was named for the Pennsylvania Railroad — which built the original terminal over a century ago — not the state of Pennsylvania.
The president also attacked the Gateway Tunnel project, calling it a “future boondoggle” that will “cost many BILLIONS OF DOLLARS more than projected or anticipated” and be “financially catastrophic for the region.”
Some mocked the president’s remarks.
“A completely unhinged tantrum from someone who didn’t get their way,” commented U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ). “ I don’t know one person in NJ, Republican or Democrat, who doesn’t see the power and value of the Gateway Tunnel Project.”
The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg asked, “Does he think Penn Station was named after the Commonwealth?”
