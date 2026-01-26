News
Trump Escalates Minnesota Crackdown But Sidelines DHS Chief Kristi Noem
Just two days after federal agents shot and killed a Minnesota VA ICU nurse, Alex Pretti, setting off massive protests and cementing Democrats to vote against funding for the Department of Homeland Security later this week, President Donald Trump appeared to double down on the administration’s efforts, declaring he is now sending his border czar, Tom Homan, to Minneapolis — a move some suggest signals trouble for Secretary Kristi Noem.
Trump’s announcement came barely hours after Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested it on “Fox & Friends.”
“What I would do is just bring Tom Homan in,” Kilmeade told his colleagues. “Tom Homan’s been marginalized. Go in there, Tom Homan’s got credibility on the left. He was Barack Obama and Jeh Johnson’s main guy. He’s got credibility, obviously, on the right.”
Homan, Kilmeade suggested, “should go in there, meet with the mayor and governor, and go in there and take charge. He knows this stuff backwards and forwards. There’s no more experienced person. He’s got the president’s trust, but for some reason, it’s been marginalized in the Minneapolis operation.”
Monday morning, around 8:30 AM, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight.”
“He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there,” the president wrote. “Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me.”
READ MORE: ‘Good Chance’ Trump Will Be Electorally ‘Humiliated’ in November: Carville
He continued, declaring that “a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets.”
“Additionally,” Trump added, “the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported that Trump sending in Tom Homan will be highly controversial for Senate Democrats, who are already preparing to fight DHS funding.
“As the Senate begins to consider how it may fund the government this week, the president is sending Tom Homan to Minnesota — something that will not give any comfort to Senate Democrats,” Sherman observed.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to suggest Homan will have an outsized role, extending past his “border czar” responsibilities.
“Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” she wrote. “In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota.”
READ MORE: Trump ‘Miscalculated’ and It ‘Backfired’: Columnist Explains What Led to Trump ‘Failing’
Some critics are suggesting that the Alex Pretti deadly shooting may signal the end of Secretary Kristi Noem’s tenure at DHS.
“The thing for the W.H. to know here is that Senate Democrats are going to want/insist on significant policy changes on how the Trump administration conducts interior enforcement. Whether it’s Homan or Noem at the wheel. Whether they are in Minneapolis or not,” Sherman wrote.
Others added more insight.
Axios Trump White House reporter Marc Caputo wrote, “Homan & DHS Secretary Kristi Noem have been at odds.”
Vox senior editor Benjy Sarlin noted, “Trump distancing Homan from everything that’s happened so far seems pretty relevant. Some on right have been trying to argue he’s the more competent person to empower over Noem/Bovino/Miller.”
Journalist Ahmed Baba wrote, “Prepare for the Trump Admin to blame all this on Kristi Noem and oust her, while Stephen Miller and Trump try to insulate themselves in spite of the fact they’re the driving force behind ICE’s authoritarian escalation. Already seeing leaks from DHS showing anger at Noem.”
READ MORE: Trump: ‘We’re Bringing Back God’
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
GOP Instability Deepens as Another Republican Candidate Calls It Quits
An Iowa state lawmaker has become the second Republican candidate seeking major office to quit their campaign on Monday. The exit comes amid a broader pattern of GOP departures, even as candidates from both parties have begun dropping out of competitive races.
“After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have made the difficult but clear decision to suspend my campaign for Congress,” State Representative Shannon Lundgren announced.
A self-described “America First Wife, Mom and Grandma, Original Trump Supporter,” Lundgren did not mention the crisis in Minnesota. She said that the “challenges facing Iowa families are urgent, and I believe my voice and experience are most needed in the Iowa Legislature right now.”
Earlier on Monday, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota, Chris Madel, ended his campaign, and did cite the Trump administration’s activities in his home state.
He pointed to the “countless United States citizens who have been detained in Minnesota due to the color of their skin,” and noted, “I personally have spoken to several law enforcement officers, some Hispanic, and some Asian who have been pulled over by ice on pretextual stops.”
READ MORE: Trump Shifts Minnesota Messaging After Second Deadly Shooting Sparks Backlash
“Driving while Hispanic is not a crime,” Madel added. “Neither is driving while Asian.”
“United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear,” he also told supporters. “United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That’s wrong.”
Responding to Lundgren’s announcement, political campaign strategist Jacob Perry said, “You’re going to start seeing a lot of this.”
Currently, 28 Republicans have either left Congress this term or announced their intention to not seek re-election. Twenty-three Democrats have as well.
Political strategists have largely predicted Democrats will take control of the House after the November midterm elections.
Democratic strategist and pundit James Carville, responding to the international outcry and condemnation over President Donald Trump’s failed efforts to acquire Greenland, predicted last week that he will likely lose big in the November midterm elections.
“He has to be electorally humiliated, and I think there’s a good, good chance that’s gonna happen this November,” Carville declared.
READ MORE: Trump: ‘We’re Bringing Back God’
Image via Wikimedia Commons
News
Trump Shifts Minnesota Messaging After Second Deadly Shooting Sparks Backlash
President Donald Trump appeared to be seeking to defuse bipartisan nationwide condemnation of the actions of federal agents in Minnesota after the second killing of a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis in under three weeks.
“Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Monday morning. “It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”
After announcing earlier that he was sending his border czar to Minneapolis, Trump said that he told Walz that he would have Tom Homan call him, “and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession.”
“The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!”
Trump also said that “both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!”
READ MORE: Minnesota GOP Candidate for Governor Quits Over Federal ‘Retribution’ on Citizens
Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported that “Trump appears to be seeking an off ramp, amid signs public opinion has soured on the aggressive immigration offensive in Minnesota — an increasing legal pushback. He even has some gentle praise for Walz.”
The Bulwark’s Sam Stein noted that Trump is “clearly now looking for a way to tone down” in Minnesota.
“The walk-back begins,” wrote journalist Ahmed Baba. “Whatever changes Trump makes with DHS, ICE, & its presence in Minnesota it is not out of decency. It’s a political calculation because GOP is worried about the midterms. But the damage is done. Americans see his cruel, authoritarian project for what it is.”
Just past midnight, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had “fielded dozens of calls over the weekend from administration officials and senators, advisers said, with some worrying that public sentiment has turned against the administration’s immigration-enforcement actions.”
“Some of the president’s aides have come to see the increasingly volatile situation in Minneapolis as a political liability and believe the White House should be looking for an off-ramp, according to administration officials. However, others in the administration believe that ending the current efforts in Minneapolis would be a capitulation to the left, officials said.”
READ MORE: Trump: ‘We’re Bringing Back God’
Image via Reuters
News
Minnesota GOP Candidate for Governor Quits Over Federal ‘Retribution’ on Citizens
A leading Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota has withdrawn from the race, citing the Republican Party’s “stated retribution on the citizens of our state,” and saying he cannot count himself a member of a party that would do so.
Chris Madel’s announcement Monday morning, just two days after federal agents shot and killed a second U.S. citizen in Minneapolis in under three weeks, was deemed “stunning” by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Madel recorded a nearly eleven-minute video explaining his decision to withdraw.
“United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear,” he told supporters. “United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That’s wrong.”
“ICE has authorized its agents to raid homes using a civil warrant that need only be signed by a border patrol agent. That’s unconstitutional, it’s wrong. Weaponizing criminal investigations against political opponents is unconstitutional, regardless of who is in power,” he continued.
READ MORE: Trump Escalates Minnesota Crackdown But Sidelines DHS Chief Kristi Noem
Madel also pointed to the “countless United States citizens who have been detained in Minnesota due to the color of their skin. I personally have spoken to several law enforcement officers, some Hispanic, and some Asian who have been pulled over by ice on pretextual stops,” he said.
“Driving while Hispanic is not a crime,” Madel added. “Neither is driving while Asian.”
The Star Tribune reported that Madel “launched his campaign for governor as a staunch defender of law enforcement and had recently provided legal counsel to Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7.”
“I do this because I believe the constitutional right to counsel is sacrosanct,” he said.
He also called the federal operation in Minnesota, Operation Metro Surge, “an unmitigated disaster.”
I am ending my campaign for Minnesota Governor. I describe why in the below video. Please watch until the end. (It is 10 minutes, 52 seconds.)
Thank you,
Chris pic.twitter.com/2nfyAyTzNZ
— Chris Madel (@CWMadel) January 26, 2026
READ MORE: Trump: ‘We’re Bringing Back God’
Trending
- News4 days ago
Trump: ‘We’re Bringing Back God’
- News4 days ago
Trump Promotes His Triumphal Arch as Millions Face Massive Storm
- News4 days ago
‘Blitzkrieg Against Public Opinion’: Columnist Calls Trump’s Agenda a ‘Cry for Help’
- News4 days ago
Sean Duffy’s DC IndyCar Grand Prix Dream Is Stalling
- News15 hours ago
GOP Instability Deepens as Another Republican Candidate Calls It Quits
- News19 hours ago
Minnesota GOP Candidate for Governor Quits Over Federal ‘Retribution’ on Citizens
- News20 hours ago
Trump Escalates Minnesota Crackdown But Sidelines DHS Chief Kristi Noem
- News18 hours ago
Trump Shifts Minnesota Messaging After Second Deadly Shooting Sparks Backlash