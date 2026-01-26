Trump Escalates Minnesota Crackdown But Sidelines DHS Chief Kristi Noem

Just two days after federal agents shot and killed a Minnesota VA ICU nurse, Alex Pretti, setting off massive protests and cementing Democrats to vote against funding for the Department of Homeland Security later this week, President Donald Trump appeared to double down on the administration’s efforts, declaring he is now sending his border czar, Tom Homan, to Minneapolis — a move some suggest signals trouble for Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump’s announcement came barely hours after Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested it on “Fox & Friends.”

“What I would do is just bring Tom Homan in,” Kilmeade told his colleagues. “Tom Homan’s been marginalized. Go in there, Tom Homan’s got credibility on the left. He was Barack Obama and Jeh Johnson’s main guy. He’s got credibility, obviously, on the right.”

Homan, Kilmeade suggested, “should go in there, meet with the mayor and governor, and go in there and take charge. He knows this stuff backwards and forwards. There’s no more experienced person. He’s got the president’s trust, but for some reason, it’s been marginalized in the Minneapolis operation.”

Monday morning, around 8:30 AM, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight.”

“He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there,” the president wrote. “Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me.”

He continued, declaring that “a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets.”

“Additionally,” Trump added, “the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported that Trump sending in Tom Homan will be highly controversial for Senate Democrats, who are already preparing to fight DHS funding.

“As the Senate begins to consider how it may fund the government this week, the president is sending Tom Homan to Minnesota — something that will not give any comfort to Senate Democrats,” Sherman observed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to suggest Homan will have an outsized role, extending past his “border czar” responsibilities.

“Homan will be managing ICE Operations on the ground in Minnesota to continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” she wrote. “In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota.”

Some critics are suggesting that the Alex Pretti deadly shooting may signal the end of Secretary Kristi Noem’s tenure at DHS.

“The thing for the W.H. to know here is that Senate Democrats are going to want/insist on significant policy changes on how the Trump administration conducts interior enforcement. Whether it’s Homan or Noem at the wheel. Whether they are in Minneapolis or not,” Sherman wrote.

Others added more insight.

Axios Trump White House reporter Marc Caputo wrote, “Homan & DHS Secretary Kristi Noem have been at odds.”

Vox senior editor Benjy Sarlin noted, “Trump distancing Homan from everything that’s happened so far seems pretty relevant. Some on right have been trying to argue he’s the more competent person to empower over Noem/Bovino/Miller.”

Journalist Ahmed Baba wrote, “Prepare for the Trump Admin to blame all this on Kristi Noem and oust her, while Stephen Miller and Trump try to insulate themselves in spite of the fact they’re the driving force behind ICE’s authoritarian escalation. Already seeing leaks from DHS showing anger at Noem.”

