News
GOP Exodus Continues as Another Prominent Congressman Retires
The Republican exodus from the U.S. House of Representatives is continuing, with longtime Congressman Vern Buchanan of Florida announcing he will be retiring. Twenty-nine House Republicans have now exited or announced their intention to leave their positions this term already. Buchanan, who serves as the Vice Chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected in 2006.
Some of the other prominent Republicans leaving the House include U.S. Reps. Chip Roy (TX), Andy Biggs (AZ), Byron Donalds (FL), Nancy Mace (SC), and Elise Stefanik (NY).
On Monday, Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman reported: “Today, we only see 18 out of 435 races as toss-ups, but Republicans would need to win two-thirds of the toss-up column to hold their House majority.”
He suggested that Democrats are “modest favorites” to regain the House majority.
Speaker Mike Johnson’s margin over House Democrats is so thin that he directed Republican lawmakers to “take vitamins” earlier this month.
READ MORE: Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Trump’s ‘New Malignant Normal’
Last month, political pundits and anonymous Republican lawmakers began predicting that a large GOP exodus from the House of Representatives would come after the winter break, when lawmakers had time to spend with their families to make decisions.
Reporting that “frustrated G.O.P. members are running for the exits before things get worse,” Puck News in December suggested that up to 20 House Republicans could be announcing their retirements soon.
Opposition researcher Tyson Brody, responding to the Buchanan announcement, predicted that more GOP resignations were coming: “the ‘i’m too old to go back into the minority’ retirements are only going to pick up from here.”
Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), offered more insight.
Noting that Buchanan could ultimately have been chairman of the Ways and Means Committee had he stayed longer, Fritschner added that in his opinion, this “looks like a true ‘we are screwed’ retirement ala 2018,” when Democrats flipped over 40 House Republican seats in a “blue wave.”
READ MORE: Trump: ‘We’re Bringing Back God’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Silence Is Deafening From Second Amendment ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ Crowd: Columnist
Amid the background of federal agents shooting to death two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis and President Donald Trump subsequently declaring, “you can’t have guns,” a Marine veteran who served in Iraq is asking, where are the pro-Second Amendment “Don’t Tread on Me” activists now?
In an opinion piece for The Hill, Jos Joseph explains the effect that the 1993 federal government raid in Waco, Texas, had on him as a teen, when he “watched as federal agents, dressed up like commandos, tried to storm a religious compound in Texas. A shootout and then a siege ensued in which the government used the same psyops operations on Americans as they had on Panamanian Gen. Manuel Noriega.”
He says that he was “baffled by the government’s actions and willingness to escalate things to the point of using commando-style tactics before exhausting other options,” and as a result, he “would understand why people didn’t trust the government, why they advocated for the Second Amendment, and why they warned me about the dangers that an unchecked politician could do to American citizens.”
He then blasts “self-described libertarians, Second Amendment advocates, Punisher logo wearing tough guys, and ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag wavers” who “wilt like flowers when it comes time to actually standing up for the Bill of Rights.”
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Playing With Fire’ Attack Proves He ‘Isn’t Changing Course’: Experts
He then turns to the crisis in Minnesota.
“The Department of Homeland Security immediately tried to control the messaging,” he exclaimed, “that somehow this man who was legally permitted to carry a gun was killed for carrying a gun.”
“I think about all the ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ people and wonder, why are they so silent?” Joseph asks.
And, “why are some putting restrictions on the Second Amendment now? You can carry a gun but not magazines? You can’t carry more than one magazine? You can’t bring a gun to a protest if you are a Democrat?”
Joseph did not specifically mention President Donald Trump, who said on Tuesday that Alex Pretti, the VA ICU nurse shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis over the weekend, was carrying magazines.
“He had a gun,” Trump said, as Reuters reported. “I don’t like that. He had two fully loaded magazines. That’s a lot of bad stuff.”
Joseph writes, “Over the years, I was told by my conservative friends to be worried about Big Government,” then laments, “I guess none of that applies anymore. The killings of Alex Pretti, Renee Good and others in ICE custody should be reprehensible to any decent, patriotic American. But the silence is deafening from those who cried loudest over government tyranny.”
READ MORE: Trump: ‘We’re Bringing Back God’
Image by Fibonacci Blue via Flickr and a Creative Commons license
News
Trump’s ‘Playing With Fire’ Attack Proves He ‘Isn’t Changing Course’: Experts
After pledging to deescalate tensions in Minnesota, President Donald Trump kicked off Wednesday by taking aim at the mayor of Minneapolis, asserting — incorrectly — that declining to enforce federal immigration laws is unlawful.
Legal analysts and administration critics have warned that the moves the president made this week in the wake of the second deadly shooting of a U.S. citizen by federal agents were simply a change in tone — not in strategy or tactics, and not an actual pivot. Trump has recalled Greg Bovino, the head of Operation Metro Surge, from Minneapolis, and sent in border czar Tom Homan.
“Surprisingly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, ‘Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.’ This is after having had a very good conversation with him.”
“Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!” the president declared.
READ MORE: GOP Instability Deepens as Another Republican Candidate Calls It Quits
The president declared Frey’s stance is unlawful but legal experts note that cities and states generally cannot be forced to carry out federal immigration enforcement.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance noted that “the feds can’t ‘commandeer’ state law enforcement resources to execute their policies.”
She also called the president’s statement, “More evidence Trump isn’t changing course on mass deportations.”
Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney offered some additional insight.
“Trump could not have designed a better statement to convince Judge Menendez that Operation Metro Surge is meant to coerce policy changes,” Cheney wrote.
He noted that courts have “ruled repeatedly” that the federal government “cannot coerce states to enforce federal law.”
“Nor is it illegal for states to decline to do so,” Cheney added.
READ MORE: Trump: ‘We’re Bringing Back God’
“And the menacing ‘playing with fire’ is exactly the kind of statement (‘retribution is coming’) that worked against the administration in court earlier this week,” he added.
Indeed, ABC News interviewed the president on Tuesday and reported that Trump was suggesting federal agents would take a “more relaxed” approach in Minnesota after the two deadly shootings.
Trump said, “we can start doing maybe a little bit more relaxed,” and, “we’d like to finish the job and finish it well, and I think we can do it in a de-escalated form.”
ABC called it “a shift in tone.”
The New Republic’s Greg Sargent wrote on Wednesday, “The media narrative that Trump is ‘pivoting’ and ‘deescalating’ on his ICE raids … is wildly overstated. As long as the military occupations and the treatment of US cities as enemy territory continue, there’s no pivot. It’s that simple.”
“Trump wants to appear eager to minimize clashes between his govt militias and protesters. But he doesn’t want them to stop doing the things that are causing the clashes in the first place,” he continued. “There’s no Trump ‘pivot’ until we see real investigations into the government’s killings and real accountability for them.”
READ MORE: Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Trump’s ‘New Malignant Normal’
Image via Reuters
News
‘All Tools Necessary’: GOP Hardliners Press Trump on Insurrection Act
The most hardline conservative bloc of House Republicans is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota if he deems it necessary, days after federal agents in Minneapolis shot and killed a second U.S. citizen in a matter of weeks — and just hours after the president, referring to protesters, declared, “you can’t have guns.”
In an unsigned letter to Trump, the House Freedom Caucus said it was encouraging the president to use “all tools necessary — including the Insurrection Act,” to “maintain order in the face of unlawful obstructions and assemblages that prevent the enforcement of laws by the United States.”
The Minneapolis protests have been largely peaceful.
The Freedom Caucus also urged the president to maintain “necessary law enforcement including ICE in Minneapolis.” Some have suggested that Trump may have been looking for an off-ramp, or a means to wind down “Operation Metro Surge.”
READ MORE: GOP Exodus Continues as Another Prominent Congressman Retires
The group also called on Trump to end funding for sanctuary cities, and to ensure that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is “funded fully along with all remaining appropriation bills.”
Democrats in the Senate are demanding that the DHS funding bill be separated from other legislative funding vehicles, which would require unlikely House approval.
The Freedom Caucus, led by hard-core conservative Republican Andy Harris, threatened to take extreme action should Democrats, they said, shut down the federal government. A partial government shutdown is possible after Friday.
On Monday, far-right political commentator and strategist Steve Bannon, along with Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren, called on Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act.
READ MORE: Trump: ‘We’re Bringing Back God’
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
GOP Instability Deepens as Another Republican Candidate Calls It Quits
- News2 days ago
Minnesota GOP Candidate for Governor Quits Over Federal ‘Retribution’ on Citizens
- News20 hours ago
‘All Tools Necessary’: GOP Hardliners Press Trump on Insurrection Act
- News2 days ago
Trump Shifts Minnesota Messaging After Second Deadly Shooting Sparks Backlash
- News2 days ago
Trump Escalates Minnesota Crackdown But Sidelines DHS Chief Kristi Noem
- News1 day ago
GOP Exodus Continues as Another Prominent Congressman Retires
- News23 hours ago
‘Detonate’ DHS — or Face a Police State: Former Trump Official
- News1 day ago
Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Trump’s ‘New Malignant Normal’