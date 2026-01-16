News
Ethics Committee Reveals Latest Republican to Come Under Review: Report
The House Ethics Committee has reportedly announced that U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is facing a review by the Office of Congressional Conduct.
The origin of the review was not been disclosed. Under committee rules, officials are prohibited from stating whether the matter constitutes a formal investigation or identifying its underlying cause. The Committee only stated that there is a “matter regarding Representative Nancy Mace.”
“The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” the Ethics Committee statement reads. It was posted to social media by congressional journalist Jamie Dupree.
The statement also says the committee will “announce its course of action in this matter on or before March 2, 2026.”
Congresswoman Mace is currently running for governor of South Carolina.
Earlier this month Mace warned that Republicans may lose control of the House, saying they have not “done enough” and could “do a lot more” to implement President Donald Trump’s agenda, The Hill reported.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Republican Vows to Block Trump’s Greenland Push
A prominent Republican lawmaker is vowing to thwart any attempt by President Donald Trump to acquire Greenland through force or financial means.
Speaking from Copenhagen as part of a bipartisan delegation of U.S. congressional lawmakers, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), told reporters it is “an important message for the people of the Kingdom of Denmark to understand” that the United States has “three separate but equal branches” of government.
Reminding them that under the U.S. Constitution it is Congress that controls spending, Senator Murkowski, who has broken ranks and stood up to President Trump at times, said, “In Congress, we have tools at our disposal under our constitutional authority that speaks specifically to the power of the purse through appropriations.”
She noted also that “Congress has a role. Certainly, when it comes to spending authorities, the Congress has a role in basically helping to facilitate the message that comes from our constituents, to be reflected in whether it’s legislation or appropriations, or actions or measures, that can indicate, again, the will of the Congress.”
READ MORE: Trump Dangles Another Insurrection Act Threat for Minnesota
The “vast majority” of Americans do not support the acquisition of Greenland, Senator Murkowski added, noting that “some 75 percent will say we do not think that that is a good idea.”
“Greenland needs to be viewed as our ally, not as an asset,” Murkowski also told reporters.
Politico reported that U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) “also took part in the visit by House and Senate lawmakers,” and “said he would push ahead with legislation to curb Trump’s power to act unilaterally.”
He also denied President Trump’s claims that Greenland is necessary to be owned by the U.S. for national security reasons.
“Are there real, pressing threats to the security of Greenland from China and Russia?” Coons said. “No, not today.”
Sen. Murkowski: “When you ask the American people whether or not they think it is a good idea for the United States to acquire Greenland, the vast majority, some 75%, will say, we do not think that that is a good idea. This senator from Alaska does not think it is a good idea.” pic.twitter.com/zfitY31LyF
— The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 16, 2026
READ MORE: With Shutdown Looming and Crises Growing Trump Heads Off for Long Mar-a-Lago Weekend
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Dangles Another Insurrection Act Threat for Minnesota
Just one day after threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota, which would allow him to unleash domestic military forces onto American streets, President Donald Trump once again on Friday hinted he would do so while suggesting he may be “forced” to take action.
Trump targeted Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both Democrats, claiming they “don’t know what to do” after he deployed roughly 3,000 federal troops to the city.
“In Minnesota,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “the Troublemakers, Agitators, and Insurrectionists are, in many cases, highly paid professionals.”
“The Governor and Mayor don’t know what to do, they have totally lost control, and our currently being rendered, USELESS! If, and when, I am forced to act, it will be solved, QUICKLY and EFFECTIVELY!”
The Guardian labeled Trump’s claims that protesters are paid as baseless.
Attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick wrote: “Note that the Trump admin hasn’t yet been able to produce evidence of a SINGLE ‘paid protestor.’ They’ve had total control of the FBI and the DOJ and ICE HSI and yet despite all of that, they can’t even find ONE person who they can accuse of being paid to protest.”
Separately, The Steady State, a group of over 365 former national security officials, while not referring to Trump’s remarks from Friday morning, noted that the Insurrection Act is “an extraordinary power meant for true emergencies, not a shield for unconstitutional policing. Using it to silence dissent or justify unlawful paramilitary activity at the hand of ICE undermines the rule of law.”
READ MORE: With Shutdown Looming and Crises Growing Trump Heads Off for Long Mar-a-Lago Weekend
Image via Reuters
News
With Shutdown Looming and Crises Growing Trump Heads Off for Long Mar-a-Lago Weekend
With the first year of his second term drawing to a close, President Donald Trump is being confronted by multiple crises, several tied to his own administration’s policy decisions, as his domestic support approaches his post-January 6 all-time low of his first term. Yet, despite mounting criticism in polls, the nation’s 47th president is preparing to take an extended weekend at Mar-a-Lago.
With two weeks left before a possible federal government shutdown, there is no public evidence of presidential engagement in negotiations, while both the House and Senate appear to be moving slowly toward any resolution. The Senate will adjourn on Friday and not reconvene until Monday, January 26 — four days before the shutdown deadline.
Trump on Friday will jet off to Florida, where he will attend a dedication ceremony Friday afternoon, and a college football game on Monday after meeting with the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic on Saturday.
Trump’s immigration enforcement policies, including the deployment of roughly 3,000 federal agents to Minneapolis, have coincided with declining approval ratings for both Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to recent surveys.
According to a new Navigator Research poll, most Americans now view ICE negatively.
READ MORE: House Majority Flip Could Trigger Sweeping Probes Into Trump Inner Circle: Democrat
Democratic strategist Matt McDermott called the development “stunning.”
“ICE is now politically toxic,” he wrote. “Not sure a federal agency has ever become this radioactive this fast.”
According to Axios, “President Trump’s team recently reviewed private GOP polling that showed support for his immigration policies falling. The results, reflected in public surveys, bolstered internal concern about the administration’s confrontational enforcement tactics.”
But for now, Axios noted, “Trump’s policy is escalation.”
The administration has also suffered a string of losses in federal court, including Thursday’s allegation by a federal judge of “unconstitutional conspiracy” by two of Trump’s cabinet secretaries. Inflation remains steady and close to where it stood when Trump was sworn into office 361 days ago, while unemployment has increased.
At the same time, amid flu and measles outbreaks in several states across the nation, more than one million Americans have recently lost or dropped Affordable Care Act coverage, with millions more facing higher premiums and deductibles.
Abroad, President Trump’s statements calling for the annexation of Greenland — a semi-autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark — have drawn widespread condemnation from world leaders and sharply negative polling in the U.S. His administration’s operations targeting alleged Venezuelan drug-smuggling vessels have prompted accusations of potential war crimes. Most recently, Trump’s acceptance of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize was widely mocked, including by Norwegian politicians.
READ MORE: ‘Chaos and Crisis’: Trump Sparks Alarm After Ramping Up Insurrection Act Threat
As Trump’s tariffs strain relations with key allies, Canada — the United States’ second-largest trading partner — just announced a major trade agreement with China, one of America’s chief adversaries.
And a new CNN poll reported that few Americans “see Trump as making progress on some inaugural pledges.”
Nearly six in ten Americans (58 percent) say Trump’s first year in office has been a failure. Almost as many, 55 percent, say his economic policies have worsened conditions. And nearly two out of three Americans (64 percent) say Trump has not done enough to lower the cost of everyday goods.
“There’s hardly any good news in the poll for Trump or the Republican Party entering a critical midterm year, with the president’s handling of the economy looming as the defining issue in key House and Senate races,” CNN reported. “Much of the public doubts that Trump is prioritizing their interests.”
“Fewer than half say that Trump has the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively, and just 35% call him someone they’re proud to have as president.”
Despite negative public opinion, Trump on Wednesday suggested his list of accomplishments is so strong that he questioned the need for the midterms this November, telling Reuters, “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.”
READ MORE: ‘Take Vitamins’: Johnson and White House Scramble to Keep GOP Members Showing Up
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
Trump Blasted Federal Prosecutors as ‘Weak’ for Not Targeting His Adversaries: Report
- News3 days ago
Expert Warns ‘People Will Die’ After Trump Induces ‘Armageddon’ With New Budget Cuts
- News4 days ago
Pirro Backtracks as Powell Investigation Rapidly Goes Off the Rails
- News4 days ago
Trump Declares Grocery Prices ‘Rapidly Down’ as Cost of Food Surges to 3-Year High
- News4 days ago
Democrat Demands DOJ and DHS Reveal How Many Pardoned ‘Insurrectionists’ Have Been Hired
- News2 days ago
Trump on 2026 Midterms: ‘We Shouldn’t Even Have an Election’
- News2 days ago
‘Unconstitutional Conspiracy’: Judge Blasts Trump Administration Officials
- News4 days ago
Warning Signs Flash for GOP as CNN Analyst Predicts House Flip