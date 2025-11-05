News
‘Kamikaze Pilots’: Trump Says Democrats Will ‘Take Down the Country’ After Big Wins
Appearing unmoved by voters’ message and showing no sign of changing course, President Donald Trump brushed off Democrats’ sweeping wins in Tuesday’s elections during a Wednesday White House breakfast for Republican senators, where he compared Democrats to World War II Japanese suicide bombers.
“I heard it after ‘Kings,’ you know, they said I was a king, and I heard it after ‘Kings,'” he said, referring to last month’s highly attended nationwide “No Kings” rallies and protests. “I heard it after a couple of other moments in time. And I said, ‘No, I don’t believe so.’ And now I heard it after the election. Don’t believe so.”
“I think they will, I think they’re kamikaze pilots,” Trump continued. “I just got back from Japan. I talked about the kamikaze pilots. I think these guys are kamikazes. They’ll take down the country if they have to.”
The President, his tone weary, repeated his pre-election call to end the Senate filibuster.
“It’s time for Republicans to do what they have to do, and that’s terminate the filibuster,” Trump told the Republican senators, who did not appear to react. “The only way you can do it.”
“And if you don’t terminate the filibuster, you’ll be in bad shape,” he warned, appearing concerned about the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential election.
“We won’t pass any legislation. There’ll be no legislation passed for three and a quarter — we have three and a quarter years, so that’s a long time.”
The President urged Republicans, who hold majorities in both the House and the Senate to “do our own bills. We should get out, we should do our own bills.”
“Should open up” the country, he said, of ending the shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history. “We should start tonight with ‘the country’s open. Congratulations.’ Then we should pass voter ID. We should pass no mail-in voting. We should pass all the things that we wanted to pass, make our elections secure and safe, because California is a disaster. Many of the states are disasters.”
“But can you imagine,” he asked, “when they vote almost unanimously against voter ID?” he said of the Democrats.
“All we want is voter ID. You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID. You go to a gas station, you give ID,” he said, incorrectly.
“But for voting, they want no voter IDs. So, for one reason, because they cheat. We would pass that in 15 minutes. If you don’t get it, you’ll never pass that. You’ll never talk about mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots make it automatically corrupt,” he alleged, a statement contradicted by numerous studies showing minimal fraud.
Trump again stressed the importance of killing the filibuster, telling Republicans that Democrats are going to “pack” the Supreme Court, “they’re going to make D.C. a state and they’re gonna make Puerto Rico a state. So now they pick up two states, they pick up four senators.”
“They’re gonna pick up electoral votes. It’s gonna be a very, very bad situation.”
But, he said, “if we do what I’m saying,” Democrats will “most likely never obtain power.”
Trump did acknowledge that the federal government shutdown was a factor in Tuesday’s elections — while claiming because he wasn’t on the ballot, Republicans lost.
“I thought we’d have a discussion after the press leaves about what last night represented,” he said. “And what we should do about it, and also about the shutdown, how that relates to last night. I think if you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans. And that was a big factor, and they say that I wasn’t on the ballot, was the biggest factor. But I don’t know about that, but I was honored that they said that.”
Trump on Democrats: “I think they’re kamikaze pilots. I just got back from Japan, I talked about the kamikaze pilots. I think these guys are kamikaze. They’ll take down the country if they have to.” pic.twitter.com/EE2T1xSWin
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025
News
Trump to Talk About Cost of Living Next Year White House Says
President Donald Trump, who did not appear interested in changing his messaging when he spoke to Republican senators Wednesday morning after a big night at the polls for Democrats, is now expected to respond to the message voters sent Tuesday night, next year.
The president, a White House advisor told Politico, will talk about the cost of living — one of the top issues he ran on last year — “as we turn … into the new year.”
One of the White House’s “main takeaways from last night’s miserable performance for the Republican Party,” Politico reported, “is that President Donald Trump isn’t focused enough on the issues that matter most to the voters the party needs.”
“People don’t think he’s lived up to his promises,” a White House ally told Politico. “You won on lowering costs, putting more money back into people’s pockets. And people don’t feel that right now.”
“The President hasn’t talked about the cost of living in months,” another person close to the White House told Politico. “People are still hurting financially and they want to know the White House is paying attention and trying to fix the problem as quickly as possible.”
White House deputy chief of staff James Blair, who served as Trump’s political director for the 2024 election, also weighed in.
“You’ll see the president talk a lot about cost of living as we turn … into the new year,” Blair told Politico. “The president is very keyed into what’s going on, and he recognizes, like anybody, that it takes time to do an economic turnaround, but all the fundamentals are there, and I think we’ll see him be very, very focused on prices and cost of life.”
In a speech Wednesday afternoon at the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump told attendees, “After last night’s results the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear. We have a choice between communism and common sense. Does that make sense to you? Common sense. It’s common sense or communism. Look back 1,000 years. It hasn’t worked.”
“Our opponents are offering an economic nightmare, we are delivering an economic miracle,” Trump declared. “The biggest investment of funds in a country in history by many times.”
News
‘Sedated and Seduced’: Fox Host Erupts Over ‘Chameleon’ Mamdani and His One Million Voters
A Fox News co-host unleashed a furious tirade against New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and the more than one million Americans who voted for him in Tuesday’s election.
Emily Compagno — who recently blamed liberals for Cracker Barrel’s logo change — described the incoming mayor as a “blatant antisemite,” a “chameleon,” and an “absolute joke” whose “communism” will ruin the city.
“When you say, ‘Oh, I’m so excited for this city to have an immigrant mayor,’ I don’t care who he is,” Compagno declared. “He is a blatant antisemite who’s never had a job in his life, who enjoys a royal wedding in Uganda, who lives in a Chelsea multimillion-dollar apartment thanks to the hard work of people that he knows nothing about.”
When pressed to explain why he won, Compagno told her co-hosts, “I think that the million people who voted for him were because he was viral. Clearly, all of them are sedated, and they are seduced by the clickbait.”
“They have TikTok,” interjected co-host Brian Kilmeade.
“Him jumping in the Long Island Sound, or the Hudson, or whatever it is, with this cheesy smile, of course, he’s gonna quote Eugene Debs out of the gate,” Compagno said, referring to early 20th-century Socialist presidential candidate Mamdani quoted in his speech Tuesday night.
“Of course, he’s gonna start shouting out of the gate. Because what we have seen, over his campaign, was a chameleon. We have anecdotal — people who went to college with him — that said, ‘Yeah, he was a drinking bro.’ He did whatever it was to be popular.”
“And now his insides are coming out,” she continued. “He won the election because people are enthralled by TikTok, not because anyone actually believed his policies will drive up affordability. That’s why everyone left.”
“I consider him an absolute joke, and I look forward to him totally failing, but I am horrified at the prospect of his policies, and his communism, and his antisemitism spreading even further across this rock.”
Compagno: The million people who voted for him, clearly all of them are sedated. I consider him an absolute joke and I look forward to him totally failing. pic.twitter.com/xJICfLVgKC
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025
News
Democratic Rep. Interrupts Speaker Johnson — Accuses Him of ‘Lies’
A Democratic member of Congress interrupted Speaker Mike Johnson during his outdoor press conference on Wednesday, denouncing his “lies” and demanding that he bring House and Senate leaders together to try to end the federal government shutdown. Now in its 36th day, this is the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the old record, also held under President Donald Trump.
“I am part of the American people, and I believe that —” U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) told the Speaker.
“You should respect free speech,” she continued, in response to him chastising her for interrupting him.
“I’m asking you a question, if you’re ready to have a conversation with the other side,” Houlahan said. “You represent all of us. You are the Speaker for all of us, sir. You have an obligation not just to speak lies to the American people.”
“You have an obligation to call the leadership of both parties and bring us together and solve this problem together, Mr. Speaker,” she declared.
Houlahan was praised by her fellow Democratic members of Congress.
“Way to go @RepHoulahan,” wrote U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL). It is also a permanent stain on @SpeakerJohnson that this is what those of us who want to do our job must resort to as we try to have Congress meet, open and do the people’s business.”
“Proud of my classmate and friend @HoulahanForPa,” declared U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX). “Mike Johnson has been only too happy to lock the doors of the House of Representatives, ignore the economic crisis in America, and pretend that he doesn’t have to sit down with Democrats for a path forward. Good for you, Chrissy!”
Democrat Rep. Houlahan just interrupted Speaker Johnson’s press conference, shouting that he has an obligation to call Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to dicuss the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/yKFiZHtZHB
— Patrick Maguire (@patrickjmaguire) November 5, 2025
