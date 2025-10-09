News
‘Twice the Size of a Glass of Water’: Trump Invents Wild Claim on Babies’ Vaccines
President Donald Trump is continuing to make incorrect claims about vaccines, autism, and children.
In Thursday’s televised Cabinet meeting, the President wrongly expressed the rate of autism in boys, nearly doubling it. The rate is about one in 20 boys, but President Trump claimed it is one in 12. He also claimed the rate for girls was far higher than actual. The overall rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is one in 31 children.
The President also wrongly expressed the actual size of the vaccines babies get, as he suggested a disproven vaccines-autism link.
“So, obviously, there’s something, there’s something that’s artificially, I think, induced, something, whether it’s the vaccines in terms of these massive vaccines that are twice the size of a jar like that, of a glass of water like that,” he claimed, “I mean, into a baby’s body, and I’ve suggested get them in doses, get them in, you know, maybe 20%, 30%, but smaller, not such a big —”
He also said that, under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., there were “certain recommendations” that the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine (MMR) be split apart and taken separately, as three vaccine shots.
Trump on Autism: Obviously, something that is artificially induced, whether it’s the vaccines in terms of these massive vaccines twice the size of a jar like that, a glass of water like that, into a baby’s body. pic.twitter.com/ciHLZwcxFs
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Unfolding Rapidly’: Trump Wants to ‘Stoke Violence’ to Invoke Insurrection Act Says Expert
Robert Reich, a former Secretary of Labor and a professor of public policy, is sounding the alarm — warning that President Donald Trump plans to invoke the Insurrection Act, and detailing the steps he may take to make it happen.
Reich, the author of twenty books, said on Thursday: “Trump wants to invoke the Insurrection Act, to punish anyone who opposes him.”
In his video, he played a clip of the President saying recently, “If you take a look at what’s been going on in Portland, it’s been going on for a long time and that’s insurrection. I mean, that’s pure insurrection.”
Military, legal, and political experts this week warned after Trump vowed to invoke the Insurrection Act if he deems it necessary — a move some see as the culmination of an authoritarian trajectory he has been telegraphing since taking office. No president has used the law in more than three decades, and then only in limited, localized crises.
Reich went on to say, “I know all of this is frightening, and I don’t want to unduly alarm you, but you need to be aware of this imminent danger. It’s unfolding very, very rapidly.”
Explaining what he described as Trump’s four-point plan, Reich said step one “is to deploy ICE into so-called blue cities, run by Democrats. These masked and armed ICE agents are wreaking havoc on American cities and violating due process. They’re arresting people outside immigration courtrooms. They’re raiding homes in the middle of the night, and detaining children and adults, including American citizens. They admit to using racial profiling.”
Step two, he said, is “exaggerate the scale and severity of the protests.”
Step three: “Deploy National Guard troops.”
“Trump is deploying hundreds of National Guard troops from red states, like Texas, into blue states like Oregon, and Illinois, against the wishes of Democratic governors,” Reich said. “This is continuing to enrage an already outraged public — which is the whole point.”
“Trump wants to stoke actual violence, which would make it easier for him to unleash the final step in his plan, which is step four, invoke the Insurrection Act.”
“The Insurrection Act empowers a president to federalize the National Guard and use the U.S. military to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, or armed rebellion against the government,” Reich explained. “Everything done by Trump has been a preamble to invoking this act, and being able to unleash troops against his perceived political enemies who oppose his regime in advance of the 2026 midterms. It would be the ultimate step in Trump’s authoritarian power grab.”
He said that “Trump and his enablers want violent confrontations in order to justify their moves. So, please, remain peaceful if you protest, or if you encounter ICE agents, or National Guard troops where you live. Do not give Trump what he wants.”
On Wednesday on Substack, Professor Reich wrote: “The direction we’re going is either martial law or civil war.”
Also on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, one of the most outspoken members of the Democratic Party, took to the Senate floor to explain what he said is President Trump “enacting a well thought out plan so he and his allies can rule forever.”
“We aren’t on the verge of an authoritarian takeover,” the Connecticut Democrat declared. “We are in the middle of it.”
Everything Trump is doing now is a preamble for his regime’s real goal: to invoke the Insurrection Act.
I don’t want to unduly alarm you, but you need to be aware of this imminent danger. Let me explain what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/rDGGZAOrK7
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 9, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘I Know People. They Don’t Believe That’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Scorches Johnson
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a longtime loyal MAGA soldier, is continuing to break with her party, this time blasting Speaker Mike Johnson for shuttering the House while waiting for the Senate to pass legislation to reopen the government.
Congresswoman Greene’s criticisms have been so stunning to the party that President Donald Trump has called congressional Republicans to ask what happened to his once die-hard ally, according to The Independent.
Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein on the paper’s “Politically Georgia” podcast on Thursday, Greene expressed her frustration over the House not being open for business.
“We should be, there’s a lot of things we can be working on in the House, and that’s our appropriation bills,” the Georgia Republican said. “There’s many other bills that we could be passing right now.”
Speaker Johnson has canceled all votes in the House, sending members to their home districts.
“I don’t think that it’s believable to tell the American people that while we control the White House, the House, and the Senate, that we can’t return to work in Washington, D.C., because Chuck Schumer and six other Democrats won’t vote to open the government,” Greene said.
“I just, I know people,” she continued. “They don’t believe that.”
Greene has sided with Democrats who are demanding Republicans extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies. Without them, many Americans will see their health care premiums skyrocket.
“And also because I’m against the CRs [continuing resolutions] and I’m for appropriations, I really don’t see how we ever have pass appropriations if we’re continuing to sit at home and then we have another deadline coming on November 20th.”
According to Bluestein, Greene also spoke on the podcast about extending the ObamaCare subsidies: “This is such a severe problem that it’s crippling Americans’ abilities to make ends meet, and it’s a failure by Republicans to not recognize it and to not be working on a solution.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks with her party, again:
“I don’t think it’s believable to tell the American people that while we control the White House, the House and the Senate that we can’t return to work in Washington, DC because Chuck Schumer and six other Democrats won’t… pic.twitter.com/Fenv2BxEHA
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 9, 2025
Image via Shutterstock
‘I’m Begging You — My Kids Could Die’: GOP C-SPAN Caller Slams Johnson Over Shutdown
A Republican voter — a military spouse and mother of two children with medical needs whose husband suffers from PTSD — called into C-SPAN to blast House Speaker Mike Johnson for refusing to allow votes to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government.
Apologizing to the Speaker for her voice sounding “shaky,” the caller, Samantha from Virginia, said, “I have two medically fragile children. I have a husband who actively serves this country. He suffers from PTSD from his two tours in Afghanistan.”
She explained that if the military does not get paid on October 15, “my children do not get to get the medication that’s needed for them to live their life, because we live paycheck to paycheck.”
Samantha urged Speaker Johnson to pass legislation to get the military paid, which she said, President Trump supports.
“You have the power to do that. And as a Republican, I’m very disappointed in my party, and I’m very disappointed in you, because you do have the power to call the House back.”
She blasted him for his refusal to do so, saying it was “just for a show.”
“I am begging you to pass this legislation. My kids could die,” she said.
“We don’t have the credit because of the medical bills, that I have to pay regularly. You could stop this, and you could be the one that could say military’s getting paid. And I think that it is awful, and the audacity of someone who makes six figures a year, to do this to military families, it’s insane.”
Saying he was sorry to hear about Samantha’s “situation,” Speaker Johnson said he’s “been so angry this week,” because of “situations just like yours.”
“I have one of the biggest military districts and military families in America. I have a lot of airmen and soldiers who are deployed right now, and they have young families at home, and they have children in health situations like yours.”
“This is what keeps me up at night,” Johnson professed, before defending his party.
“The Republicans are the ones delivering for you. We had a vote to pay the troops. It was the continued resolution three weeks ago.”
Johnson has repeatedly insisted that the House has done its job to re-open the government by having passed that bill, while repeatedly also saying he refuses to allow any votes on the House floor that are not in keeping with that legislation — including any Senate bill that might come over.
“The Democrats are the ones that are preventing you from getting a check,” he said. Before blaming Chuck Schumer, claiming the Senate Democratic Leader “is enjoying this.”
“My heart goes out to you,” Johnson said.
Republican C-SPAN caller to Mike Johnson: “As a Republican, I’m very disappointed in my party,and I’m very disappointed in you, because you have the power to call the House back. You refuse to do that just for a show.” pic.twitter.com/3gxdXxtsDj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2025
