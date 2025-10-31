News
Trump Admin Official: ‘Your Government Is Failing You’
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, appearing to depart from official administration messaging, told Americans affected by the federal government shutdown and the loss of essential food assistance programs such as SNAP that their government is “failing” them.
“My message to America is, first, the fact that your government is failing you right now,” Secretary Rollins told reporters on Friday at a press conference with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
“That poverty is not red or blue. It is not a Republican or Democrat issue,” she continued.
“It doesn’t matter who you voted for, or even if you voted, that if you are in a position where you can’t feed your family, and you’re relying on that $187 a month for an average family in the SNAP program, that we have failed you,” she admitted.
READ MORE: ‘Disturbing’: Johnson Scorched for Saying He’s Starving SNAP to ‘Pressure’ Democrats
Speaker Johnson, who opposes any measures to fund food stamps or other safety-net programs without reopening the government, quickly stepped in.
“And it’s — clarifying,” Johnson said. “When she says, ‘we have failed you,’ she means ‘we, the Democrats,’ okay?”
“Because, as we’ve just explained, Republicans have voted 14 times to get this done,” he said of Senate votes to pass the House’s clean continuing resolution.
Democrats have refused to vote to reopen the government without legislation that would restore the Obamacare premium subsidies. Without those funds, some Americans are already seeing premiums for next year skyrocket.
Rollins was not the only Republican on Friday who appeared to veer from the GOP’s standard message.
U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke told Fox Business that inflation and food prices are high — contrary to remarks President Donald Trump has repeatedly made.
Brooke Rollins: “My message to America is your government is failing you right now … we have failed you.” pic.twitter.com/p65YRjcS8Y
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2025
READ MORE: Americans Turn Against Trump’s Crime Crackdowns: Report
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Our Economy Is Not Great’: Republican Congressman Says Inflation and Prices Are High
In a rare break from President Donald Trump and Republican orthodoxy, one GOP congressman is acknowledging what many Americans already feel: times are tough.
“Our economy is not great,” U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), who served as Secretary of the Interior during the first Trump administration, told Fox Business on Friday.
“There’s a lot of strain” on the economy, he added, while talking about the federal government shutdown, now in its 31st day.
“This injects another degree of uncertainty, distraction, in the economy, and it’s going to affect, and we’re gonna see WIC go away. We’re gonna see benefits of people that really need help. They won’t be able to get it.”
READ MORE: ‘Disturbing’: Johnson Scorched for Saying He’s Starving SNAP to ‘Pressure’ Democrats
Speaking about President Trump’s highly controversial plan to allow massive amounts of beef from Argentina into the U.S., Zinke admitted that inflation and prices are high. President Trump has repeatedly claimed he has brought food prices far down, and inflation to at or near “zero.” Both claims are overall false.
“I do know what the president was doing,” on Argentinian beef, Zinke said.
“He’s looking at high inflation, high cost, high beef, and no different than what he’s doing with oil prices and commodities — bringing the cost down because the consumer price inflation’s a really big deal.”
Rep. Ryan Zinke: “Our economy is not great.” pic.twitter.com/o9rhgTLig1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2025
READ MORE: Americans Turn Against Trump’s Crime Crackdowns: Report
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Pain Is Coming’: Trump Admin Blames Dems for SNAP Shutdown
The Trump administration is blaming Democrats for the impending shutdown of SNAP benefits and for its own decision not to use the $5–$6 billion in contingency funds that Democrats say could keep the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program running after Friday.
Vice President JD Vance was asked about the 42 million people who are expected to lose their SNAP benefits this weekend, and why the administration has found ways to pay troops and federal law enforcement but not low-income Americans who rely on the government to help them pay for food.
“Would there be some push, perhaps, in the next 48 hours so Americans don’t go hungry?” the reporter asked.
“Well, here’s the problem,” Vance replied, explaining that in prior shutdowns, “sometimes the president has tried to make the shutdown as painful as possible on the American people.”
READ MORE: ‘Disturbing’: Johnson Scorched for Saying He’s Starving SNAP to ‘Pressure’ Democrats
“I give the President of the United States great credit and the entire team for trying to make this as painless as possible,” he said, before blaming Democrats.
“The Democrats are acting irresponsibly,” Vance told reporters, claiming that President Trump “doesn’t want the American people to suffer because of it.”
“But look, right now,” he continued, “this government, this administration, we’re like guys running around, you know, with a leak in a dam wall, trying to plug it with bubble gum.”
He challenged Democrats to “just stop this entire charade and reopen the government so that we don’t have to try to make this thing work on a shoestring budget, which is what we’re trying to do.”
Democrats have refused to vote to reopen the government because they are trying to get Republicans to vote to reinstate the Obamacare subsidies that expire at the end of the year. Some Americans are starting to see premiums double and triple.
READ MORE: Americans Turn Against Trump’s Crime Crackdowns: Report
“The unfortunate reality, and we’re starting to see this with our aviation industry, we’re gonna find out the hard way with SNAP benefits,” Vance said.
“The American people are already suffering, and the suffering is gonna get a lot worse,” he declared. “Not because the President of the United States has failed to make the shutdown painless. He’s tried to do everything that he can to make it as un-painless as possible.”
“The reason that pain is coming, and the reason it’s building is because we’re not passing the clean bill to reopen the government, it’s a very easy thing to do,” he claimed.
Vance went on to blame President Joe Biden for Obamacare premiums skyrocketing.
JD Vance: “The suffering is going to get a lot worse.” pic.twitter.com/uRebgVlSZq
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2025
READ MORE: ‘How Authoritarians Rule’: National Security Experts Blast Trump’s New Nuclear ‘Fear Show’
Image via Reuters
News
‘Disturbing’: Johnson Scorched for Saying He’s Starving SNAP to ‘Pressure’ Democrats
As Republican leaders appear to grow increasingly frustrated with the shutdown of the federal government, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson admitted on Thursday that he is refusing to allow legislation to fund food stamps because he wants to keep “pressure” on the Democratic Party.
The federal government has been shut down for 30 days, with little end in sight. Republicans continue to block Democratic attempts to reinstate funding for the Obamacare health insurance premium subsidies and programs like SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Democrats refuse to vote to open the government without the Obamacare subsidies funding.
CNN’s Dana Bash told Speaker Johnson on Thursday afternoon that the “reality is that this has been a stalemate for 30 days, and it’s not just Democrats — you also have one of the most conservative Republican senators, Josh Hawley, who says, at least, please, move money around to feed people.”
READ MORE: Americans Turn Against Trump’s Crime Crackdowns: Report
Asked why he would not consider funding SNAP, Johnson replied: “Because if you deviate from the goal of reopening the entire government, Chuck Schumer and the radicals over there will continue to play games with people’s paychecks, their livelihoods.”
He added, “if you do just part of this, it will reduce the pressure for them to do all of it, to do their basic job, and that is reopen the government.”
“This is very real and very serious, and they can end it today,” Johnson insisted. “They can do it right now. All they have to do is, we just need five more Democrats in the Senate to help us reach the 60 vote threshold.”
“We don’t have enough Republicans to do the right thing on our own. We need them to do the right thing,” he said.
Critics say that Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune could go “nuclear” and drop the threshold from 60 votes to 50 votes to pass a clean continuing resolution and reopen the government.
Others criticized Johnson for using programs that aid low-income Americans as political leverage.
READ MORE: ‘How Authoritarians Rule’: National Security Experts Blast Trump’s New Nuclear ‘Fear Show’
U.S. Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA), responding to Johnson’s remarks, posted what he said is the law establishing the contingency fund that experts say should be used during the shutdown to fund SNAP.
“At least Johnson made clear that it is Republicans who want people to go hungry from their shutdown,” remarked Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
“Mike Johnson now admitting that Republicans [are] using SNAP as leverage and to ‘pressure’ Democrats!” commented Matt Rein, director of influencer and creative partnerships at the DNC.
“This is the Speaker of the House making two things clear: They could feed poor children if they chose. They are choosing to starve poor children as a tactic,” wrote Bill Prady, co-creator of “The Big Bang Theory.”
“Mike Johnson f– up on CNN just now and admitted they’re defunding SNAP as leverage to get Democrats to fold on the shutdown. Letting 40 million Americans go hungry just to try to win a political fight is disturbing—I can’t believe he said it out loud,” remarked Democratic strategist Mike Nellis.
BASH: Even Josh Hawley says you should move money around to feed people. Why not consider that?
MIKE JOHNSON: Because if you deviate from the goal of reopening the entire government, Chuck Schumer and the radicals over there will continue to play games. If you do just part of… pic.twitter.com/Q0DjuOIsxo
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2025
READ MORE: Public Turns on GOP as Shutdown Fallout Deepens: Report
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
Trump Admin Blames Dems’ Immigration and Trans Policies for Food Stamp Shut Off
- News4 days ago
Data Analyst Reveals Which Trump Policy Faces Sharpest Backlash Among Americans
- News4 days ago
‘Refrain From Any Action’: Congressional Vets Warn Trump on Using Troops Against Americans
- News2 days ago
GOP Leader Erupts Over Democrat’s Effort to Fund SNAP — Then Blocks Bill
- News2 days ago
Public Turns on GOP as Shutdown Fallout Deepens: Report
- News3 days ago
‘We Can Do as We Want’: Trump Boasts He Can Deploy Troops Into U.S. Cities However He Likes
- News3 days ago
‘Do What Leaders Do’: Dem Leader Scorches ‘Missing in Action’ Trump
- News2 days ago
Trump Suggests He Could Invoke the Insurrection Act — and ‘Courts Wouldn’t Get Involved’