‘Imminent Danger’: Experts Sound Alarm Over Trump’s Insurrection Act Threat
Military, legal, and political experts are warning after President Donald Trump vowed to invoke the Insurrection Act if he deems it necessary — a move some see as the culmination of an authoritarian trajectory he has been telegraphing since taking office. No president has used the law in more than three decades, and then only in limited, localized crises.
In the Oval Office late Monday afternoon, asked if he would invoke the Insurrection Act, the president replied, “Well, I’d do it if it was necessary.”
“So far, it hasn’t been necessary, but we have an Insurrection Act for a reason,” he continued. “If I had to enact it, I’d do that.”
“If people were being killed, and courts were holding us up, or governors or mayors were holding us up? Sure, I do that. I mean, I want to make sure that people aren’t killed. We have to make sure that our cities are safe.”
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a well-known MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst, on Substack wrote, “It’s hard to mistake what’s happening here. This is a president in the process of looking for excuses and seeing how far he can go until someone—right now it’s the courts—reins him in.”
“The Insurrection Act is the primary vehicle for circumventing Posse Comitatus, which prohibits the use of the military on American soil to enforce laws against American citizens,” she explained. “That is not the role the military plays in American democracy. The Insurrection Act is reserved for extreme situations like rebellions or invasions. Trump is fully capable of spinning a narrative that would claim one of those preconditions, even while having no resemblance to the truth.”
Indeed, on Monday night, President Trump was asked on Newsmax about his remarks.
“It is a way to get around” opposition to his efforts, Trump said. “If we don’t have to use it I wouldn’t use it.”
“If you take a look at what’s been going on in Portland, it’s been going on for a long time, that’s insurrection, that’s pure insurrection” he added.
The Lincoln Project’s Gregory Minchak commented, “The Insurrection Act is NOT a way to ‘get around’ anything. It’s a break glass law in case of extreme and dire emergency. NOTHING in this country even remotely qualifies.”
Barely hours after Trump made his first set of remarks, Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker had told reporters:
“The Trump administration is following a playbook: Cause chaos, create fear and confusion, make it seem like peaceful protesters are a mob by firing gas pellets and tear gas canisters at them. Why? To create the pretext for invoking the Insurrection Act.”
Other experts also responded to the president’s remarks.
“This has always been the plan,” declared political and national security analyst, and well-known veterans advocate Paul Rieckhoff. “Most Americans won’t realize it until he does it.”
Rieckhoff was not alone in that observation.
Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, a Berkeley professor of public policy, wrote: “Everything Trump is doing now is a preamble for his regime’s real goal: to invoke the Insurrection Act. I don’t want to unduly alarm you, but you need to be aware of this imminent danger. It’s unfolding very rapidly.”
On Wednesday on Substack Professor Reich wrote: “The direction we’re going is either martial law or civil war.”
He also laid out what he believes the “plan” is to invoke the Insurrection Act, noting that “Trump and his enablers have worked this out in advance.”
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) wrote: “We have the Insurrection Act for a reason—But it’s not so a President with 34 felonies can ignore court orders and punish cities he doesn’t like with military intimidation. Especially not when the courts are telling him his claims of insurrection are ‘untethered to the facts.'”
U.S. Rep. Primala Jayapal (D-WA) commented, “Trump is threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act and send the National Guard to our cities — completely ignoring federal judges’ orders. This is authoritarianism — and from someone who actually incited an insurrection on Jan 6th.”
Image via Reuters
‘Grave Danger’: Democrat Warns Trump’s ‘Authoritarian Takeover’ Would Let GOP Rule ‘Forever’
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, one of the most outspoken members of the Democratic Party, took to the Senate floor to explain what he says is President Donald Trump “enacting a well thought out plan so he and his allies can rule forever.”
“We aren’t on the verge of an authoritarian takeover,” the Connecticut Democrat declared. “We are in the middle of it. But I worry people don’t see the whole scheme. They just pay attention to each new daily outrage.”
He detailed what he says is the Trump administration’s five-point plan.
Step one: “Turn the justice system into a political witch hunt operation that punishes critics for free speech and immunizes loyalists for actual criminality.”
“We are seeing this at scale right now,” he said. “The indictment of James Comey, for no crime.” Murphy explained that no prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia would sign the indictment.
“President Trump sent his personal lawyer to take over that office. Because only she would sign that indictment.”
Murphy explained that the goal is not to arrest everyone who opposes the President, but rather to “just put enough fear into the ranks of those who might speak truth to power,” so that they might “stay quiet.”
Step two: “Use government power to compel the media to tell only the regime’s narrative and to silence critics.”
He explained that that would include eliminating the free press and replacing it with state media.
“I don’t know that I’d go so far to say that we have state run media in the United States yet, but there is an attempt underway to try to use the vast regulatory powers of the administration to censor media.”
That includes threatening to pull TV station licenses, as well as the “consolidation of media into the hands of allies of the president.”
“One family that has just taken control of a major media group that owns, amongst other properties, CBS, is looking to also take control of CNN, and may have an ownership stake and a control stake in TikTok,” Murphy said. “That family has shown a willingness to censor contents. Pulling Stephen Colbert off the air, and to put in place, essentially, Trump approved sensors for their future news content.”
Step three: “Use the military to perform political intimidation in places with high levels of opposition to the regime.”
He said sending the military to blue cities is “illegal.”
“But it is designed to once again quell dissent and protest. This isn’t about public safety, this is about political intimidation,” Murphy alleged. “And you’re just naive if you think that folks aren’t going to be a little less interested in showing up at a protest if they are worried about getting roughed up by law enforcement.”
Step 4: “Seize control of Congress’s spending and tax powers to use those powers to reward loyalists and punish opponents.”
He said he cannot understand why there is not “bipartisan agreement” among Democratic and Republican lawmakers to oppose Trump “seizing” Congress’s power to tax and spend.
Step 5: “Rig the rules and the information. Tilt the election playing field your way and destroy the idea of truth.”
This includes, Murphy said, Trump demanding red states redraw congressional districts to allow the GOP to add more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Totalitarian states can’t accept truth, so they try to destroy truth,” Murphy explained. “That’s what Donald Trump is doing.”
“I know this sounds extreme,” Murphy wrote. “It is.”
“I know I sound overly alarmist,” he continued. “I don’t think I am. Trump is enacting a well thought out plan so he and his allies can rule forever. But it’s not too late to stop them.”
“If you allow yourself to connect the dots. If you allow yourself to see the whole story — the totality of this story — you will see the grave danger that we are in.”
I know this sounds extreme. It is.
I know I sound overly alarmist. I don’t think I am.
Trump is enacting a well thought out plan so he and his allies can rule forever.
But it’s not too late to stop them. We can peacefully and forcefully mobilize now. We have the power. pic.twitter.com/0f2nw60FOC
— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 8, 2025
‘Full-Blown Authoritarianism’: Governor Fires Back After Trump Says He Belongs ‘in Jail’
After President Donald Trump called for his imprisonment, Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker — one of Trump’s most outspoken critics — warned that the country is heading toward “full-blown authoritarianism.”
“Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!” the President blasted early Wednesday morning, hours after the National Guard arrived in Illinois. Governor Pritzker opposes Trump deploying the troops, and has called it an “invasion.”
“Not yet 9 a.m. in IL,” NBC News senior political reporter Natasha Korecki wrote on X, “& the president has threatened to jail both the Gov and the Chicago mayor as the [National] Guard hits the streets after ICE/CBP clashed with Chicagoans, shooting one, after a Blackhawk helicopter landed on a South Side apartment building, arresting gang members but purportedly zip tying residents.”
Trump’s social media missive is his “latest call for his political opponents to be punished as part of his retribution campaign against those who have attempted to hold him accountable or have challenged his political agent,” according to Democracy Docket.
Governor Pritzker responded to the President’s remarks in a series of social media messages.
Vowing to “not back down,” he warned, “Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?”
He noted that the President’s “masked agents already are grabbing people off the street. Separating children from their parents. Creating fear. Taking people for ‘how they look.'”
“Making people feel they need to carry citizenship papers,” he charged. “Invading our state with military troops. Sending in war helicopters in the middle of the night. Arresting elected officials asking questions.”
And he called for everyone to “stand up and speak out.”
U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) praised Governor Pritzker: “Can’t help but admire the strength and resolve JB is displaying throughout this ordeal. Clearly @GovPritzker was meant for this moment.”
Image via Reuters
‘I’m Sure I Was’: Bondi Admits Being at the Center of Explosive Trump Post
During Tuesday’s combative Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, a “defiant” Attorney General Pam Bondi hurled personal attacks at Democratic Senators, with at least one exchange resulting in a “heated shouting match.”
Several Democratic senators chastised the Attorney General for her actions at the Department of Justice, including Sen. Mazie Hirono, who accused Bondi of turning the DOJ into the “Department of Revenge and Corruption.”
“Rather than pursuing cases without fear or favor, this DOJ seeks to favor the president’s friends and instill fear in his alleged enemies,” the Hawaii Democratic Senator declared. “If you’re a friend of the president, this corrupt DOJ will bend over backwards to help you, just like it dropped the bribery investigation of Tom Homan.”
“Like it’s considering paying money to January 6th rioters, and like it has put antitrust enforcement decisions in the hands of well-connected lobbyists. But if you’re on the wrong side of this president, you will face the wrath of DOJ, no matter what the facts, law, or justice support.”
Hirono noted that former Trump FBI director James Comey was “indicted days after the president’s social media directive.”
“Experienced career prosecutors are fired just because they were assigned to work on January 6 cases. Blue states are sued to get highly sensitive, private voter data, whereas red states are left alone. The double standard is clear, and the American people are waking up to the corruption and favoritism and the lawlessness of the DOJ,” the senator alleged.
Hirono also brought up President Trump’s social media post addressed to “Pam,” which many believe was supposed to be a private message to the Attorney General. In it, he called for the prosecution of his former FBI director.
“We can’t delay any longer,” Trump wrote, “it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”
Hirono asked, “Are you the Pam that the president was referring to?”
Bondi replied, “I’m sure I was.”
“So, it’s very clear to me,” Hirono added, “that when the president posted something like that, that he considers the DOJ to be his law firm, and you, his lawyer, and in fact, very shortly after the post, to you, Comey gets indicted.”
Hirono to Bondi: “It’s very clear to me that when the president posts something like that, that he considers the DOJ to be his law firm and you his lawyer.” pic.twitter.com/UYXOWeYeks
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2025
Image via Reuters
