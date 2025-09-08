News
Two-Thirds of Dems View Socialism ‘Positively’ as Capitalism Support Falls: Poll
More than two-thirds of Democrats have a “positive” view of socialism, according to a new poll that also shows support for capitalism at a new low among Americans.
Approximately 39% of Americans overall say they have a “positive” view of socialism, according to Gallup polling. Though that number has held relatively steady, it’s increased slightly over the last 15 years; in 2010, support for socialism was at 36%. But when broken out by political party, 66% of Democrats view socialism positively, compared to 14% of Republicans and 38% of independents.
Historically, Democrats trend much more toward socialism than other groups. In 2010, half of those who identified themselves as Democrats said they were in favor, and that number increased over the years. Independents, however, have stayed relatively steady, in the 34%-41% range.
Republicans’ views towards socialism tend to be more volatile, though the proportion who view the system positively has never reached more than a quarter. The current 14% is right in the middle, with a low of 9% in 2019 to a high of 24% in 2012.
READ MORE: McConnell Goes Berserk – Says Granting Puerto Rico Statehood, Voting Rights, Representation Is 'Full Bore Socialism'
The proportion of Americans who support capitalism hit the lowest point in 15 years, 54%. About 60% of Americans have historically supported capitalism over the last 15 years, with the rate dipping to 56% in 2018. About three-quarters, 74%, of Republicans have a positive view of capitalism, which has held mostly steady over the last 15 years, with a peak of 78% in 2019 and a low of 67% in 2016.
But among Democrats and independent voters, support for capitalism is on the wane. In the latest polling, 42% of Democrats and 51% of independents have a positive view of capitalism, the lowest number for both groups in 15 years.
The poll was conducted between August 1-20, polling 1,094 American adults via telephone, with a margin of error of 4%.
While there have been a few socialist candidates to find success—in 1910, Wisconsin’s Victor Berger was the first Socialist elected to Congress—socialism generally has faced an uphill battle in the United States. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is credited with the recent mainstream acceptance of socialism by GovFacts.org.
Recently, however, Democratic socialists have seen victory. Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayoral candidate, trounced both current mayor Eric Adams and former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the primary election. However, both Adams and Cuomo have refused to end their campaigns so he will again face them—along with Republican candidate and founder of the Guardian Angels Curtis Sliwa—in the general this November.
News
Alleged Trump Note to Jeffrey Epstein Quotes Maurice Sendak Children’s Book
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released the note attributed to President Donald Trump that appears in sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book from 2003. The opening line is a quote from a children’s book by beloved author Maurice Sendak.
On Monday, the Epstein estate released a number of documents and files to the House Oversight Committee. While the bulk of the documents the committee received is currently unknown to the public, the official X account (formerly Twitter) of the Oversight Dems released a copy of the note.
🚨🚨HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist.
Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY
— Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025
Though the note had not been publicly seen until Monday, earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that its journalists had seen the letter in a book compiled by Epstein’s friends for his 50th birthday. The note features a drawing of a young female form with what appears to be Trump’s signature at the bottom. It depicts a fictional conversation between the author—identified only as “Donald”—and Epstein, opening with a line from a “voice over.”
“There must be more to life than having everything,” the voice over says.
READ MORE: 'He's So Frustrated': Johnson Defends Trump Over Explosive Epstein Birthday Letter
That line comes from Higglety Pigglety Pop by Sendak. The 1967 book is about Sendak’s pet dog Jennie going on adventures. The link to the book—which has also been adapted into an operetta in 1999—was first surfaced on Bluesky by journalist Ben Collins.
Has anybody noted that the first line in this is from the Maurice Sendak children's book Higglety Pigglety Pop?
— Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) 2025-09-08T19:31:32.083Z
This is not the only time Maurice Sendak has been linked with Donald Trump. In 1993, Sendak wrote the picture book We Are All in the Dumps with Jack and Guy, which adapted two nursery rhymes. The book addresses the AIDS crisis and homelessness as well as other news of the day; though intended for children, the depth of the artwork means that adults can find much to enjoy as well. One page features an illustration of homeless children outside of Trump Tower. The children say “Lost!”, “Tricked,” “Trumped,” and “Dumped!” as a concerned moon looks on.
CORRUPTION
Despite Jeffrey Epstein ‘Hoax’ Comments, Speaker Claims Trump ‘Wants Everything To Come Out’
In an attempt to walk back his previous claim that President Donald Trump had been an FBI informant in the case against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) said that Trump wants to see all the files released. This runs counter to many statements from Trump calling the files’ release “foolish” and that the files themselves are a “hoax.”
On Friday, video of Johnson telling CNN’s Manu Raju that Trump had been an FBI informant in the Epstein case went viral. Over the weekend, Johnson’s office released a statement clarifying that he meant Trump “was the only one more than a decade ago willing to help prosecutors expose Epstein for being a disgusting child predator.”
Mike Johnson claims that his comments about Trump being an FBI informant to take down Epstein have been “common knowledge for a long time”
(This is a lie) pic.twitter.com/SRBV6SJwhR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2025
In a new video, Raju asks Johnson again about the claim. Though Johnson said he didn’t know if he “used the right terminology,” the fact that Trump was willing to assist prosecutors and had previously ejected Epstein from Mar-a-Lago was “common knowledge.” Raju asked if Trump had been “asked to wear a wire,” but Johnson said he had no knowledge of that, only that Trump “was helpful in trying to get Epstein for law enforcement.”
READ MORE: Trump Launches Bizarre Epstein Files 'Scam' Rant When Asked About Russiagate
“The President and I have talked about the Epstein evils many times. He’s disgusted by it as everybody else. He has long had a history of acknowledging that, and he has said repeatedly he wants everything to come out, all credible information, everything for the American public to decide,” Johnson added.
Despite Johnson’s statement, Trump has had varied reactions to the Epstein files. While many in his orbit said his administration would release the Epstein files in full during his 2024 campaign, Trump himself was less keen on the idea, according to Time. While Trump suggested he may release the files, he also warned of inaccuracies in the data.
In a June 2, 2004 appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said, “I guess I would [declassify the Epstein files. I think that less so, because you don’t know—you don’t want to affect people’s lives if there’s phony stuff in there, because there’s a lot of phony stuff in that whole world. But I think I would.” A few months later, Trump told Lex Fridman that he’d “certainly take a look” at releasing the client list.
On the other hand, Vice President JD Vance, during the campaign told comedian and podcaster Theo Von, “Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list. That is an important thing.” FBI Director Kash Patel also repeatedly called for “ALL of it to be released” during the campaign. Former advisor Elon Musk called for Trump to beat former Vice President Kamala Harris, because if he won “that Epstein client list is going to become public. And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.”
Trump’s own son also demanded the release of the client list during the campaign.
“Everyone knows Bill Clinton was on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane and island a lot. Literally no one is at all surprised that he’s all over the release. What we want to know is ALL THE OTHER NAMES that the government has been hiding & running cover for. That will actually be revealing!” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in January 2024.
But after Trump’s election, his administration released a portion of the Epstein files—though most of the files released had already been publicly available. Trump had also dismissed calls from fellow Republicans to release the rest of the files.
“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullsh*t,’ hook, line, and sinker,” he wrote on Truth Social this July.
Around the same time, he called Republicans still interested in the Epstein files “former supporters” who had been “duped by the Democrats.”
On Monday, Politico reported that the House Oversight Committee had received additional files from the Epstein estate. The committee is led by James Comer (R-Ky.). It is yet unclear what from these latest files will be released publicly and when.
Comer’s fellow Kentucky Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie, has been behind a push to compel the Department of Justice to release all information on Epstein publicly. Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Ca.) say they have the votes to force the DOJ to release the information.
CORRUPTION
Sotomayor Slams SCOTUS Over Ruling ‘Declaring All Latinos Fair Game to Be Seized’ by ICE
Justice Sonia Sotomayor had harsh words for the Supreme Court in her dissent in a ruling allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to continue to arrest people based on profiling Latinos working low-wage jobs.
Monday morning, the Supreme Court of the United States issued an emergency decision in Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo. The case concerns “Operation At Large,” which deployed ICE agents in the Los Angeles area to car washes, bus stops, farms and other locations believed to be frequented by Latino people who may or may not be undocumented immigrants. On July 11, the Central District Court of California ruled that ICE had to stop Operation At Large until appeals in the case could be heard.
The Court’s ruling contained no official explanation for the ruling, however Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a concurrence. In his concurrence, Kavanaugh said the law allowed ICE to “‘briefly detain’ an individual ‘for questioning’” if they have “a reasonable suspicion, based on specific articulable facts, that the person being questioned . . . is an alien illegally in the United States.”
READ MORE: Loyalty Litmus Test? Trump Allies Quietly Prep SCOTUS Short List
Operation At Large, he said, represented “reasonable suspicion” to detain someone on the following factors: “(i) presence at particular locations such as bus stops, car washes, day laborer pickup sites, agricultural sites, and the like; (ii) the type of work one does; (iii) speaking Spanish or speaking English with an accent; and (iv) apparent race or ethnicity.”
He added that “apparent ethnicity alone cannot furnish reasonable suspicion” but could be a “‘relevant factor,” and that if someone detained by ICE turned out to be a citizen, they would be “free to go after the brief encounter.”
Sotomayor disagreed that this is what was happening, citing what had happened to other citizens. Jason Gavidia worked at a Los Angeles tow yard that ICE stopped at. Agents repeatedly asked if he was a citizen. They then took his phone, pushed him against a metal fence, twisted his arm, and took away his identification, according to Sotomayor’s dissent.
“Other Operation At Large encounters have included even more force and even fewer questions. For example, agents pulled up in four unmarked cars to a bus stop in Pasadena; ‘the doors opened and men in masks with guns started running at’ three Latino men who were having their morning coffee, waiting to be picked up for work,” she wrote.
“In Glendale, nearly a dozen masked agents with guns ‘jumped out of . . . cars’ at a Home Depot, and began ‘chasing’ and ‘tackl[ing]’ Latino day laborers without ‘identify[ing] themselves as ICE or police, ask[ing] questions, or say[ing] anything else.’ In downtown Los Angeles, agents ‘jumped out of a van, rushed up to [a tamale vendor], surrounded him, and handled him violently,’ all ‘[w]ithout asking . . . any questions.'”
Sotomayor concluded that Operation At Large and the Court’s decision “all but declared that all Latinos, U. S. citizens or not, who work low wage jobs are fair game to be seized at any time, taken away from work, and held until they provide proof of their legal status to the agents’ satisfaction.”
She also condemned the court for not issuing an explanation beyond the concurrence. She alleged that the Court had been eager to “circumvent the ordinary appellate process” when it comes to President Donald Trump and his administration.
“Some situations simply cry out for an explanation, such as when the Government’s conduct flagrantly violates the law,” Sotomayor wrote, adding that Operation At Large and the Court’s ruling clearly violates the Bill of Rights.
“The Fourth Amendment protects every individual’s constitutional right to be ‘free from arbitrary interference by law officers.’ After today, that may no longer be true for those who happen to look a certain way, speak a certain way, and appear to work a certain type of legitimate job that pays very little. Because this is unconscionably irreconcilable with our Nation’s constitutional guarantees, I dissent,” she wrote.
