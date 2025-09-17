Six D’s and an F: Latino Focus Group Members All Regret Their Votes for Trump

Many of the Latino voters who ran to Donald Trump, helping him win the 2024 election, now say they regret their vote. Trump’s approval rating among Latino and Hispanic voters is now underwater by 23 points, according to a poll by Somos Votantes and the Global Strategy Group, and he is “bleeding” Latino voters, according to The Bulwark, which hosted a focus group last week.

Newsweek reported that the poll results “closely mirrored a CNN survey last week showing similar declines in Trump’s approval among Hispanic voters. The latest Cygnal survey, conducted August 7-9 also showed Trump’s favorability with Hispanics has dropped significantly over the summer.”

The Bulwark reported that for their focus group members, “Every single one of the seven participants said they regretted voting for Trump.”

“The participants said they were angry over the state of the economy and frustrated by Trump’s handling of immigration and deportations,” The Bulwark’s Adrian Carrasquillo reported. “Asked to give the president a letter grade for his term thus far, six gave him D’s and one gave an F. Asked later about her grade, one participant who gave a D said she was just trying to be nice.”

While the tangible, measurable effects of the Trump economy appear to weigh heavily on some of the participants, several “painted a picture of a nation struggling to grapple with a darker blend of politics and open divisiveness from its leaders.”

“I think a lot of people are a lot more hateful, they feel they can be a lot more open about it, because they see it everywhere so much that no one is really trying to be nice and get along and respect differences,” a participant, from Colorado said. “They think it’s okay to pass their judgments and stereotypes willy-nilly because no one does anything about it, because they see the people in control doing it.”

Another participant said, “I live in America, I don’t want to be in a dictatorship. I still want to be in a democratic nation that has rules, has regulations. . . . This is America, we gotta treat people with respect and dignity and I think a lot of that has gone out the window.”

Still another called Trump “super-extremist” and accused him of “ignoring history.”

“He’s taking down government history websites, he’s changing [the Department of Defense] to the Department of War. It seems that power has taken control of his mind where he thinks he can change the Constitution and control the entire country by himself.”

But the participants’ anti-Trump sentiment should not lead Democratic supporters to rejoice.

“While every single member of the focus group said they regretted their vote, none said they would back Kamala Harris in a hypothetical election rerun. Instead, they all said they would support a third party candidate or stay home.”

