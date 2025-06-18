‘It’s Biblical’: House Republican Defends His Support for Israel

A Republican congressman is defending his support for Israel—and for President Donald Trump to act against Iran—by calling the conflict a “biblical” battle.

“We’ve got the best friend we’ve got in Israel,” declared U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) on Fox Business Wednesday morning. “They’re doing a fantastic job. They’re controlling the airspace now. So we just need to see.

“Look, it’s biblical, okay?” Williams continued. “I’m one of those. It’s biblical. We support Israel. Israel is our friend. We need to be with them.”

Congressman Williams also criticized U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), who is among several House and Senate lawmakers on both sides of the aisle demanding President Donald Trump adhere to the War Powers Resolution of 1973 and obtain congressional approval before engaging in war against Iran.

“I would say to Senator Kaine, whose side are you on for crying out loud? I mean, ‘Death to Israel, Death to America.’ What more do we need to hear?””

“And I think President Trump is right. He’s got us to a point where these guys need to take a hard look at theirselves and surrender, if they don’t surrender, it may be that we have to we have to end it,” Williams decreed.

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo appeared to be on the side of those who want President Trump to enter the war against Iran.

“President Trump is demanding unconditional surrender from Iran and is reportedly considering U.S. military involvement should things escalate further,” she told viewers. “And yet, you’ve got colleagues in the House right now and in the Senate, like Tim Kaine, who are trying to limit President Trump’s powers and decision-making at the time of war.: Yeah, it’s unbelievable.”

“What side is he really on?” — Rep. Roger Williams repeatedly suggests that Tim Kaine is on Iran’s “side” because he wants to limit Trump’s war powers pic.twitter.com/YQaOX2fwZT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025

