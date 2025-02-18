News
‘Sociopathic’: USAID Worker Sues Alleging State Dept. Medevac Refusal for Pregnant Wife
In a damning affidavit filled with harrowing details, a USAID career foreign service officer alleges that the Trump administration’s “rushed, haphazard, and cruel” effort to shut down the agency has placed their pregnant wife and unborn child in grave danger. Among the many risks cited, the officer claims the administration denied medically necessary medevac services, leaving them stranded in a country plagued by “routine political upheaval” and an “ongoing ethnic and religious insurgency.”
Since the Trump administration ordered what amounts to a possibly unlawful shutdown of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the employee, an overseas technical office deputy director, says “each day has brought a new constellation of suffering.”
“My wife is 31 weeks pregnant, after years of infertility and $50,000 of personal investment in countless fertility treatments across multiple tours, spanning three continents,” the USAID employee, identified only as “Terry Doe,” writes in the affidavit, part of a lawsuit by the American Foreign Service Association. AFSA says it is “challenging the unprecedented effort to dismantle” USAID.
“We have been overjoyed with this pregnancy but that joy has turned to turmoil, sadness, and dread. Because of the stress and strain of the constant onslaught by my employer in recent weeks, my wife has repeatedly been in the hospital with a life-threatening condition and stress-related complications,” the affidavit reads. “Because of these medical complications, she was told she needed to immediately evacuate because of a high risk of hemorrhage, which would be life-threatening to both my wife and our baby.”
They say the “request for medical evacuation was denied twice by the State Department [in] Washington,” and were told that “there is no USAID funding for medevacs.” They charge, “this administration cruelly has taken the position that our lives are acceptable collateral damage for their political gain.”
In a particularly damning indictment, they write: “I later learned that there was a verbal directive from State Department Washington leadership to Regional Medical Officers and the Medical Evacuations Team to cease all USAID medical evacuations, hospitalization support, and guarantees of payment for urgent medical services.”
They do not identify who “State Department Washington leadership” is.
“Prior to this Administration, each of these services was provided to all Foreign Service Officers and their Eligible Family Members, in no small part because we serve in remote, austere, and unstable countries throughout the globe.”
And while they finally were able to get medevac approval thanks to intervention from an unnamed U.S. Senator, it was too late: “before my wife could be medically evacuated, on February 8th, my wife began hemorrhaging and had to be admitted to the hospital at our overseas post.”
It is no longer medically safe for her to get on a plane, they say, “even for a very short flight to better regional care and the three successive flights necessary to travel back to the US was simply a nonstarter.”
“Now I’m afraid for her and my baby’s health because of this rushed, haphazard and cruel push to shut down the agency. This didn’t have to happen. I don’t know how to explain to our daughter, who is living through all of this with me and my wife, that our own government is doing this to us,” they say.
They also allege that there “has been constant uncertainty, constant changing directives, a full and abject failure to follow any of our pre-established processes and procedures,” they say, while also alleging some of the directives they have been given “often times may be illegal.”
“Jokes from administration political staff about us being federal flotsam continue,” they also write.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney, who posted screenshots and a link to the affidavit, calls it, “Another medical horror story in a court affidavit from a USAID employee stationed overseas.” He adds: “The employee, identified only as Terry Doe, says he’s been in touch with 25 other pregnant foreign service officers who are fearful their care will be cut off if the agency closes down completely on March 8.”
Others also responded.
“Read this story,” urged professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance. “This isn’t pro-life. This is treating federal employees-people in government service like the enemy instead of the heroes they are. The people who villainized Hillary when one of our embassies was overrun are now victimizing our own people.”
U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE) called it, “Absolutely horrifying from a ‘pro-life’ administration.”
New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof writes, “Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been brutalizing the families of American citizens working abroad for USAID, sometimes in dangerous and remote places. So remember that the Musk assault on USAID isn’t just killing foreigners but also threatens US citizens.”
Republican former U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Comstock blasted President Trump: “Horrifying story of what Trump’s unilateral mindless cutting off of USAID funds to families in remote areas means to one family – a serious and potentially deadly threat to the life of a pregnant mother and child. Outrageous and unconscionable.”
Democratic former U.S. Congressman Tom Malinowski, who served in the Obama administration as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration also weighed in.
“If you want to burn down part of the American government because all you know about it comes from crazy tweets, fine,” he wrote. “But don’t tell the Americans who signed up to serve that part of OUR government overseas that you won’t even pay to medevac them home in an emergency.”
Former USAID official Jeremy Konyndyk, now president of Refugees International, unleashed outrage at Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Elon Musk.
Secretary Rubio, Konyndyk wrote, “this is happening ON YOUR WATCH. Put a stop to this insanity already. Pete Marocco’s cruel recklessness is going to get US personnel killed.”
Marocco, according to The New York Times, is “the State Department official who took over the remains of U.S.A.I.D. and is now charged with reorienting a foreign aid mission to serve Mr. Trump’s agenda.”
“Shaking with anger after reading what Pete Marocco and Elon Musk are doing to patriotic @USAID workers who are serving their country abroad,” Konyndyk added. “Absolutely sociopathic.”
Image via Reuters
Stephen Miller Melts Down on Live TV: ‘I Will Be as Excited as I Want to Be!’
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller repeatedly had to be asked to “calm down” during a wide-ranging CNN interview on Tuesday that has set the internet on fire.
“This president, for the first time in history, is committed to restoring accountability at every level of the federal government,” Miller declared. “You may assert there’s no waste in the Pentagon. You may assert there is no waste in Treasury. You may assert there’s no waste in HHS.”
CNN’s Brianna Keilar made clear no one is asserting there is no waste.
“Then why are you not celebrating these cuts if you agree there is waste, if you agree there is abuse, if you agree there is corruption, why are you not celebrating the cuts, the reforms that are being instituted?” Miller, shouting, asked.
“Every day that no action is taken —” Miller, still yelling, continued.
“Stephen, let’s calm down,” Keilar insisted.
“The entire salaries of American workers that are taxed disappear forever —”
“Stephen, let’s calm down,” Keilar again asked. “We’re not having a debate.”
“Well you are clearly trying to debate me,” Miller claimed. “And I will be as excited as I want to be about the fact that we are saving Americans billions of dollars, that we are ending the theft and waste and grift and corruption, that we are stopping American taxpayer dollars from subsidizing a rogue federal bureaucracy that has been relentlessly weaponized against the American people.”
Many have questioned the Trump administration’s assertions.
Keilar: Let’s calm down
Miller: I’ll be as excited as I want to be pic.twitter.com/8SYgChtWbR
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2025
That exchange led veteran journalist John Harwood to declare, “Stephen Miller is bat— crazy.”
In another exchange, Miller condescendingly told Keilar, “The way that Article II” of the Constitution “works is a president wins an election, and then he appoints staff.”
CNN’s Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” responded to a clip of Miller. She wrote: “Insane? Hysterical? Deranged? Off his meds?”
Miller, whose “ideology” is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “Anti-Immigrant,” is the architect of President Donald Trump’s family separation policies during his first administration. Over one thousand children have yet to be reunited.
“From March 4, 2015, to June 27, 2016, Miller,” the SPLC reported, “sent over 900 emails to Breitbart News editors.”
“Throughout the emails, Miller promotes literature, conspiracy theories, and policies supported by white nationalist and anti-immigrant hate groups,” according to the SPLC.
Watch the video above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
‘Ridiculous’: Federal Judge Scorches Trump DOJ Lawyer Over Military ‘Pronoun Use’
A federal judge sharply criticized an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice over Pentagon policy asserting that the U.S. Armed Forces could somehow be compromised simply by requiring service members to use a colleague’s preferred pronoun.
U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, a Biden appointee, appeared skeptical of both the President’s and the Department of Justice’s stance on transgender service members during Tuesday’s hearing.
Reyes “asserted flatly that the idea that the greatest fighting force in the history of the world would be adversely effected by the need to use specific pronouns for a few thousand members of the military is, ‘Ridiculous,'” Fox News producer Jake Gibson reported.
According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, this is how the exchange went:
“REYES: Can we agree that the greatest fighting force… is not going to be impacted in any way by less than 1 percent of the soldiers using a different pronoun than others might want to call them?
DOJ ATTORNEY: I can’t agree with that here.
REYES: Would you agree with me that if our military is negatively impacted in any kind of way that matters… We all have a lot bigger problems than pronoun use. We have a military that is incompetent. Any common sense rational human being knows that it doesn’t. It is pretext. It is frankly ridiculous. If you want to get me an officer of the U.S. military who is willing to get on the stand and say that because of pronoun usage the U.S. military is less prepared because of pronoun usage. I will be the first to give you a box of cigars.”
An estimated 15,000 service members are transgender.
In another striking exchange, Judge Reyes also called Trump’s executive order on transgender service members “unadulterated animus.”
Another extraordinary exchange just now about “animus” in the court hearing on trasngender members of the military: pic.twitter.com/Hmjg6SqInt
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 18, 2025
Currently, the Pentagon has ordered service branches to stop accepting new transgender recruits into the military, and to pause any gender-affirming medical care for transgender troops.
“One of the plaintiffs,” in the case, WUSA9‘s Jordan Fischer reports, “Koda Nature, a 23-year-old transgender man from Texas, said he had been working with a recruiter to join the U.S. Marine Corps when he was informed last month he would no longer be able to enlist. Nature said joining the military had been his dream since he was 5 years old – a dream to follow in the footsteps of 17 generations of his family.”
President Donald Trump has signed at least four executive orders restricting the civil rights of transgender people in the United States, including one that could be used to ban open service by transgender troops, under the guise of prioritizing military excellence, readiness, and “unit cohesion” — tropes that for decades were also used to try to prevent lesbian, gay, and bisexual troops from serving openly in America’s armed forces.
“Consistent with the military mission and longstanding DoD policy, expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service,” Trump’s January 27 executive order reads. Trump also alleged that “adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life. A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”
That order specifically targeted the use of preferred pronouns, which he called, “invented and identification-based pronoun usage.”
“It is the policy of the United States Government to establish high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity, and integrity. This policy is inconsistent with the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria. This policy is also inconsistent with shifting pronoun usage or use of pronouns that inaccurately reflect an individual’s sex.”
Image via Shutterstock
‘Bloodbath by Design’: Trump’s Russia Negotiators Criticized for ‘Almost No Experience’
After a week of disastrous messaging by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, resulting in a 180-degree turn and leaving European leaders and some Americans wondering what U.S. foreign policy is, the Trump administration is once again under fire as critics charge the team he has assembled to start discussions with Russia over its illegal war against Ukraine does not match the “heavyweights” Russia is sending.
The U.S. is already in the hot seat as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who has made clear his country will accept no peace deal if they are not part of the negotiations — appears to have been frozen out of the initial talks, which were held Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.
European officials attending the Munich Security Conference last week, “stressed the need for Ukraine to be part of peace talks to end the war. Vice President JD Vance met with Zelenskyy in Munich Friday, telling him the U.S. wants a ‘durable, lasting peace,’ while Zelensky asked for ‘security guarantees,'” CBS News reported.
“Zelenskyy told the conference of world leaders that Ukraine would not accept a deal made ‘behind our backs without our involvement,’ and called for the creation of ‘armed forces of Europe’ amid the possibility of a changing relationship between Europe and the U.S.”
Early Tuesday afternoon the Associated Press, calling it “an extraordinary about-face in U.S. foreign policy,” reported: “Russia and US agree to work toward ending Ukraine war in a remarkable diplomatic shift.”
CNN reported that the “United States and Russia agreed on four principles following talks that lasted more than four hours in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday, including appointing a high-level team to help ‘negotiate and work through the end of the conflict in Ukraine’ in a way that’s ‘acceptable to all the parties engaged.’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not invited to the talks, said Ukraine will not ‘give in to Russia’s ultimatums’ and earlier said he would refuse to sign any agreement negotiated without Kyiv’s involvement.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who reportedly was part of Tuesday’s talks, described them as “useful.”
The talks are expected to continue after this initial meeting. Trump administration officials at the talks in Saudi Arabia included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
Foreign policy expert and historian S?awomir D?bski, a former Russia foreign policy analyst, over the weekend described Russia’s team.
He named, “Yury Ushakov, the Kremlin’s chief foreign policy adviser, who has worked in diplomacy for over half a century,” “Sergey Naryshkin, Ushakov’s top spy, who served alongside Putin in the Soviet KGB,” and “Kirill Dmitriev, a financier educated at Stanford and Harvard, who has ties to the Kremlin chief’s family and, according to the publication, could play a key role as an unofficial ‘backchannel’ to Trump’s negotiators.”
“A rumour says that Vladymir Medinsky is to join the Russian team in Riyadh,” D?bski added. “He is a former Minister of Culture. Now he is Putin’s key adviser on ideological aspects of Russian aggression on Ukraine.”
Bloomberg News on Friday reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is assembling a heavyweight team with decades of experience in high-stakes negotiations to face off against US President Donald Trump’s representatives for a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.”
“That Putin is opting to rely mostly on highly skilled and experienced negotiators to represent Russia in any talks is hardly a surprise,” Bloomberg added. “The personnel choices underscore just how determined the Russian leader is to secure a favorable outcome in any negotiations and potentially how little his demands in relation to Ukraine have changed in the three years since he ordered the full-scale invasion.”
Yale University Professor Timothy Snyder, a historian and expert on the Soviet Union and the Holocaust, is the author of the popular bestseller, “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century.”
Responding to D?bski’s post, Snyder warned: “The American team has almost no experience in high-level international negotiation, no regional expertise on Ukraine and Russia, and no relevant foreign language knowledge. Not true of the Russians, to put it mildly. Looks like a bloodbath by design.”
Brad Bowman, senior director of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, blasted the Trump administration.
“It was a mistake for the Trump administration to negotiate with the Taliban without the Afghan government at the table. It is a mistake to negotiate with Putin without including Kyiv,” he wrote. “When the topic is the future of Ukraine, Kyiv has a right to be at the table, especially in light of the sacrifice and bravery of Ukrainians in defending their homes against Putin’s unprovoked invasion. Putin understands that the United States and Europe are more powerful together. That’s why he wants to divide us. We should not help him.”
Image via Reuters
