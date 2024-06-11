News
Speaker Johnson on Why He Thinks Hunter Biden’s Conviction Is Valid but Donald Trump’s Is Not
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who could gain tremendous power if Donald Trump is elected president in November, explained to reporters his belief that Tuesday’s jury conviction of Hunter Biden on three federal felony gun charges was absolutely legitimate while Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 state felony charges was not.
“Every case is different,” Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju (video below) when asked if “the president’s son being convicted on three counts” undercuts the Republican Speaker’s claims of a “two tier system of justice.”
Johnson added, “clearly the evidence was overwhelming” in the Hunter Biden prosecution, one which some legal experts said should not have been brought and at least one member of the jury who spoke to CNN said was a waste of the taxpayers’ dime.
“I don’t think that’s the case in the Trump trials, and all the charges that have been brought” against Trump “have been obviously brought for political purposes. Hunter Biden is a separate instance.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) issued a strong response to the Johnson’s claims.
“We should be very very worried that Republicans are so brazen in their belief that convictions of Democrats are fine but convictions of Republicans are illegitimate. This is a political party TELLING US OUT LOUD that they plan to use the justice system to persecute opponents.”
Speaker Johnson and Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and members from both their GOP conferences will be meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday, reportedly to create a gameplay to pass major right-wing legislation if the convicted ex-president wins back the White House on November, NBC News reports.
Watch below or at this link.
Just asked Speaker Mike Johnson if Hunter Biden’s conviction undercuts the GOP narrative that there's a two-tiered justice system designed to hurt Republicans.
“It doesn’t,” he said. “Every case is different. And clearly the evidence was overwhelming here. I don’t think that’s… pic.twitter.com/oyzCwSC6JL
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 11, 2024
Trump Insists No Mandatory Military Draft Advisers Have Been Planning
Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump slapped down a report revealing his top advisors, including former high-ranking administration officials working on Project 2025, want to reinstate the mandatory military draft.
“Influential figures in Donald Trump’s orbit, including his former acting defense secretary, have proposed making military service mandatory,” The Washington Post reported Tuesday in a morning brief. “Christopher Miller, the former acting secretary of the Defense Department, shared his pitch for a national service mandate in Project 2025, the outline for a second Trump term prepared by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.”
In an expanded report, The Washington Post revealed if Trump is elected and if Miller becomes his Secretary of Defense, high school students across the country could be required to take a military assessment, “the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, a standardized test developed by the Defense Department decades ago to help the military funnel recruits into occupations that match their skills and intellect.”
In an interview with the Post, Miller “detailed his vision for the ASVAB and a range of other changes as part of Project 2025, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s aspirational government-wide game plan should the presumptive Republican nominee return to the White House. Though Trump has not publicly endorsed its policy proposals, Miller is among a cluster of influential former administration officials and GOP lawmakers who have mused aloud about a national service mandate and other measures to remedy what they see as a ‘crisis’ facing the all-volunteer military.”
“Miller said a national service requirement should be ‘strongly considered.’ He described the concept as a common ‘rite of passage,’ one that would create a sense of ‘shared sacrifice’ among America’s youth.”
Despite the facts, Trump blasted The Washington Post and its report.
“The Fake News Washington Post came up with the ridiculous idea that Donald J. Trump will call for Mandatory Military Service,” the ex-president and now convicted felon wrote on his Truth Social platform. “This is only a continuation of their EIGHT YEAR failed attempt to damage me with the Voters. The Story is completely untrue. In fact, I never even thought of that idea. Only a degenerate former Newspaper, which has lost 50% of its Readers, would fabricate such a tale. Just another Fake Story, one of many, made up by the DEAD Washington Compost!”
It’s unclear if by “DEAD” Trump was referring to The Post’s official slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” instituted the same year he became president.
The concept of “national service” is far from new, but the United States has not ever had mandatory military service, where everyone of a certain age was required to serve. Up until 1973 America still had the draft, before transitioning to an all-volunteer military.
President Barack Obama expanded opportunities for Americans to serve in non-military agencies, including AmeriCorps, FEMA Corps, and School Turnaround AmeriCorps.
Trump has kept his distance publicly away from Agenda 2025, but some experts believe should he be elected in November, that massive project, including its 920 manual, could easily become the national policy of the Trump administration.
The Biden administration has been campaigning against Project 2025.
Watch the video below or at this link.
MAGA operative introducing Trump says Trump will enact their Project 2025 agenda, which includes a de-facto national abortion ban, puts Medicare on a path to privatization, and seeks to end marriage equality pic.twitter.com/BtGb4i1E9W
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 3, 2024
‘False’ and ‘Irresponsible’: DOJ Smacks Down Jim Jordan’s ‘Conspiracy’ in Sharp Letter
Calling Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s allegations “speculation,” “conspiratorial speculation,” “unfounded,” “baseless,” “irresponsible,” and “false,” the U.S. Dept. of Justice in a strongly-worded and trenchant letter smacked down the House Republican’s suggestion the New York State criminal prosecution of Donald Trump was a project of the Biden administration.
Assistant Attorney General Carlos Felipe Uriarte from the DOJ Office of Legislative Affairs writes that Jordan’s Judiciary Committee “has demanded information from the Department because of what you describe as a ‘perception that the Justice Department is’ behind the District Attorney’s so-called ‘politicized prosecution’ and a ‘perception that the Biden Justice Department is politicized and weaponized’ to that end.” [Italicized words original to DOJ document.]
“The Department does not generally make extensive efforts to rebut conspiratorial speculation, including to avoid the risk of lending it credibility. However, consistent with the Attorney General’s commitment to transparency, the Department has taken extraordinary steps to confirm what was already clear: there is no basis for these false claims.”
Describing their “comprehensive search for email communications … between any officials in Department leadership, including all political appointees in those offices, and the District Attorney’s office regarding any investigation or prosecution of the former President,” Uriarte says:
“We found none. This is unsurprising. The District Attorney’s office is a separate entity from the Department. The
Department does not supervise the work of the District Attorney’s office, does not approve its charging decisions, and does not try its cases. The Department has no control over the District Attorney, just as the District Attorney has no control over the Department. The Committee knows this.”
Continuing his remarks, Uriarte also notes that despite finding no emails Jordan demanded, “information-sharing between a U.S. Attorney’s Office and local prosecutors is standard and happens every day all over the country.”
And he issues a warning:
“The self-justifying ‘perception’ asserted by the Committee is completely baseless, but the Committee continues to traffic it widely. As the Attorney General stated at his hearing, the conspiracy theory that the recent jury verdict in New York state court was somehow controlled by the Department is not only false, it is irresponsible. Indeed, accusations of wrongdoing made without—and in fact contrary to—evidence undermine confidence in the justice system and have contributed to increased threats of violence and attacks on career law enforcement officials and prosecutors.”
“Our extraordinary efforts to respond to your speculation should put it to rest.”
ABC News adds that “last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland repeatedly rebuked the allegations as baseless and dangerous, pointing to an uptick in threats department officials have seen directly stemming from such conspiracy theories.”
READ MORE: Many Republicans Don’t Believe Trump Was Indicted or Aren’t Sure – But Say He’s Not Guilty
Image via Shutterstock
Secret Audio of Justice Alito’s Wife Exposes His Plans and Her ‘Bitterness’: Critics
Secretly-recorded audio of a candid and uninhibited conversation with Martha-Ann Alito, whose husband is the far-right Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, during which she exposed her apparent anti-LGBTQ bias, bragged about how she spends time planning revenge on her critics, and appeared to reveal her husband’s possible retirement plans has stunned political experts and court-watchers alike.
Documentary filmmaker Lauren Windsor, posing as a conservative Catholic at the Supreme Court Historical Society’s annual dinner on June 3, also secretly recorded her conversations with both Justice Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts. Windsor, who some label an “activist,” caught Justice Alito saying he believes there are “fundamental” differences between the left and the right that “can’t be compromised,” and agreeing the nation needs to return to “godliness.”
Last month Justice Alito was the subject of outrage, at least on the left, when The New York Times revealed flags associated with the January 6, 2021 insurrection and the “Stop the Steal” conspiracy had been flying at two of his homes. Alito pinned the blame on his wife while not acknowledging them as symbols of groups who attacked the U.S. Capitol and American democracy, in support of Donald Trump. The Justice has refused to recuse himself from any cases involving the attack on the Capitol or involving Donald Trump, leaving legal exerts to say he appears to be violating an unenforceable judicial code of conduct.
“You know what I want?” Martha-Ann Alito tells Windsor in that secretly-recorded audio (below). “I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag, because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month.”
Rolling Stone, which had exclusive access to Windsor’s audio, called that “the most jarring moment in the recording.”
Mrs. Alito also shared her apparent passion for revenge, spite, and yes, judgment.
Speaking of her husband, Alito told Windsor, “He’s like, ‘Oh, please don’t put up a flag.’ I said, ‘I won’t do it because I am deferring to you. But when you are free of this nonsense, I’m putting it up and I’m gonna send them a message every day, maybe every week, I’ll be changing the flags.’ They’ll be all kinds. I made a flag in my head. This is how I satisfy myself. I made a flag. It’s white and has yellow and orange flames around it. And in the middle is the word ‘vergogna.’ ‘Vergogna’ in Italian means shame — vergogna. V-E-R-G-O-G-N-A. Vergogna.”
“Shame, shame, shame on you,” Mrs. Alito added.
Some have said her “when you are free of this nonsense” comment reveals the justice’s plans to retire, likely when there is a Republican in the White House. Windsor also wrote, “Alito is 74. She made that comment and another that imply they are eyeing his retirement.”
Rolling Stone also parenthetically noted that, “Last year, the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority ruled that businesses can discriminate against LGBTQ customers.”
In earlier remarks, Martha-Ann Alito told Windsor, “the Femnazis believe that [Justice Alito] should control me.”
“So they’ll go to hell. He never controls me.”
When the audio first dropped Monday evening, this was the segment that appeared to many to be the most disturbing:
“Look at me, look at me,” Martha-Ann Alito told Windsor. “I’m German. I’m from Germany. My heritage is German. You come after me, I’m gonna give it back to you. And there will be a way — it doesn’t have to be now — but there will be a way they will know. Don’t worry about it. God — you read the Bible. Psalm 27 is my psalm. Mine. Psalm 27, the Lord is my God and my rock. Of whom shall I be afraid? Nobody.”
Rolling Stone reports, “Mrs. Alito has for years harbored a disdain and bitterness towards others in the D.C. elite, whom she has bashed for supposedly excluding or shunning her and her husband, and for being too mean about them and their unabashedly conservative beliefs. Sources add that Mrs. Alito also has a longstanding reputation in influential GOP circles for ranting about politics, the culture wars, the Left, and the burning grudges she’s nursed since at least the George W. Bush era.”
“Commenting on the Alito family’s dynamic,” Rolling Stone continued, “a well-connected GOP lawyer says that Justice Alito ‘is like if you turned National Review into a single person.’ Martha-Ann Alito, the lawyer says, ‘talks like if Breitbart assumed a human vessel … They’re the Washington couple of Donald Trump’s dreams.'”
Writer Charlotte Clymer, a former press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, response to the audio of Martha-Ann Alito by saying, “The Alitos’ hatred of LGBTQ people is so visceral.”
“The Alitos seem very invested in Trump winning so that Sam can retire and MarthaAnn can let her freak flags fly (literally) in order to antagonize their gay neighbors,” observed journalist Brian Beutler.
Attorney George Conway mocked Martha-Ann Alito: “At the nation’s highest court, it was a tradition: go to a Supreme Court Historical Society event, grab a glass of wine, and talk to a total stranger about your shared apocalyptic religious and political worldview. But now the woke mob has taken all that away.”
Journalist, author, and SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile remarked, “Martha-Ann Alito is a homophobic monster and thinks nothing of confirming her hate to a complete stranger.”
MSNBC/NBC News legal contributor and correspondent Katie Phang commented, “Martha-Ann Alito got that ‘vergogna’ right. She and her husband bring shame to the highest court in the land.”
Listen to Windsor’s conversation with Martha-Ann Alito below or at this link.
EXCLUSIVE UNDERCOVER AUDIO:
Martha-Ann Alito Unfurled
“I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month.” pic.twitter.com/okNsW7SPlu
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 10, 2024
