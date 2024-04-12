News
‘Extremely Concerned’: School Board’s ‘Christian Values’ Candidate Search Sparks Criticism
Wisconsin’s Cedar Grove-Belgium School District Board of Education postponed a scheduled public event to share with the community its narrowed-down list of candidates to become the next superintendent of schools after a former schools superintendent raised concerns about the process. The school board cited a “shift in the timeline” as the reason for the delay.
Retired St. Francis Superintendent Carol Topinka pointed out the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District’s job posting listed “Christian values” and “conservative politics” as desired characteristics for candidates to be considered by the board, as Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) reports.
“Help me understand how a public school district can legally limit its hiring to people who are Christians?” Topinka wrote in an email to the Illinois-based firm hired to conduct the search for the schools superintendent, WPR reported. A friend of Topinka who applied for the job pointed out the “desired characteristics.”
Thumbing their noses at the Constitution, trustees of the Cedar Grove-Belgium School District in Sheboygan County, Wis., seek a new school superintendent.
They require “conservative, Christian values.”
Thanks to @WPR Wisconsin Public Radio's Corrinne Hess @CorriHess:
— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) April 12, 2024
“My mentee is not a Christian and is frankly gobsmacked that a public school district can blatantly and prejudicially flout the law,” Topinka wrote.
“Thanks for your email,” responded Mike Richie of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates. “That was a comment made during the focus groups and you are correct that should not have been in the report. It will be removed. Thanks.”
School Board President Chad Hoopman “said as part of the process of hiring the superintendent focus groups met and ‘any characteristic mentioned by any participant in attendance is recorded and appears on the list of traits for that particular focus group for complete transparency to any potential candidates to review.'”
An undated post on the school district’s website announcing the search states, “base salary range expected to be $140,000-$180,000 (based on experience).”
It adds, “As the district looks ahead, it seeks a leader who aligns with its values and shares a commitment to preserving the traditional principles that have made Cedar Grove-Belgium a unique and cherished educational community.”
The ACLU is raising concerns.
“The Civil Rights Act of 1964 makes it illegal for employers to discriminate on the basis of religion, including in the recruitment phase,” Ryan Cox, legal director with ACLU of Wisconsin told WPR. “The ACLU of Wisconsin is extremely concerned that a public body might be attempting to apply a religious test as a condition of employment, or even as a preferred ‘qualification.’”
Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan called it, “a complete disregard for the Civil Rights Act of 1964. You can’t hire based on religion for a public position.”
Meanwhile, the chair of a Wisconsin chapter of Moms for Liberty, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled an anti-government extremist group, falsely claimed Christians are now being excluded from the search.
“In the era of woke ‘inclusive’ paganism, everyone is welcome… except for Christians,” Scarlett Johnson wrote on social media. Stating the ACLU “plans to investigate” the district “for their heresy,” Johnson added, “Imagine stating that ‘Christian Values’ in a superintendent might be good! How dare this community in Sheboygan, WI, stray from the qu-er gender-bending multicultural god to whom leftist wing radicals worship and sacrifice!”
Johnson also claimed ACLU attorneys “will investigate and deconstruct whiteness wherever they find it and look into past actions taken by the board as well.”
“Don’t worry, folks,” Johnson continued. “Christians will not have a voice in YOUR public school. The WPR and ACLU will be sure to take appropriate action. Rest easy and watch a drag show with someone else’s kids.”
‘Spoiler’ Questions Swirl as Trump Says He Would Vote for RFK Jr. ‘If I Were a Democrat’
Embracing polls and reports that claim independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could take more votes from President Joe Biden than from Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee is effectively “endorsing” RFK Jr., but only for Democratic voters.
“RFK Jr. is going to be taking away votes from crooked Joe Biden and he should because he’s actually better than Biden,” Trump says in a rambling nearly three-minute video posted to his Truth Social page. “He’s much better than Biden. If I were a Democrat, I’d vote for RFK Jr. every single time over Biden, because he’s frankly more in line with Democrats.”
Trump’s remarks come as multiple news reports and the DNC this week suggest RFK Jr. could be a “spoiler” to help Donald Trump, and as the Kennedy campaign announced it had fired a New York State staff member whose remarks suggested the goal was to “get rid” of President Biden, throw the election to the House, which, she said, would choose Trump. RFK Jr.’s campaign manager has denied that is their plan.
READ MORE: Trump-Johnson Mar-a-Lago Meet to Push Ban on ‘Non-Citizen’ Voting – Which Is Already a Felony
In his video, Trump calls RFK Jr., “the most radical left candidate in the race,” while saying, “he’s a better man than Joe Biden,” “great for MAGA,” and, “I happen to like him.” He ends the video repeating his claim: “I do believe he’s going to take a lot of votes away from crooked Joe Biden.”
Noting that “RFK Jr. sounds like Trump as he courts MAGA voters,” Axios this week reported, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making targeted appeals to Donald Trump supporters, pledging to “seal the border” from undocumented migrants and investigate the prosecutions of pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”
UC Berkeley Professor of Public Policy Robert Reich warns, “Don’t be fooled: RFK Jr. has received funding from big Republican donors.”
“Steve Bannon urged him to run! Why? Because he’s there to play spoiler. The MAGA world knows that a vote for RFK Jr. is a vote to help Trump win, plain and simple,” he added.
Is RFK Jr. a threat to Biden?
“Election spoiler?” writes USA Today on Friday. “Seven months from the election, Kennedy has the support of 11.7% of likely voters, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls. That doesn’t make him a serious contender to win the election. But Kennedy’s current double-digit standing is more than enough to swing outcomes in battleground states.”
READ MORE: Arizona Republicans Block Democrats’ Bills to Repeal 1864 Near-Total Abortion Ban
The Hill on Friday also asked, “Will RFK Jr. be a spoiler in November?”
“Kennedy and other independent candidates ‘certainly could be spoilers,’ conceded No Labels chief strategist Ryan Clancy, who cautioned that much could happen before November.”
Bloomberg Opinion‘s Patricia Lopez this week slammed No Labels and RFK Jr.
“Let’s Call No Labels and RFK Jr. What They Are: Spoilers,” Lopez wrote. “A rudderless third party and a nepo baby’s vanity run distort the dynamics of a pivotal election.”
Democratic strategist Joe Trippi points to a New York Times report from Wednesday: “Trump Allies Have a Plan to Hurt Biden’s Chances: Elevate Outsider Candidates.” Trippi writes: “Trump Allies, Trump Donors, MAGA Supporting Billionaire all in to make RFK Jr a Spoiler For Trump.”
The liberal Super PAC American Bridge 21st Century has repeatedly labeled RFK Jr. a “spoiler.”
RFK Jr. touts Trump’s praise for his campaign, saying Trump believes he’ll “take more votes from Democrats.”
They aren't even hiding the fact that his campaign is a spoiler for Trump.
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) April 7, 2024
“Trump is desperately trying to prop up RFK Jr.’s spoiler campaign after two straight weeks of negative headlines and zero polling bump after his running mate announcement last month,” the group said on Friday, posting a short clip of the Trump video.
“If I were a Democrat, I’d vote for RFK Jr. every single time…”
"If I were a Democrat, I'd vote for RFK Jr. every single time…"

Trump is desperately trying to prop up RFK Jr.'s spoiler campaign after two straight weeks of negative headlines and zero polling bump after his running mate announcement last month.
— American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) April 12, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Biden Takes Major Action on Guns Lawmakers Have Been Talking About Since Columbine
Pro-Trump RFK Jr. Campaign Staff Member Fired for ‘Misrepresentation’: Report
Rita Palma, a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential campaign New York State staffer and pro-Trump election denier who attended the pre-insurrection January 6, 2021 rally, has been terminated for “misrepresentation,” according to multiple news outlets and the campaign.
Palma made headlines earlier this week when unearthed video of her promoting a plan to “get rid” of President Joe Biden to help elect Donald Trump went viral.
Palma was identified as the campaign’s New York State director, but RFK Jr.’s national campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, on social media claimed Palma is “a ballot access consultant” and distanced the campaign from Palma’s remarks, saying she was “speaking as a private citizen and her statements in no way reflect campaign strategy.”
Fox Kennedy, CNN reports, “said on Wednesday that New York campaign staff member Rita Palma was fired after she told GOP voters in a meeting last week that preventing President Joe Biden’s victory was her ‘number one priority’ and encouraged them to volunteer for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.”
READ MORE: Arizona Republicans Block Democrats’ Bills to Repeal 1864 Near-Total Abortion Ban
Fox Kennedy Wednesday night, in response to an RFK Jr. supporter angered by Palma’s remarks, wrote on X: “We terminated her contract for misrepresentation immediately upon seeing the longer video in which she gave an inaccurate job title and described a conversation that did not happen.”
Palma had told Kennedy supporters the goal is to use RFK. Jr. to block President Joe Biden from obtaining 270 Electoral College votes, throw the election to the Republican-majority House of Representatives, which she said would put Trump back in the White House. She also declared President Joe Biden the “enemy” of both the Trump voter and the “Bobby” Kennedy voter.
“We’re all on the same team right now, and we’ll be on the same team later, as long as Trump or Kennedy wins,” Palma said, CNN had reported. “If it’s Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week. With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen.”
Responding to the video, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison wrote: “As we have been saying… RFK Jr. = Trump,” and added, “They share the same donors… the same extremist agenda.”
READ MORE: ‘Bless Those Who Persecute You’: Johnson Invokes Bible Amid Greene’s Ouster Threat
Earlier this week CNN’s KFile reported Palma “previously promoted false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and attended ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies after the election, including the rally on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC, that preceded the deadly riot at the US Capitol.”
She “also repeatedly called Trump her ‘favorite president,’ according to tweets along with comments she posted on the conservative social media site Parler that have since been made private.”
On Wednesday, Vanity Fair‘s Eric Lutz wrote, “The big question here is whether Kennedy is knowingly playing into Trump narratives, or if he’s actually buying into some of this as a noted conspiracy theorist himself.”
“But whether this is gullibility or bad faith, the effect in November could be the same: to create chaos in November that could ultimately help Trump, an aspiring authoritarian, reclaim the White House. ‘RFK Jr.’s campaign isn’t building a plan or a strategy to get 270 electoral votes,’ Matt Corridoni, spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, told CNN. ‘They’re building one to help Trump return to the Oval Office.'”
READ MORE: ‘Disinformation’: Greene Pushes Pro-Putin Propaganda in ‘War on Christianity’ Rant
Trump Focuses on Another Federal Judge – This Time Defending ‘Impartial’ Aileen Cannon
Donald Trump’s long history of targeting judges took a rare turn on Thursday when the four-times indicted ex-president praised and defended U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, whom he appointed and who is overseeing Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Espionage Act, national security, and classified documents case against him.
On his Truth Social platform Trump baselessly accused President Joe Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Special Counsel Smith of trying “to illegally intimidate and harass respected Federal Judge Aileen Cannon.” He also alleged Garland and Smith are calling Cannon “terrible names, wrongfully threatening her with Impeachment, and disrespecting her,” while Trump deemed her “fair and impartial.”
“These Persecutors are using Third World tactics in a corrupt ploy to ‘play the ref,'” Trump wrote, as he decried the “Weaponization of Law Enforcement, the Harassment of Fair Judges, and rampant Election Interference.”
On Friday Trump will hold a joint press conference on “election integrity” at his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort with embattled Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
READ MORE: Biden Takes Major Action on Guns Lawmakers Have Been Talking About Since Columbine
Trump previously has praised Judge Cannon”s actions in his case, calling her “a brilliant and courageous Judge whose words of wisdom rang true throughout our Nation,” as USA Today reported earlier this month.
The paper also pointed out Judge Cannon has been overruled twice by a higher court in the Trump case, including in a scathing rebuke which came from a three-judge 11th Circuit panel. Two of the three judges had been appointed by Trump. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to review the overturning of one of those decisions.
Cannon has also been rebuked by numerous legal experts and commentators.
Attorney and Sirius XM host Dean Obeidallah last week wrote: “The conduct of Trump owned Judge Aileen Cannon in Trump’s Espionage case is what judicial corruption looks like. She’s giving him special treatment in hope he wins in 2024 and in exchange Trump puts her on US Supreme Court or US Court of Appeals. The Court of Appeals should swiftly remove her from case.”
READ MORE: Arizona Republicans Block Democrats’ Bills to Repeal 1864 Near-Total Abortion Ban
MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor of 30 years, on Monday wrote, “Judge Cannon isn’t even trying to hide her special treatment of Trump. Just look at her two-page pamphlet (I can’t call it ‘ruling’), in which she reserves her right to dismiss the charges during the trial, at which point Jack Smith CAN’T APPEAL!”
On Saturday Kirschner had called her biased and called for her removal from the case.
Watch below or at this link.
Once again, Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon's bias is showing. The only way the American people will ever be able to have confidence in the outcome of the Florida prosecution is if a motion to remove her is filed, litigated & decided by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. #BJM
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 6, 2024
