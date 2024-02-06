Tuberville: Democrats Want Women to Be ‘Extinct’

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came under attack after making remarks in support of Donald Trump, insisting that both she and the ex-president did not engage in insurrection. The far-right Georgia Republican’s comments came during a press conference promoting a House resolution from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) that claims the ex-president did not engage in insurrection.

A Colorado judge in November ruled that Donald Trump did engage in insurrection, despite what the Congresswoman and her fellow Republican said on Tuesday.

“Democrats and liars in the media accuse President Trump of being an insurrectionist when in fact he is not,” Greene declared Tuesday.

“Not one single person has been charged with insurrection. Not one single person has been convicted with insurrection, not one in every single court of our land. No one’s been charged and convicted with insurrection,” Greene, speaking angrily and sharply, told reporters. She ignored that the U.S. Dept. of Justice has obtained at least four guilty pleas of seditious conspiracy for felonious actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection, which can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years – more harsh than the rarely-used charge of insurrection.

“Yet Democrats and dishonest people in the media every single day accuse President Trump of waging an insurrection and accused many of us of waging an insurrection and you’re doing nothing but lying and selling the lies of the Democrats all for campaigns and elections. Shame on every single person that has done that. Shame on you. You need to tell the truth. You have the freedom of press, one of the greatest rights in this entire world. And anyone that puts the word ‘insurrectionists,’ calls President Trump an insurrectionist, and calls any of us an insurrectionists is a liar and you do not deserve the power that you possess. Shame on you. Shame on you,” Greene, nearly shouting, declared falsely.

She then appeared to demonstrate a misunderstanding of the definition of the word “insurrection,” which has been defined as, “an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence,” or, “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”

“Let me give you guys a little history lesson,” Greene continued. “Okay. When President Trump was inaugurated Antifa and leftist rioters nearly burned down Washington, D.C. Did you call it an insurrection? No. BLM raised millions of dollars on the ACT Blue Democrat fundraising website and then proceeded to cause $2 billion in damages across American cities and communities all in 2020, every day, not one day for three hours but every damn day. Did you call it an insurrection? They attacked police officers, federal courthouses, tore down statues, burned 93 police vehicles. Did you in the media call it an insurrection? No, you did not. You called it mostly peaceful, and you lied to the American people and the American people don’t trust you anymore because of that.”

The people who protested Trump’s 2016 inauguration were largely non-violent and did not attempt to “defeat their government and take control of their country,” nor were they “revolting against civil authority.” Most were engaging in First Amendment protected speech.

The Washington Post reported that D.C. Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham “said officers arrested 217 people in connection with protests that turned violent,” and called that “ ‘a very small percentage’ of the thousands who came to demonstrate.”

“And then,” Greene continued, “the American people, who pay for elections with their tax dollars, actually own the elections, and have have the right, the right, to care about their elections, election integrity and the results of their elections, when they came to Washington and protested all of you called it an insurrection. And then when Joe Biden was inaugurated, and this entire Capitol Complex was surrounded with 30,000 National Guard troops, none of you stood there and call that an insurrection. Oh, no. You all stayed silent.”

The inauguration of Joe Biden was not an insurrection, nor were the National Guard troops part of any insurrection. The Trump administration authorized 25,000, not 30,000 national guard troops.

“Donald Trump incited & led a violent attempt to overthrow an American election. He attempted a coup. So yes Marjorie, Donald Trump IS an insurrectionist. Thanks,” noted former Republican U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh.

“No shame, Boo. Trump is an insurrectionist. And so are you and any others who seek to overturn the 2020 election. The only lie is the one you tell to justify your grift and insecurities. The only shame is that a once proud Republican Party has allowed you to speak for it,” declared former RNC Chair Michael Steele.

Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen replied by posting infamous video of Greene from December, 2020, which Greene also posted to her official congressional website. In it she says, “Just finished with our meetings here at the White House this afternoon. We had a great planning session for our January 6th objection. We aren’t going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats. President Trump won by a landslide.”

