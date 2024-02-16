News
Trump to Unveil National Abortion Ban Plans After Locking Down GOP Nomination: Report
Former President Donald Trump has been reluctant to weigh in on the topic of abortion as he reportedly fears that endorsing anything short of a near-total ban could alienate his hardcore Christian followers.
The New York Times reports, however, that he will come out in favor of a 16-week nationwide abortion ban after he locks down the Republican Party presidential nomination later this year.
Trump apparently settled on the 16-week ban because he thinks it’s a nice even number. Trump will also favor exceptions to the ban in cases of rape, incest, or where the life of the mother is at stake.
“Abortion is currently banned after 16 weeks in 20 states, including Mr. Trump’s home state of Florida,” the Times writes. “The type of ban that Mr. Trump has discussed privately would restrict abortion rights in the remaining 30 states where it is legal beyond that point. And the question of exceptions limited to the life of the mother is also controversial.”
The politics of a nationwide abortion ban may not be good for Trump, however, even if he sets a limit at 16 weeks.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned on enacting a 15-week ban in his home state last year and was thoroughly rebuked at the ballot box.
What’s more, Trump may have a hard time claiming the mantle of a “moderate” on the issue when his three Supreme Court appointments were the reason why the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was overturned in the first place.
‘But He’s Qualified to Be President?’: Trump Fraud Ruling’s Revelations Stun Experts
Legal experts are stunned by many of the revelations in Friday’s 92-page New York civil fraud trial ruling fining Donald Trump and his executives $364 million, and barring him from running a business in New York for three years.
Some are pointing to portions of the actual ruling, while others are expressing shock at the magnitude of the judgment and its implications for not only the former president and his real estate empire but for the future of the nation.
“But he’s qualified to be President of the United States?” asked former Bush chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter, now a professor of law. Painter was responding to a news report on Friday’s ruling.
Professor of law Andrew Weissmann, a former top DOJ official for decades, made a similar observation: “NY Judge rules Trump cannot participate in business in NY for 3 years, yet Trump says he should be trusted to run the country for 4 years.”
Weissmann also explained some of the ruling on MSNBC:
“This is really a decision that will cause a lot of pain, not just because of the number, but because of the way in which the company is restricted going forward,” says @AWeissmann_ on Judge Engoron’s $355M ruling against Trump. pic.twitter.com/biLMoxyKjV
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 16, 2024
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought and won the civil fraud case against Trump, notes that the actual total he and his executives will have to pay is far greater than $364 million: “In a massive victory, we won our case against Donald Trump for engaging in years of incredible financial fraud to enrich himself. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and his former executives must pay over $450 million in disgorgement and interest.”
Former SDNY Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli observes, “Everything Trump was found to have done in the NYAG’s case also has a fed[eral] crim[inal] counterpart. Same for the crim case brought v Trump by @ManhattanDA. Tax evasion, wire fraud by his PACs too. The list of fed crimes that Williams gave Trump a pass for is endless & shameful.” Signorelli was referring to Southern District of New York (SDNY) U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
Professor of law Orin Kerr notes, “Eric Trump lied on the stand until the contrary evidence became ‘overwhelming,'” as he points to this portion of the ruling:
Eric Trump lied on the stand until the contrary evidence became “overwhelming.”https://t.co/FZQpKp1c15 pic.twitter.com/WNT7ZcRspn
— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) February 16, 2024
Professor Kerr points to another section of the ruling, quoting Justice Engoron who wrote: The Trump Organizations’s “frauds found here leap off the page and shock the conscience.”
And he adds, “Trump was knee deep in the middle of the fraud.”
Trump was knee deep in the middle of the fraud. https://t.co/FZQpKp1c15 pic.twitter.com/9H9pEG1djU
— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) February 16, 2024
‘Borders on Pathological’: Judge Decimates Trump in Fraud Ruling
New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s 92-page ruling fining Donald Trump approximately $364 million includes the jurist’s scathing observations about Trump and his executives’ practices.
In an almost literary section of his ruling titled, “Refusal to Admit Error,” Justice Engoron writes, “Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological.”
“The English poet Alexander Pope (1688-1744) first declared, ‘To err is human, to forgive is divine.’ Defendants apparently are of a different mind. After some four years of investigation and litigation, the only error (‘inadvertent,’ of course) that they acknowledge is the tripling of the size of the Trump Tower Penthouse, which cannot be gainsaid. Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological. They are accused only of inflating asset values to make more money. The documents prove this over and over again,” Engoron writes in the section, as pointed put by Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern. “This is a venial sin, not a mortal sin. Defendants did not commit murder or arson. They did not rob a bank at gunpoint. Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet, defendants are incapable of admitting the error of their ways. Instead, they adopt a ‘See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’ posture that the evidence belies.”
READ MORE: ‘Putin Killed Navalny’: World Leaders, Experts ‘Crystal Clear’ on Kremlin Critic’s Death
“This Court is not constituted to judge morality; it is constituted to find facts and apply the law. In this particular case, in applying the law to the facts, the Court intends to protect the integrity of the financial marketplace and, thus, the public as a whole. Defendants’ refusal to admit error—indeed, to continue it, according to the Independent Monitor—constrains this Court to conclude that they will engage in it going forward unless judicially restrained.”
“Indeed, Donald Trump testified that, even today, he does not believe the Trump Organization needed to make any changes based on the facts that came out during this trial.”
CNN’s Caitlin Collins commented, “I think that [para]graph really sums up this entire thing.” She adds it explains “why we are seeing this large of a number,” referring to the $364 million fine.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump ruling on a “complete lack of contrition and remorse” that “borders on pathological.” “They are accused only of inflating asset values to make more money…Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet, defendants are incapable of admitting the error of their ways.” pic.twitter.com/bTat6pXR0x
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 16, 2024
Trump Ordered to Pay Over $350 Million in New York Fraud Case
New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron has ordered Donald Trump to pay over $350 million in Attorney General Letitia James’ civil business fraud case against the billionaire real estate mogul and one-term former U.S. president who is seeking another four years in the White House. Trump is also barred from operating a business in New York for three years, according to NBC News.
Engoron had already ruled in September that Trump for years had fraudulently increased the value of his properties to obtain better deals with banks and insurers.
The case has been described as the “most personal” for Trump, “that strikes at the heart of his family business and his identity as a successful businessman,” CNN’s Paula Reid commented ahead of the ruling Friday.
Attorney General James had asked Justice Engoron to require Trump to pay $370 million and to ban him from doing business in the state of New York. In her September, 2022, 222-page summons and complaint, James accused Trump and others named in the lawsuit of having “engaged in numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation.” She says she filed the case after “a comprehensive three-year investigation … involving interviews with more than 65 witnesses and review of millions of pages of documents.”
“These acts of fraud and misrepresentation grossly inflated Mr. Trump’s personal net worth as reported in the Statements by billions of dollars and conveyed false and misleading impressions to financial counterparties about how the Statements were prepared. Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization used these false and misleading Statements repeatedly and persistently to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to satisfy continuing loan covenants, and to induce insurers to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums.”
The Associated Press in September reported on Engoron’s ruling: “Beyond mere bragging about his riches, Trump, his company and key executives repeatedly lied about them on his annual financial statements, reaping rewards such as favorable loan terms and lower insurance costs, Engoron found.”
Justice Engoron’s ruling had been expected by January 31, just days after a federal judge ordered Trump to pay journalist E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in her civil defamation lawsuit against the ex-president. Bloomberg had reported the “pair of major legal verdicts in New York … risk wiping out most — if not all — of the cash the billionaire says he has on hand, a potential blow to the presidential candidate whose persona is tied up with financial success and wealth.”
Some have suggested the two recent judgments might have the potential to force Trump to seek bankruptcy protections.
Trump, who is also facing 91 federal and state criminal felony charges, was handed even more bad news in the New York civil business fraud case last month when “former federal judge Barbara Jones, the court-appointed special monitor in Donald Trump’s New York business fraud case … planted a financial bombshell that legal experts say suggests Trump lied knowingly and repeatedly on his federal financial disclosures about a major loan that never existed—and may have evaded taxes on $48 million in income,” The Daily Beast reported.
That could have had an impact on how much Justice Engoron ordered Trump to pay, and is thought to have been at least part of the reason for his delayed ruling.
Though reportedly still a billionaire, CBS News reported in October Trump was dropped from the Forbes 400 list of richest people run the world.
The full ruling is here.
