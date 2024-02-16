Trump to Unveil National Abortion Ban Plans After Locking Down GOP Nomination: Report

Former President Donald Trump has been reluctant to weigh in on the topic of abortion as he reportedly fears that endorsing anything short of a near-total ban could alienate his hardcore Christian followers.

The New York Times reports, however, that he will come out in favor of a 16-week nationwide abortion ban after he locks down the Republican Party presidential nomination later this year.

Trump apparently settled on the 16-week ban because he thinks it’s a nice even number. Trump will also favor exceptions to the ban in cases of rape, incest, or where the life of the mother is at stake.

“Abortion is currently banned after 16 weeks in 20 states, including Mr. Trump’s home state of Florida,” the Times writes. “The type of ban that Mr. Trump has discussed privately would restrict abortion rights in the remaining 30 states where it is legal beyond that point. And the question of exceptions limited to the life of the mother is also controversial.”

RELATED: ‘Boss Trump’ is a mobster finally facing the music: new book

The politics of a nationwide abortion ban may not be good for Trump, however, even if he sets a limit at 16 weeks.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned on enacting a 15-week ban in his home state last year and was thoroughly rebuked at the ballot box.

What’s more, Trump may have a hard time claiming the mantle of a “moderate” on the issue when his three Supreme Court appointments were the reason why the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was overturned in the first place.

Image via Shutterstock