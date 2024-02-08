News
Trump Likely to Win Supreme Court Disqualification Case: Legal Experts
Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court appear prepared to hand Donald Trump a win, allowing him to not only stay on the Colorado primary ballot, but to make a landmark ruling that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution does not allow any state to remove a candidate from an election even if they have engaged in insurrection, according to several legal experts.
Legal experts also suggest the justices were not open to Colorado’s argument, and are likely to decide for the ex-president who is also facing 91 criminal felony charges, including some for his efforts in allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election he lost.
“This argument did not go well for the Trump challengers,” said former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal live on MSNBC.
“The SCOTUS oral argument- Colorado will lose, with the only issue being whether a single Justice will dissent. Tough and smart questions by the Justices including the 3 in the liberal wing,” writes Professor of law Andrew Weissmann, an MSNBC legal analyst who spent decades at DOJ.
“My bet,” says professor of law Steve Vladeck, “Between 7-2 and 9-0 for the very specific proposition that states can’t unilaterally disqualify candidates running for President on the ground that they engaged in insurrection. That’s just a prediction based on the oral argument—not what I think the Court *ought* to do.”
Professor of law Rick Hasan, a noted election law expert, says it “would not be surprising to see a quick 9-0 or 8-1 ruling reversing Colorado and keeping Trump on the ballot, with Roberts writing on the federal interest, and perhaps some concurrences (Kavanaugh on Griffin, Alito and Gorsuch on ‘holdin’ office). Sotomayor is the question mark.”
“In my view this argument is as good as over,” wrote Mark Joseph Stern, before oral arguments concluded. “A majority will hold that individual states can’t enforce Sec. 3 against the president, at least without congressional approval.”
As some observed, it took the Justices an hour to even address the issue of insurrection, which is central to the case. Others expired grave concern that Justice Clarence Thomas, who they say clearly has a deep conflict of interest given his spouse’s actions, chose to not recuse himself.
“SCOTUS justices across the aisle — including Kagan, Thomas, and Barrett — have questioned states’ ability to disqualify federal candidates under the 14th Amendment, Section 3,” notes veteran legal reporter Adam Klasfeld. He also says, “Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson expresses skepticism about the definition of ‘officer’ in the disqualification clause: ‘Why didn’t they put president in the very enumerated list of Section Three?'”
“That ‘troubles’ her, she says.”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested that criminal prosecution of insurrection was required to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. He also asked about “the right of the people” to vote for the candidate of their choice, and appeared concerned about “disenfranchisement” of voters.
The Associated Press observes it is “bad for the plaintiffs trying to disqualify Trump” that January 6 “isn’t coming up in this argument.”
The AP adds that “the questioning has almost all been about technical, procedural issues, which are many of the reasons that Trump and others say the high court just shouldn’t go there. The justices are plainly worried that they’ll open a Pandora’s Box if they uphold the Colorado ruling, allowing other states to disqualify people they dislike through whatever fact-finding procedures they see fit to use.”
The attorney arguing for Colorado, Jason Murray, “keeps trying to bring the discussion back to Trump’s conduct, but not even the Democratic-appointed justices seem to be biting.”
Politico is even more certain that the Supreme Court will side with Trump and deem him not ineligible to hold elected office.
“The Supreme Court appeared to sharply veer against the Colorado voters challenging former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to run for office,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports. “Justices on both the left and right raised pointed questions to Jason Murray…about the ‘extraordinary’ ramifications of letting individual states decide whether a candidate is an insurrectionist.”
He adds that the “justices seem hostile to [the] disqualification effort.”
“Chief Justice John Roberts said that would essentially empower individual states to exert unilateral control over federal elections, a position ‘at war’ with the notion that the Constitution’s 14th Amendment was intended to empower the federal government to constrain wayward states.”
Justice Elena Kagan also appeared opposed, asking: “Why should a single state have the ability to make this determination, not only for their own citizens, but for the rest of the nation?”
‘I Don’t Give a Darn’: Experts Blast ‘Political Swipe’ in Special Counsel’s Biden Report
Legal experts are blasting the “political” remarks included in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s final report that concludes his investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of about 20 classified documents from his time as Vice President. As expected, the Special Counsel found no cause to file charges.
Hur was appointed to be Special Counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland, after being appointed by then-President Donald Trump as a U.S. Attorney.
Included in the report was personal commentary which some experts decried as political, and others said had no place being injected into Hur’s findings.
As The Washington Post described it, Hur’s “report said a jury would find Biden to be a sympathetic figure and ‘a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.’ Prosecutors also suggested it might not have struck Biden as noteworthy that he was in possession of classified documents so soon after his term as vice president had ended.”
“Hur’s report said it would be ‘difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.'”
Fox News was quick to jump on those remarks and turn them into a meme.
NO CHARGES: The special counsel described President Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” https://t.co/W4fLHPvAZg pic.twitter.com/JwFMy8kSVy
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 8, 2024
Professor of law Andrew Weissmann, a frequent MSNBC legal analyst who spent decades at DOJ, including working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller slammed Hur: “Of course, no crime was committed by Biden, but as anticipated, Hur takes the opportunity to make a gratuitous political swipe at Biden. Not Hur’s role; and frankly I don’t give a darn what his opinion is.”
Noted national security attorney Bradley Moss remarked, “If I were an elected official right now I might consider subpoenaing Robert Hur to testify about this report. Every time he ever says ‘I do not recall’ I would ask him if it is safe to say he is a well meaning but elderly old man with a poor memory.”
“What Robert Hur did in his report with these irrelevant and extraneous remarks is the same thing DOJ used as the basis to fire James Comey in 2017. Seven years later, they did it again. Seriously. Unreal,” Moss continued, and added: “Trump can’t remember who the Speaker of the House was three years ago on J6, and thought his wife was Carroll in a photo.”
Another national security attorney, Mark Zaid, had criticism for both Hur and Biden.
“Not impressed w/Special Counsel Report. So much unnecessary commentary that will be politically seized upon. Also very unimpressed w/Biden’s mishandling of #classifiedinformation. Sloppy. Correct final decision though as matter of practice, policy & law,” he wrote.
“Facts are not optically favorable for Biden but still completely distinct from Trump,” Zaid went on to say. “I see Biden’s type of mishandling classified info all the time from former senior Govt officials – GOP & DEM – especially writing memoirs. All Trump had to do was return docs timely. Period.”
The White House, which had the opportunity to request redactions, chose not to.
But President Biden’s attorneys sent Hur a letter, The Guardian reports, stating:
“We do not believe that the report’s treatment of President Biden’s memory is accurate or appropriate. The report uses highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events. Such comments have no place in a Department of Justice report, particularly one that in the first paragraph announces that no criminal charges are ‘warranted’ and that ‘the evidence does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt.’”
“Not only do you treat the President differently from other witnesses when discussing his limited recall of certain years-ago events, but you also do so on occasions in prejudicial and inflammatory terms. You refer to President Biden’s memory on at least nine occasions – a number that is itself gratuitous.”
News
Trump Declares ‘Every One’ of the Court Cases Against Him Are ‘Illegal’ After SCOTUS Hearing
Minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court concluded hearing oral arguments in a landmark case testing the 14th Amendment‘s ban on those who have engaged in insurrection, Donald Trump declared every single civil and criminal case he is facing is “illegal,” and demands they end.
Claiming all four criminal cases and even the one civil case against him amount to “the weaponization of politics, weaponized it like it’s never been weaponized,” Trump declared them “totally illegal, but they do it anyway.”
“And it has to stop,” he declared. “Every one of the court cases that I’m involved every single one civil, whether it’s the attorney general, so the district attorney to look at Fati, Georgia,” he said, apparently referring to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
“They had many meetings with the White House and with the DOJ, they went their eight hour meetings. It was all staged. That was a phony hoax and now you’re looking at it and it is a phony hoax. Hopefully that case will be dismissed in short order. And so it’s a disgrace that this country, but they work together with the Justice Department and the White House and not supposed to do that. Every one of these cases you see comes out of the White House that comes out of Biden it’s election interference,” Trump baselessly alleged.
News networks, including MSNBC, CNN, and Fox all cut into their programming to carry Trump’s remarks live after the Supreme Court hearing, with MSNBC cutting away but only after Trump had made false claims about President Joe Biden. CNN took longer to cut away.
Watch Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Trump says the court cases against him are illegal and calls for them to stop pic.twitter.com/ywqC3Jkyd6
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2024
News
Top Catholic Priest Has Some Advice for ‘Moses’ Mike Johnson
A highly-respected Jesuit Catholic priest, bestselling author, and consultant to the Vatican is responding to Mike Johnson after the Speaker of the House likened himself to Moses, said God had charted his path to become Speaker, and in his prayers told him to prepare himself for being elevated to become second in line to the presidency.
Back in December, after being elected Speaker by every Republican member of Congress, Mike Johnson, a Christian nationalist, delivered the keynote address to a far-right Christian nationalist group.
“The Lord impressed upon my heart a few weeks before this happened, that something was going to occur,” Johnson told the group, referring to being elected Speaker. “And the Lord very specifically told me in my prayers to prepare, but to wait. ‘Prepare for what?’ I said to the Lord. You know, I had this sense that we were going to come to a Red Sea moment in our Republican conference and the country at large.”
Johnson continued, saying, “you know, the Lord speaks to your heart. And He had been speaking to me about this and the Lord told me very clearly to prepare and be ready.”
“Now at the time I assumed the Lord is going to choose a new Moses. And oh, thank you the Lord. Lord, you’re gonna allow me to be Aaron to Moses,” Johnson told the attendees. He continued, explaining, “at the end, when it came to the end, the Lord said, ‘Now step forward.’ ‘Me? I’m supposed to be Aaron.’ Now the Lord said, ‘Step forward.’ Psalm 77 speaks of the Exodus in the 14th chapter of Exodus and it says, ‘Only God saw the path through the roiling sea, we could not see it, men could not see it.’ And I believe deep in my heart, is my core conviction, that God wants us to seek Him for the path through the roiling sea.”
Father James Martin, SJ, editor at large at America magazine, author of ‘Come Forth’ and ‘Learning to Pray,’ consultor to the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication and member of Vatican Synod, responded to video of Johnson’s remarks, and offered some advice.
“A good spiritual director will tell you that insights you feel are coming from God, which are usually subtle, must be carefully tested and weighed,” Martin wrote.
“One red flag for spiritual directors is, ‘Then God said this.’ Not everything that pops into your head during prayer is from God,” Martin added.
Watch a short clip of Speaker Johnson’s remarks from December below or at this link, or his full remarks here.
Speaker Mike Johnson says that the Lord told him “very clearly” to prepare to become a “Moses” who will lead the nation through a “Red Sea moment.” pic.twitter.com/qa7tERyjQh
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 7, 2024
