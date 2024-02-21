Kremlin Infiltration of Congress Alleged by Ex-Trump Prosecutor: Republicans ‘Duped or in on It’

The former New York State prosecutor who led the successful investigation and prosecution of Donald Trump’s “Trump University” is calling on the U.S. Dept. of Justice to act “immediately” to investigate communications from top congressional Republicans in light of Tuesday night’s bombshell revelation that the FBI’s former informant may have fed the Bureau false Kremlin-concocted propaganda attacking President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Former State Assistant Attorney General Tristan Snell, who won New York’s $25 million case against Trump, the largest ever at the time, said Tuesday night that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer, and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, “were either duped by Smirnov and the Kremlin — or they were in on it.”

Alexander Smirnov, Politico reported Tuesday evening, is the “former FBI informant charged with making up a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.” Smirnov “had contacts with officials affiliated with Russian intelligence, prosecutors said in a court paper Tuesday.”

“He’s charged with falsely reporting to the FBI in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016. The claim has been central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress,” Politico added.

READ MORE: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’: Biden Campaign Blasts Trump Christian Nationalism Plans

Snell says whether the three congressional Republicans were “duped” or “in on it,” the U.S. Dept. of Justice “must subpoena every single communication Jordan, Grassley, and Comer had with or about Smirnov and anything related.”

He added: “Immediately. TONIGHT.”

Snell insists: “Either way — because either they are material witnesses — or they’re co-conspirators.”

“They have ZERO grounds to quash the subpoenas,” he explains. “And this investigation needs to include third-party record keepers — the government, cell phone carriers, gmail or other personal email, etc.”

Snell, who has been appearing on MSNBC to discuss the prosecutions against Trump, is the author of “Taking Down Trump: 12 Rules for Prosecuting Donald Trump by Someone Who Did It Successfully.”

He calls Smirnov a “Kremlin asset,” and says headlines should be reading: “KREMLIN INFILTRATES CONGRESS.”

READ MORE: ‘BS’: Top Dem Senator Goes on Offense Against Republicans

Snell offers a few more suggestions.

“Time to see James Comer’s laptop,” he writes, an apparent dig after Republicans spent years promoting the Hunter Biden laptop story, despite the questionable authenticity of the “vast majority” of the data, according to a forensic analysis by The Washington Post.

“Many Republicans have portrayed this data as offering evidence of misbehavior by Hunter Biden that implicated his father in scandal, while Democrats have dismissed it as probable disinformation, perhaps pushed by Russian operatives acting in a well-documented effort to undermine the elder Biden,” The Post reported in 2022. “Facebook and Twitter in 2020 restricted distribution of stories about the drive’s contents out of concern that the revelations might have resulted from a nefarious hacking campaign intended to upend the election, much as Russian hacks of sensitive Democratic Party emails shaped the trajectory of the 2016 election.”

Snell adds: “Looks like the whole Hunter Biden ‘scandal’ was a Russian psy-op — straight from Putin.”