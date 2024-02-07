News
‘I Am Still Hard at Work’: RNC Chair Addresses ‘Rumors’
Amid numerous news reports stating Ronna McDaniel plans to resign, has offered to resigned, or is “expected to leave…amid pressure from Donald Trump,” the Republican National Committee Chairwoman has issued a statement to put the “rumors” to rest.
“I am still hard at work as RNC Chairwoman and building a machine that will elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November. I am currently on the road fundraising, we’re staffing up with staff on the ground in 15 states,” McDaniel writes, acknowledging the reports. The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey published her remarks.
“We have more lawsuits on the horizon, but we’re currently engaged in 77 election lawsuits across 23 states, many of which will have major ramifications across the country,” she continues. “Day in and day out, we continue to hold Joe Biden and Democrats’ feet to the fire for their continued assaults on our freedoms and failures, on everything from the border crisis, Bidenomics, and skyrocketing crime,” McDaniel adds, pushing GOP talking points.
“Myself and my staff are refusing to be distracted by the outside noise and we remain committed to our mission – rumors to the contrary are simply not true. Nothing has changed and there will not be any changes decided on until after South Carolina, when we may have our eventual nominee,” McDaniel also says, effectively confirming she is on her way out and it’s merely a matter of time.
It is extremely rare for the chair of a major national political party to exit just months before a presidential election.
She adds, “we’re not done yet, there’s a lot of work to be done in the next nine months to make Joe Biden a one term President, and we’re just getting started. As always, feel free to reach out to me, Mike, or any one on my team with any questions or needs you may have.”
“Mike,” is likely Mike Davis, the RNC Chief of Staff.
He is resigning, and is expected to be gone by the end of the month, according to Vanity Fair.
'Stop Talking': Christian Activist Calling Pride Flag 'Indoctrination' Rebuked by Lawmaker
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Stop Talking’: Christian Activist Calling Pride Flag ‘Indoctrination’ Rebuked by Lawmaker
A Christian activist known for his anti-LGBTQ views was rebuked by a Florida Democratic state senator during his public remarks supporting legislation endorsed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis that would ban Pride flags being displayed at government buildings. The bill claims they represent a “political viewpoint.”
The GOP-sponsored bill, SB 1120, says a “governmental entity may not erect or display a flag that represents a political viewpoint, including, but not limited to, a politically partisan, racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoint. The governmental entity must remain neutral when representing political viewpoints in displaying or erecting a flag.”
Equality Florida says the “bill was clearly designed to slander an entire community with baseless & malicious lies.”
John Labriola of the Christian Family Coalition Florida, which calls itself a “human rights and social justice advocacy organization,” had strong words opposing LGBTQ pride flags and in support of the controversial bill that would ban them from public buildings.
'Open Rebellion': Mike Johnson, Mitch McConnell and Ronna McDaniel Under MAGA Fire
Labriola told lawmakers on the Florida State Senate Committee on Governmental Oversight and Accountability Tuesday evening the bill would prevent “would-be activist teachers from pushing indoctrination.” (Full video here.) He claimed the legislation was needed because “just a couple of years ago, a father of a 12-year old in Palm Beach County…sued the school district because the teacher was putting up rainbow flags and pushing that indoctrination in the classroom.”
He then denounced “the idea that the flag, the rainbow flag is inclusive,” because “there is no color there for ‘heterosexual.'”
Labriola told lawmakers the pride flag is “deeply offensive” to people of faith, and “gaslighting.”
“We don’t want government pushing an ideology,” he added, before claiming there are “victims” of the LGBT movement. He named one alleged “victim of the indoctrination, a victim of the rainbow flag, and everything that that represents.”
“It is demonic. We are the Christian Family Coalition and we believe that this is demonic. Why Should Christians be forced to to subsidize something that is demonic, the idea that a child can change their gender that’s included in the in the rainbow flag, that’s an ideology that’s included in the rainbow flag. Heterosexuality isn’t as I said, but that is and so let’s talk about the victims of the LGBT movement.”
He also praised the bill, saying, “it takes the ideology and the indoctrination out of the school room and also empowers taxpayers to not have to subsidize the ideology that has harmed so many people, both parents and children.”
LGBTQ is not an “ideology.”
DeSantis and Florida GOP Targeting Kids With Cuts to Food, Healthcare, Work Protections
But then Committee Democratic Vice Chair Tina Polsky had a few questions for Labriola.
“Can you explain how, under this bill, a poster of a rainbow flag will be allowed? So if that’s the case, I want to make sure we’re all aware of the terrible dangers that await our students,” she said, apparently sarcastically. “How does a rainbow flag indoctrinate students?”
“A rainbow flag is intended to indoctrinate,” he replied, matter-of-factly. “A rainbow flag is intended to promote the concept to students that there’s such a thing as transgender, that you can change gender, that sexuality, you know should be celebrated if it goes against heterosexuality because it doesn’t, it doesn’t promote heterosexuality. It promotes homosexuality. It promotes bisexuality, it promotes everything except heterosexuality. So that’s indoctrination.”
He then claimed that the “label ‘queer’ has to do with sexual activity. And if the child is below 18, that is a form of grooming, that is a form of sexual grooming, and really pedophilia, when you say a ‘queer student.’ That should not be those two words should not be juxtaposed –” he added before Senator Polsky interrupted him.
“You should stop talking,” she told him, but was ignored.
“That is grooming and that is pedophilia whether you like it or not, you do not put that label on a child because you’re essentially saying that child can be sexually active.”
A child or adult who identifies as LGBTQ is not stating they are sexually active — being LGBTQ is not an act, it is an identity.
“I’m not sure what any of this has to do with flags,” Polsky added. “I’m done with this person.”
Tuberville: Democrats Want Women to Be 'Extinct'
The bill, Florida Politics reports, is currently stalled.
Watch a short clip of Labriola’s remarks below or at this link.
Florida Christian anti-LGBTQ activist falsely says “that label ‘queer’ has to do with sexual activity,” and using the term “queer students” is “a form of grooming.”pic.twitter.com/3zRzYQDzO5
— David Badash (@davidbadash) February 7, 2024
News
‘Open Rebellion’: Mike Johnson, Mitch McConnell and Ronna McDaniel Under MAGA Fire
In a presidential election year where their likely nominee often leads in the polls, it is close to unheard of that the leaders of that party would be under direct and very public attack from the base and their own elected leaders, yet Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel are facing increasing dissatisfaction – and even some calls for their ouster.
After two critical and “embarrassing” losses Tuesday night – one on the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the other on aid to Israel, some House Republicans and staffers have called into question the “decision-making abilities” of Speaker Mike Johnson, according to Punchbowl News.
“Tuesday’s debacle — failing to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and then choosing to lose a vote on $17 billion in aid to Israel — is truly one of the most embarrassing days in recent House GOP history,” Punchbowl News reported. “Inside Johnson’s leadership circle, there are plenty who doubt his decision-making capability while being forced to begrudgingly execute his questionable strategies. And among rank-and-file House GOP lawmakers, there are a lot of people scratching their heads about where he’s leading them.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Fiery Denials of 'Insurrection'
Late Wednesday morning, Speaker Johnson defended those failures, telling reporters “democracy is messy,” while blaming Democrats for bringing one of their members who had been in the hospital in to vote.
“Last night was a setback, but democracy is messy … We have a razor-thin margin here … People show up when they’re not expected to be in the building, it changes the equation … We will pass those articles of impeachment.”
— Speaker Mike Johnson on failed Mayorkas impeachment pic.twitter.com/4ukTmq3rud
— The Recount (@therecount) February 7, 2024
When confronted with remarks attacking him from Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky, that ousting Speaker Kevin McCarthy “was an ‘unmitigated disaster’ for your party,” Johnson tried to turn the tables.
“Well, look, it was a mess, what happened here, but we’re cleaning it up. And Massie is one of my dear friends and colleagues and I don’t think that this is a reflection on the leader. It’s a reflection on the body itself.”
On the other side of Congress, Politico reports, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “under open attack from the right for even trying to work with Democrats on the border.”
McConnell’s “far-right critics are speaking out more loudly: Several held a press conference Tuesday where they denounced his handling of the border talks, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) calling on McConnell to step down.”
'Mutiny': Far Right GOP Senators Start to Give McConnell the McCarthy Treatment
McConnell put U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) a hardcore conservative, on drafting the border bill that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. McConnell supported Lankford and endorsed the legislation, before walking away and throwing Lankford, as Mother Jones’ David Corn noted, “under the bus.”
Politico adds that “Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) posted a fundraising link asking donors to ‘kill this border bill’ in the middle of a closed-door GOP meeting on Monday and demanded ‘new leadership,’ while Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) memed McConnell as Charlie Brown whiffing on an attempt to kick a football held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).”
“’I’ve been super unhappy since this started,’ Johnson said in an interview. ‘Leader McConnell completely blew this.’”
Over at the RNC, various reports state that Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has either already quit, is “expected to leave amid pressure from Donald Trump,” or offered to resign, possibly after the South Carolina primary.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reports, “RNC chair Ronna McDaniel discussed with Trump stepping down after South Carolina primary, per person familiar. NYT reported she told Trump she’s planning to step down. Trump met with her at Mar-a-Lago yesterday where Trump didn’t ask her to quit but told Newsmax she needed to go.”
A quick NCRM review found only one other time in the U.S. when the chair of a major national political party stepped down just months before a presidential election: the DNC’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz, after emails were leaked in 2016. Donald Trump, the Republican, went on to win that election.
Watch the video above or at this link.
News
Doubts Swirl Around Speaker Johnson’s Abilities After ‘Embarrassing’ Losses: Report
Just 105 days into his embattled Speakership, doubts are swirling around Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson‘s decision-making abilities, especially after two major votes in a row failed Tuesday night.
Johnson, the 52-year old Christian nationalist and four-term U.S. Congressman who rose to head the ultra-conservative House Republican Study Group, quickly became Vice Chair of the entire House GOP Conference, and then Speaker of the House, was hailed as a MAGA hero after far-right Republicans ousted Kevin McCarthy from his Speakership after just 269 days.
“What we’re witnessing now with @SpeakerJohnson defies easy definition,” wrote Punchbowl News‘ Jake Sherman Wednesday morning on the social media site X. “Johnson lost two massive votes on the floor yesterday — impeachment of @SecMayorkas and Israel aid. He knew the vote count on both. Yet he decided to proceed, choosing to lose in an embarrassing fashion. Several House Republican leadership aides were stunned that Johnson was in the speaker’s chair to gavel in losing votes.”
'We Aren't Monsters': Top Senate Dem Slams Josh Hawley for Not Wanting to Help Kids
Sherman also reports, “Inside Johnson’s leadership circle, there are plenty who doubt his decision-making capability while being forced to begrudgingly execute his questionable strategies. And among rank-and-file House GOP lawmakers, there are a lot of people scratching their heads about where he’s leading them.”
“We’re now within a month of govt funding expiring. Israel-Ukraine-Taiwan could come over from the Senate. It’s only getting harder for Johnson,” Sherman observes.
The option of a motion to vacate – the procedure that removed Kevin McCarthy as Speaker – still exists. It was his handling of funding bills that derailed McCarthy’s short-lived time at the top.
“I don’t believe there are any coincidences,” declared Johnson, who was quick to inject religious right rhetoric into his Speakership literally from day one. “I believe that scripture, the Bible, is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority, he raised up each of you, all of us. And I believe that God has ordained and allowed us to be brought here to this specific moment and time.”
Speaker Johnson, like his predecessor, Speaker McCarthy, has a razor-thin majority. But so did Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her final years as Speaker. As the Brookings Institution noted near the end of her tenure as Speaker, Pelosi “never lost a leadership fight and rarely lost a legislative battle.”
'Mutiny': Far Right GOP Senators Start to Give McConnell the McCarthy Treatment
