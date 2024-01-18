News
Trump: I Should Have ‘Total Immunity’ From Prosecution Even if I ‘Cross the Line’
Former President Donald Trump posted a furious all-caps rant on Truth Social at 2 a.m. on Thursday in which he said that he deserved to have “total immunity” from criminal prosecution even if he “crossed the line” by committing crimes.
“A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER TO PROPERLY FUNCTION,” the former president wrote. “ANY MISTAKE, EVEN IF WELL INTENDED, WOULD BE MET WITH ALMOST CERTAIN INDICTMENT BY THE OPPOSING PARTY AT TERM END. EVEN EVENTS THAT ‘CROSS THE LINE’ MUST FALL UNDER TOTAL IMMUNITY, OR IT WILL BE YEARS OF TRAUMA TRYING TO DETERMINE GOOD FROM BAD. THERE MUST BE CERTAINTY.”
In fact, Trump was not indicted for allegedly committing a well intentioned mistake but for allegedly trying to defraud the United States by trying to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential election.
Trump continued his post by arguing that police all deserve immunity from prosecution even if it allow “rogue cops” to commit crimes.
READ MORE: Uncivil war: How Speaker Mike Johnson's dream of bipartisan decency died in his hands
“EXAMPLE: YOU CAN’T STOP POLICE FROM DOING THE JOB OF STRONG & EFFECTIVE CRIME PREVENTION BECAUSE YOU WANT TO GUARD AGAINST THE OCCASIONAL ‘ROGUE COP’ OR ‘BAD APPLE,” wrote Trump. “SOMETIMES YOU JUST HAVE TO LIVE WITH ‘GREAT BUT SLIGHTLY IMPERFECT.’ ALL PRESIDENTS MUST HAVE COMPLETE & TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, OR THE AUTHORITY & DECISIVENESS OF A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE STRIPPED & GONE FOREVER. HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE AN EASY DECISION. GOD BLESS THE SUPREME COURT!”
In reality, Trump has called for the criminal prosecutions of multiple law enforcement officials whom he has accused of wrongdoing in the past, including former FBI Director James Comey.
News
Backlash for ‘Pro-Putin’ Johnson After Admitting ‘Frequent’ Talks With Trump on Border Bill
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson quickly became a target overnight after admitting to Fox News that not only has he has been talking about border legislation “pretty frequently” to ex-president Donald Trump, who adamantly opposes the bipartisan Senate border bill that would also deliver critical and overdue aid to Ukraine and Israel, but he agrees with him, despite trying to make the border the number one issue in the country.
“The president actually just got off the phone with me right before the show,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham, referring to ex-president Donald Trump, told Speaker Johnson Wednesday night, “And he said he has spoken to you about this deal and that he is against it. And he urged you to be against this deal. He was extremely – President Trump was extremely adamant about that. Your reaction to that, given the fact that, look, he already he knows how to do this enforcement stuff. You don’t need some new bill coming out of the Senate to get the border enforced.”
“Yeah,” the Speaker replied. “President Trump is not wrong. He and I’ve been talking about this pretty frequently. I talked to him night before last about the same subject. We don’t have the text of whatever the Senate has cooked up yet and so we have to reserve judgment, I think to see what comes out of it.”
Thursday morning via X, Ingraham added, “This is ludicrous. Biden already has all the executive authority he needs to shut down the border invasion.” Johnson similarly has repeatedly insisted President Biden effectively do an end-run around Congress via executive orders.
READ MORE: 'Staggering Refusal to Govern': Johnson Sparks Outcry for Tying Any Border Fix to a Trump Win
Overnight, Donald Trump on his social media platform attacked the Senate border deal, which is supported by both Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, Country!” Trump declared. Experts say using the term “invasion,” especially against people seeking asylum, is “racist and dangerous.”
“Also,” Trump added, confirming Johnson’s remarks, “I have no doubt that our wonderful Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, will only make a deal that is PERFECT ON THE BORDER. Remember, without Strong Borders and Honest Elections, we don’t have a Country!!!”
Also Thursday morning, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on “Morning Joe” slammed Johnson.
“You’ve got the Senate Republicans, Senate Democrats, the White House, all agreeing on a tough border deal.All agreeing to aid Israel. All agreeing to aid Ukraine, and you’ve got Mike Johnson, and some radicals that are in the House,” Scarborough said before blasting the Speaker.
“With Mike Johnson you’ve got a guy who’s constantly on the issue of funding Ukraine been pro-Vladimir Putin.So you’ve got a pro-Putin Speaker, who has voted no on all Ukrainian aid, a pro-Putin speaker who now is killing a bill that’s the toughest border security bill ever, and I’m just asking why.”
“Is it because he’s pro Putin? Is it because he’s afraid Ukraine is going to get aid aid that he’s voted against time and time again, if he had his way Vladimir Putin would already have Kyiv, because he’s voted against all funding to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression. And so now he’s also killing a bill that would stop what’s happening on the southern border. The chaos on the southern border and you can get to ask why. If you’ve got Republicans saying this is the toughest bill ever, and we will never get a tougher bill on border security Mike Johnson is still killing it.”
“Doesn’t seem like it’s about the border,” Scarborough added. “Maybe it’s about letting Vladimir Putin take all of Ukraine. That’s gonna be a hell of a campaign ad. Coming come this fall: House Republicans helped Vladimir Putin conquer Ukraine.”
.@JoeNBC: “If Speaker Johnson had his way, Vladimir Putin would already [have taken] Kyiv because he’s voted against all funding to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression— And now he’s also killing a bill that would stop the chaos on the southern border? You gotta ask why.” pic.twitter.com/8fPZfxJTjw
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 18, 2024
Other critics, including Democratic lawmakers, also blasted Johnson.
READ MORE: Brown Bags and Ballots: Viral Videos Capture Chaotic Iowa Caucus System
“A bipartisan immigration bill is in the Senate. But once again, MAGA extremists in the House are pretending to govern. Democrats continue to work for the American people,” noted U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-WA).
“Trump told him to do nothing so Trump can use it as an election issue,” observed U.S. Rep.Jared Moskowitz (D-FL).
“And there it is. Trump doesn’t want his number one issue this election taken away and he gave Johnson his marching orders. They don’t want to fix the border, they want the issue,” said former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, MeidasTouch Editor-in Chief.
“Mike Johnson admits he is receiving orders from Trump on whether to sabotage a border deal for political purposes,” was how the DNC’s Rapid Response team framed Johnson’s remarks with Ingraham.
Speaker Johnson says he has been consulting with Trump on the border deal. pic.twitter.com/delJ9iacJd
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 18, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Far-Right US Senators Demand Special Meeting Ahead of Crucial Ukraine Funding Vote
News
Far-Right US Senators Demand Special Meeting Ahead of Crucial Ukraine Funding Vote
A group of seventeen senators led by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), among them some of the most hardline, far-right Republicans, have joined together in calling for a special conference meeting on Ukraine funding ahead of a vote that could come as soon as next week.
The move comes as Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is aligning with Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and, effectively, President Joe Biden, in calling for House and Senate Republicans to accept a border deal crafted by U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK).
House Republicans have tied any funding support for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan to HR2 a bill that has little to no chance of passing in the Senate. It is opposed by immigration advocates, the Biden White House, Senate Democrats and some Senate Republicans, and other groups including Catholic Bishops.
Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman was first to report the demand for the meeting, posting the letter (below) signed by Republican U.S. Senators Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Rick Scott, Mike Braun, John Cornyn, Marsha Blackburn, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Roger Marshall, Eric Schmitt, Tommy Tuberville, Cynthia Lummis, Bill Hagerty, Marco Rubio, James Risch, J.D. Vance, and Ted Budd.
The letter calls for the special conference meeting on Ukraine funding to come next week. Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio reports that meeting will take place next Wednesday, according to Punchbowl’s Andrew Desiderio.
READ MORE: 'Staggering Refusal to Govern': Johnson Sparks Outcry for Tying Any Border Fix to a Trump Win
Pointing to that letter, Desiderio writes, “Of note — not all of these signatories are opposed to Ukraine funding. But most of them are.”
The letter also came while the top four House and Senate leaders were meeting with President Joe Biden. The Republican Speaker, Mike Johnson, quickly announced at the end of that meeting that nothing has changed.
“Johnson’s remarks show a continued hardline position on tying Ukraine funding to border restrictions,” Politico reports. “He also said he was not wedded strictly to the name of any bill being attached, a nod to the fact that many House Republicans want the deal to closely mimic the conservative border bill H.R. 2, but said the elements in any deal ‘have to be meaningful.'”
See the letter below or at this link.
?NEWS — @SenRonJohnson is calling for a SPECIAL CONFERENCE MEETING on Ukraine funding. pic.twitter.com/gslArwWNQD
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 17, 2024
News
Johnson Tries to Scuttle Stefanik Censure Motion
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson came out swiftly and strongly against a resolution to censure House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik for remarks she made about the hundreds of criminally-charged or criminally-convicted participants in the events surrounding Donald Trump’s January 6, 2021 insurrection.
U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) on Wednesday announced he will file a resolution to censure the New York Republican who has closely tied herself to the indicted ex-president. Stefanik recently called the more than 1265 people who have been charged for their alleged actions “hostages,” language also used by Donald Trump.
“I just heard about Goldman’s censure resolution against Elise Stefanik,” Speaker Johnson told reporters in what Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman described as “a rare hallway statement.” Stefanik nominated Johnson to become Speaker.
“I think it’s patently absurd. She’s one of the best leaders and best communicators in Congress. She is doing an exceptional job and the the idea that he would use censure to attack a political opponent is just ridiculous,” Johnson added, Sherman also reported. That language has also been used by Donald Trump to describe various efforts to hold him accountable.
READ MORE: 'You Just Can't Control Yourself': Judge Threatens to Kick Trump Out of Court
Speaker Johnson, who has been called a “key player” in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, did not address the substance of Goldman’s motion: Stefanik’s “hostage” remarks.
“By echoing Trump’s reference to the criminally convicted January 6 insurrectionists as ‘hostages,’ Congresswoman Stefanik both demeans the actual hostages currently held in captivity in Gaza and provides support for those who attacked the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, caused the death of five law enforcement officers, injured more than 100 others, and threatened violence against members of Congress and their staffs,” Goldman said in a statement, as The Hill reported. “Her rhetoric betrays her oath of office and the House of Representatives and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”
The four-page resolution alleges Stefanik “has supported the duly charged and convicted January 6 insurrectionists, who attacked the United States Capitol, threatened violence against Members of Congress, and attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential election.”
It also charges Stefanik “supported January 6 insurrectionists by refusing to commit to faithfully executing her constitutional duty to certify the 2024 election,” and that she “referred to the prosecution of January 6 insurrectionists as ‘the weaponization of the Federal Government … against conservatives.’”
Goldman charges that “instead of condemning the mass assault of over 140 police officers during the violent attack on the Capitol, Representative Stefanik posted on X that the same Federal judge’s critique of violent January 6 insurrectionists is “illegal.”
Goldman did not stop there.
READ MORE: Trump's MAGA Voters Aren't 'Forgotten' – They're 'Deluded' and Want Revenge: Conservative
In addition to accusing her of promoting Donald Trump’s election fraud claims that led to the insurrection, Goldman alleges Stefanik “falsely referred to Special Counsel Smith’s indictment of former President Donald Trump, based on former President Trump’s alleged criminal conduct related to his efforts to unlawfully overturn an election, as efforts by President Biden to ‘suppress the will of the voters’ and ‘meddle with the election using the Department of Justice’.”
He alleges that Stefanik “improperly filed a bogus and vindictive ethics complaint against a Federal judge, who has overseen various criminal cases involving January 6 insurrectionists, alleging judicial misconduct based on accurate remarks that ‘big lies’ surrounding the 2020 election led to criminal conduct on January 6 and the convictions of hundreds of individuals.”
And, he alleges, Stefanik, “peddled a debunked voter fraud conspiracy, stating that ‘more than 140,000 votes came from underage, deceased, and otherwise unauthorized voters in Fulton County alone’.’”
In a New York Times interview Wednesday, Goldman said, “Our preference would be for Republicans to recognize that kind of rhetoric has to stop and find a spine and stand up to Donald Trump.”
The New York Democratic Congressman “said he did not plan to force quick action on the measure, as House rules allow any lawmaker to do.” Rep. Goldman also “said he would consider seeking to force a vote in the future, if G.O.P. leaders fail to take up the matter themselves, something that appears exceedingly unlikely.”
