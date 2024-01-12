News
‘Legal Terrorist’: How Trump Has Waged a Half-Century Battle Against the US Justice System
Unless former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley somehow manages to pull off a major upset, the 2024 presidential race will likely be a rematch between GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden. This comes at a time when Trump is up against four criminal indictments and a variety of civil lawsuits — an unprecedented situation for the presumptive presidential nominee of a major political party in the United States.
Trump has been angrily railing against the judges and prosecutors in the criminal and civil cases he is facing, and his critics on both the left and the right have been warning that he is waging a full-fledged assault on the rule of law.
But in an article published on January 12, Politico’s Michael Kruse emphasizes that Trump’s battle with the American legal system didn’t begin when he became a politician — it has been going for over half a century.
“Trump and his allies say he is the victim of the weaponization of the justice system, but the reality is exactly the opposite,” Kruse explains. “For literally more than 50 years, according to thousands of pages of court records and hundreds of interviews with lawyers and legal experts, people who have worked for Trump, against Trump or both, and many of the myriad litigants who’ve been caught in the crossfire, Trump has taught himself how to use and abuse the legal system for his own advantage and aims.”
Kruse continues, “Many might view the legal system as a place to try to avoid, or as perhaps a necessary evil, or maybe even as a noble arbiter of equality and fairness. Not Trump. He spent most of his adult life molding it into an arena in which he could stake claims and hunt leverage. It has not been for him a place of last resort so much as a place of constant quarrel.”
As a young real estate mogul back in 1973, the Politico reporter notes, Trump was carefully studying the methods used by the “notorious” lawyer Roy Cohn. Trump, according to Kruse, “exploited as loopholes the legal system’s bedrock tenets” when, in 1973, the federal government sued him for “racist rental practices.”
Conservative legal expert J. Michael Luttig, a retired judge, told Politico, “He has attacked the judicial system, our system of justice and the rule of law his entire life. And this, to him, is the grand finale.”
Similarly, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) told Politico, “There’s probably no single person in America who is more, I would say, knowledgeable and experienced in our legal system — as both a plaintiff and as a defendant — than Donald Trump…. Trump is a legal terrorist.”
Another prominent Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), warns that 2024 could determine whether the rule of law survives of collapses in the U.S.
Schiff told Politico, “We’re about to go through a great trial in this country.… We’re going to be testing the proposition that the rule of law applies to everyone and no one’s above the law. It will be particularly wrenching because Trump will continue to make the false claim that he’s being politically persecuted, and it will also give Trump the continuing opportunity to tear down the system.”
Read Michael Kruse's full report for Politico at this link.
Indiana GOP Targets LGBTQ Hoosiers With Sweeping Rewrite of State Laws
Indiana lawmakers kicked off the new year and new legislative session by filing more than 600 bills, including one drafted by a House Republican which targets LGBTQ people in a massive, sweeping rewrite of a number of state statutes, with one clear goal: voiding any legal recognition of transgender people.
GOP state Rep. Chris Judy (photo), the vice chair of the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee, is the lead sponsor of HB 1291, a 69-page bill that removes the word “gender” from many state laws and inserts “biological sex” in its place, redefines gender by providing specific, biological-based definitions for words like man, woman, boy, girl, father, and mother, and takes other action against LGBTQ people.
“That would mean the state would recognize a person’s gender based on their sex organs rather than how they choose to identify,” the Indianapolis Star reports.
The bill also reaffirms Indiana’s ban on same-sex marriage. In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell ruling made all state bans on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. 35 states still have some form of ban on same-sex marriage on their books. If the Supreme Court were to overturn its ruling, same-sex marriage bans, including Indiana’s could go back into effect.
According to WNDU, HB 1291 “seeks to change the state’s stance on gay marriage by stating that marriage is ‘between one man and one woman.’ Per the bill, any other marriage ‘is void in Indiana even if the marriage is lawful in the place where it is solemnized.’”
“Indiana has filed a bill to end ALL recognition of transgender people,” says LGBTQ journalist and activist Erin Reed. “It is one of several states to do so, perfectly mirroring Russia’s 2020 law and Hungary’s 2023. I will also note, it updates the definition for gay marriage as well, in preparation for overturning Obergefell.”
The bill affects many aspects of daily life.
“Indiana House Bill 1291 would re-define a person’s gender in several laws that describe a person being physically male or female, to match their sex assigned at birth,” ABC57 reports. “If passed, this would affect how police identify a missing person, laws surrounding sex discrimination, and even how people are put in jail.”
The legislation ignores many factors and facets of the human condition, including deeming transgender women and women who have had hysterectomies not female.
“‘Female’ means a person with a reproductive system that, but for a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development, at some point produces ova,” is how the bill reads.
Similarly, the bill deems transgender men and some men with non-genetic differences not male.
“‘Male’ means a person with a reproductive system that, but for a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development, at some point produces sperm for fertilization of ova.”
The bill changes the word “gender” to “biological sex” throughout Indiana state law. It affects statutes including voting, college student housing, drivers’ licenses, marriage, standards for instruction and instructors, treatment of governmental applicants and employees, and how law enforcement treats missing persons.
The word “gender” appears 63 times in the bill, and in most of those cases it strikes out the word “gender” and replaces it with the term “biological sex.”
Seven Days to a Possible Government Shutdown: Freedom Caucus Says No, Johnson Says Deal
Once again, as of late Friday morning, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is claiming he has a spending deal he can pass to avert a shutdown of the federal government that could occur in seven days. Johnson had made the same statement over the weekend. A lot has happened in between.
Portions of the federal government will shut down if that deal or a continuing resolution (CR) are not passed and signed into law by the end of next Friday.
Speaker Johnson and Majority Leader Schumer last weekend announced they had reached a deal, which largely mirrors the deal then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden had agreed to.
But a handful of far-right Republicans, most in the House Freedom Caucus, this week began attacking the deal, insisting that large cuts to the federal budget must be made. And if not, they began suggesting, perhaps Speaker Johnson should suffer the same fate as Speaker Johnson: a “motion to vacate the chair,” removing him as Speaker.
Far-right members of Congress including U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) have been expressing outrage over federal government spending, and dangling the “MTV –” the “motion to vacate” suggestion.
Freedom Caucus chairman, U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), and a dozen or so of his fellow far-right House Republicans on Wednesday scuttled a vote, telling reporters the funding deal Johnson and Schumer had reached is “unacceptable,” The New York Times reported,
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about the “chaos” members of the House Freedom Caucus – which booted her last year – were causing by complaining about the deal.
But just one day later, in an interview with far-right provocateur Steve Bannon, Congresswoman Greene changed her tune, denouncing the deal.
“If I’m Speaker of the House,” Congresswoman Greene told Bannon, “I finish the job in the House. I pass the appropriation bills, and then I tell Chuck Schumer in the Senate, it’s your job now, buddy.”
“But right now,” Greene continued, “Mike Johnson is getting rolled in meeting after meeting after meeting. Every day Mike Johnson gets closer and closer to this deal brings me closer and closer to vacating the chair because I have absolutely had it.”
Here’s how Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman at 8:55 AM Friday summed up where House Republicans are: “One week until the government partially shuts down,” and the “house will be gone by 10:45 this morning.”
The “senate left yesterday – not a single bill conferenced,” and Speaker Johnson “hasn’t publicly said whether he’s for a CR [continuing resolution to keep the government running].
He adds, “as of yesterday, Johnson had members in his office urging him to walk away from a four-day old spending agreement. Remember how appropriations was going to work again? This is as bad as it’s been. If not worse. two deadlines in two months.”
Sherman also notes, “all the hardliners meeting with him say they don’t believe Johnson has agreed to a budget deal. (He did).”
The first possible government shutdown of the year is January 19. The second is February 2.
Johnson has been meeting one-on-one and with groups of his Republican caucus. Sherman has been detailing those meetings:
9:24 AM: “JOHNSON is meeting with MTG [Marjorie Taylor Greene] in the speakers ceremonial office off the house floor MTG said yesterday that she would not support the budget agreement and the government should be running at its bare-bone minimum.”
9:34 AM: “JUST NOW — MTG upon leaving a meeting w @SpeakerJohnson: ‘I don’t think there’s a solid budget agreement yet.’ Johnson announced a budget agreement with Schumer Sunday.”
10:54 AM: “JOHNSON is huddling with HFC [House Freedom Caucus] members on the floor. He’s getting chewed out, per a source.”
11:07 AM: “JOHNSON, after getting chewed out on House floor by HFC, says: ‘Our top line agreement remains.'”
Johnson’s written remarks said “we are sticking with” our topline spending deal. He changed it to “our topline agreement remains” pic.twitter.com/aWy7fHc9Bb
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 12, 2024
Speaker Johnson: “Our top line agreement remains” pic.twitter.com/NqC1uhRNV5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2024
See the photo and video above or at this link.
Abbott: Texas Isn’t Shooting Migrants Because Biden’s DOJ ‘Would Charge Us With Murder’
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who has spent $100 million dollars in taxpayer funds to ship thousands of undocumented immigrants to Democratic-run cities, is admitting they’re not shooting migrants crossing the border out of fear of being charged with murder by President Biden’s Dept. of Justice.
“We are using every tool that can be used, from building a border wall to building these border barriers, to passing this law that I signed that led to another lawsuit by the Biden administration,” Abbott told former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, “where I signed a law, making it illegal for somebody to enter Texas from another country, and they’re subject to arrest and subject to deportation.”
The Texas governor insisted, “we are deploying every tool and strategy that we possibly can,” as the Heartland Signal newsroom reported (video below).
“The only thing that we’re not doing,” Abbott added, “is we’re not shooting people who come across the border, because of course the Biden administration would charge us with murder.”
Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett, a senior advisor to former San Antonio Mayor and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, wrote: “Greg Abbott says the only reason Texas law enforcement isn’t shooting migrants at the border is because the Biden admin would charge them.”
Former Chicago Tribune editor Mark Jacob appeared to agree, writing: “Sounds like Greg Abbott is saying the only thing that stops him from shooting immigrants is that he might get arrested for it.”
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes also weighed in, saying: “Phrased slightly differently: ‘If we thought we could get away with it, we would murder all the men women and children coming to apply for asylum.'”
Listen to Gov. Abbott's remarks below or at this link.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tells Dana Loesch the “only thing we’re not doing is shooting people” crossing the border because “the Biden Administration would charge us with murder.” pic.twitter.com/8rDmdW9AUC
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2024
