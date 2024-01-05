News
‘Gives the Game Away’: Eric Trump Admitted to Taking Money From Foreign Countries, Top Dem Says
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released a report showing that during Donald Trump’s four years as president, his businesses received at least $7.8 million in payments from foreign governments and officials from 20 different countries — among them, China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Democrats, in the report, argue that the payments were a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause, which forbids federal government officials from accepting money or gifts from foreign governments without Congress’ permission.
On X, formerly Twitter, the former president’s son Eric Trump said of the report, “What a joke! All foreign government profits, for stays at our hotels and other properties while my father was in office, were voluntaraly[sic] donated to the United States Treasury.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) was vehemently critical of Eric Trump’s response to the House Oversight report during a Friday morning, January 5 appearance on CNN.
Raskin told CNN’s John Berman, “I love that excuse because what he’s saying is: Trust us, we’ll go through all the numbers. And they put in, I think, a half a million dollars — which kind of gives the game away. They know they’re taking millions of dollars in unlawful, unconstitutional foreign government payments. But he says: Trust us, we’ll do our own accounting. We’re not going to show it to you, but we’ll give some money back.”
The Maryland Democrat continued, “The Constitution doesn’t say that you can’t keep profits from foreign governments; the Constitution says you can’t keep any payments at all without going to Congress to have it accepted. We’re talking about an unbroken line of presidents accepting that and always coming to Congress to say: We received some trinkets, we received a statue, we received a painting — whatever it is. And then, it’s up to Congress to decide what to do with it.”
READ MORE: NY appeals court upholds Judge Engoron’s ruling that Trump committed ‘widespread fraud’
Watch the full video below or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Wayne LaPierre, Face of NRA for Decades, Resigns Ahead of Civil Corruption Trial
“The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun.”
That was NRA chief Wayne LaPierre’s first response to the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newton, Connecticut, where 20 six and seven-year old children were massacred along with six school teachers and officials.
Since 1991 LaPierre has been the face of the National Rifle Association, and has watched the increase in guns, and gun violence, injuries, and death, grow across America. Experts call it an “epidemic.”
On Friday, he resigned as CEO and executive vice President after more than three decades at the helm of the gun lobby, just days before he goes on trial for corruption in a civil case brought in 2020 by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
“LaPierre and three other current and former NRA leaders are facing a lawsuit that alleges they violated nonprofit laws and misused NRA funds to finance their lavish lifestyles,” NBC News reports.
READ MORE: CNN Host Debunks Mike Johnson’s False Hundreds of ‘Known Terrorists’ Claim in Real Time
“I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever,” LaPierre said on the social media site X, atop a Fox News report announcing his departure. His resignation is official at the end of the month.
In his speech (images above) one week after the Sandy Hook massacre, LaPierre called for “armed police officers in every single school in this nation,” while blaming gun-free zones, music videos, and movies for gun violence and death.
In 2014 PBS’s “Frontline” aired a documentary, “Inside the NRA’s Response to Newtown.” Watch a short clip from that program below or at this link.
News
DeSantis Frames Same-Sex Marriage Supporters as Threat ‘Against Our Religious Institutions’
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, struggling to retain his number-two ranking in the 2024 GOP presidential primary race, framed supporters of same-sex marriage as a threat to America’s religious institutions, and to the sacraments of Christian churches.
“You have previously said that the definition of marriage is exclusively between a man and a woman. I’m curious, is that still how you feel today?” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Gov. DeSantis at the network’s town hall in Iowa Thursday night.
“So that’s just what marriage is with the church,” responded DeSantis, who is known for his anti-LGBTQ “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.
“And I respect the Supreme Court’s decision,” he continued, referring to the 2015 ruling that found the U.S. Constitution provides the same rights and responsibilities to marriage for same-sex couples as for different-sex couples. “We’ve abided by that in Florida even though our constitution defines it as between a man and a woman.”
But the Florida governor quickly pivoted to suggesting that somehow the seven out of ten Americans (71%) who support same-sex marriage, according to Gallup, are somehow a threat to religion.
READ MORE: ‘America’s Recovery Is the Envy of the World’: Experts Praise Latest Jobs Numbers
“I think what we need to recognize is you are going to have people try to wield power against our religious institutions, and try to marginalize them simply by upholding the biblical definition of marriage,” DeSantis declared, echoing far-right extremists who for decades have predicted that same-sex couples marrying would somehow destroy “traditional” marriages and societal institutions, none of which have happened in the more than eight years since that Supreme Court ruling.
Even GOP voters are near-evenly split on support for same-sex marriage, but DeSantis pivoted to their right.
“Republican support for gay marriage has hovered around the 50% mark since 2020,” Gallup noted in its most recent report, June of 2023, “with slight majorities backing it in 2021 and 2022. The latest 49% recorded for this group is statistically similar to the level of support Gallup has recorded in recent years.”
The Florida governor, who the Human Rights Campaign says “has made LGBTQ+ people political pawns in his own quest for power,” vowed he would “protect those religious institutions to be able to do what has always been done in terms of how they consider marriage as a sacrament.”
READ MORE: Ohio GOP Lawmakers Cutting Winter Recess Short to Override Veto of Anti-Transgender Bill
“So in terms of the church, that’s just what it is. Now, in terms of the Supreme Court’s decision with civil law, you know, the state, we had a different policy, this is before I was governor, and so the State of Florida’s respected that.”
Watch below or at this link.
DeSantis indicates that while he respects SCOTUS’s ruling to the contrary, he still believes marriage is between a man and a woman pic.twitter.com/nqZTeNDEqz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2024
News
‘America’s Recovery Is the Envy of the World’: Experts Praise Latest Jobs Numbers
America’s strong post-COVID economic recovery continues to stun experts, as employers added 216,000 jobs in December, strongly surpassing expectations of just 175,000 new jobs. Unemployment held steady at 3.7%, making it the 23rd month in a row where unemployment was below 4%. A 5% unemployment rate is considered “full employment,” so for nearly two years the U.S. economy has been doing substantially better on that front.
It’s not just that more Americans are employed, but wages are rising as well.
“Average hourly wages rose 4.1% from a year earlier, up from a 4% gain in November,” ABC News reported, noting, “average hourly pay has outpaced inflation over the past year, leaving Americans with more money to spend. Indeed, as they did for much of 2023, consumers, a huge engine for U.S. economic growth, hit the stores in November, shopped online, went out to restaurants or traveled.”
As wages and payrolls expand, inflation has tumbled, from a recent high of 9.1% in June of 2022, to just 3.1%.
READ MORE: CNN Host Debunks Mike Johnson’s False Hundreds of ‘Known Terrorists’ Claim in Real Time
“Despite the low unemployment and cooling inflation, polls show that many Americans are dissatisfied with the economy. That disconnect, which will likely be an issue in the 2024 elections, has puzzled economists and political analysts.”
Economists and political analysts are heralding the latest jobs report, and the overall U.S. economy.
“America’s recovery is the envy of the world,” declared Bharat Ramamurti, the former deputy director of the National Economic Council, responding to Friday’s jobs report.
“Job creation in every year under President Biden has exceeded job creation in any year under President Trump,” observed former Biden White House Office of Management and Budget executive associate director Michael Linden, adding: “Big drop in the Black unemployment rate, which is good to see since it was up a bit over the last few months.”
Former CNBC and CNN journalist John Harwood noted, “more jobs were added in 2023, when so many described the economy as lousy, than in any year of Trump’s presidency, when they described it as good.”
READ MORE: ‘We Need to Turn Mickey Mouse Into a Nazi’: How the Far Right Openly Plots to Attack the Left
Even former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod, who has publicly suggested President Biden might want to consider not running for re-election, offered praise, of a sort:
“Said it before but one key to the election is whether attitudes about the economy catch up w/a pretty remarkable series of numbers on jobs, wages & falling inflation. Whether people want to credit Biden or not, he’s presided over an impressive recovery.”
Political strategist Simon Rosenberg offered up a few charts comparing job creation under Democratic presidents and Republican presidents.
Jobs have been created at more than 40 times the rate under Biden than under the last 3 GOP Presidents. Last month was almost two years of job growth under the Bushes and Trump. Econ track record of GOP since Cold War ended among worst in US history. 2/ pic.twitter.com/ti0Zibr8F3
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) January 5, 2024
The New York Times’ Paul Krugman, an economist, professor of economics, and Nobel laureate, summed up the past year: “Dude, where’s my recession? In 2023 we gained 2.7 million jobs and saw inflation plunge with no significant rise in unemployment. Doomsayers should be engaging in some significant soul-searching.”
See the charts above or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
CNN Host Debunks Mike Johnson’s False Hundreds of ‘Known Terrorists’ Claim in Real Time
- News2 days ago
‘The South Is Very Comfortable With Our History’: Nikki Haley Defends Damning Slavery Gaffe
- News3 days ago
‘Have to Assume’: GOP Senator Again Claims Without Proof Iranian ‘Sleeper Cells’ May Be in US
- News2 days ago
Ultra-MAGA Congressman Hit With 14th Amendment Insurrectionist Lawsuit
- News3 days ago
Kim Davis Ordered To Pay Over $260,000 After Denying Same-Sex Couple a Marriage License
- News2 days ago
House Republicans Rush Toward Unprecedented Impeachment of Biden Cabinet Secretary
- News1 day ago
Trump Took Millions From China, Saudi Arabia, Other Foreign Governments While President: Report
- COMMENTARY1 day ago
‘We Need to Turn Mickey Mouse Into a Nazi’: How the Far Right Openly Plots to Attack the Left