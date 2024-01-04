News
‘Come and Kill Your Children’: Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Democratic Congressman
A Florida man has been arrested by federal officials after threatening to kill Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) and his family in several voicemails left at the congressman’s Washington, DC office.
72-year-old Michael Shapiro of Greenacres, Florida allegedly left five threatening voicemails on December 19. According to NBC News, Shapiro said in one message that he would “come after you and kill you,” and in another threatened to “come and kill your children.”
In a statement Wednesday night, Swalwell said “there is no place in America for threats of political violence.”
“We must always resolve our differences at the ballot box,” the California congressman said. “While I will continue to protect my family and staff these continued threats will never stop me from representing my constituents.”
In another one of Shapiro’s voicemails, he referenced a “Chinese spy” named “Fang Fang.” This appears to be a reference to a two-year-long House Committee on Ethics investigation into Swalwell’s alleged ties to a suspected Chinese spy named Christine Fang. Investigators probed whether Fang helped Swalwell’s 2014 campaign with fundraising and possibly placed an intern on his campaign. The investigation concluded last year and cleared Swalwell of any wrongdoing.
The news of Shapiro’s arrest and alleged threats comes amid a wave of political violence. In the wake of the Colorado supreme court disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the states’ 2024 Republican primary ballot — which Trump has since appealed — several justices reported receiving death threats, prompting the Denver Police Department to increase security patrols around justices’ homes. Earlier this week, a man shot out the window of the building that houses the Colorado supreme court, fired multiple shots, started a fire and even held a security guard at gunpoint before he was apprehended.
Last month, a 30-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested for threatening to kill GOP presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie in several text messages. He’s facing a prison sentence of up to five years and fines of up to $250,000 as well as up to three years of supervised release.
READ MORE: ‘You should be assassinated’: Judge and clerk ‘inundated’ with ‘credible’ threats after Trump rant
News
CNN Host Debunks Mike Johnson’s False Hundreds of ‘Known Terrorists’ Claim in Real Time
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was forced to walk back a claim he made after CNN’s Jake Tapper debunked it live on-air in real time after the Christian nationalist Republican of Louisiana tossed out several unsubstantiated “facts” about the southern border.
Despite having recessed the House until next week, Johnson, along with dozens of Republicans, traveled to Texas Wednesday to see the southern border and ramp up their anti-Biden attacks while furthering their announced agenda to impeach the Secretary of Homeland Security. No cabinet secretary has been impeached in nearly 150 years.
“Well Jake, seven million people have come into the country since Biden walked into the Oval Office, and that’s a low estimate,” Johnson claimed. He offered no proof to support that number, nor did he say they entered the country unlawfully.
RELATED: House Republicans Rush Toward Unprecedented Impeachment of Biden Cabinet Secretary
“Most people believe it may be twice that high,” he continued. The majority of Americans do not have first-hand knowledge of the number of unlawful border crossings.
The right-wing New York Post in December claimed “3.8 million people have entered the United States through its borders since President Joe Biden took office in 2021 — nearly half of whom slipped into the country illegally and were never caught.” That would put the number of unlawful entries at about 1.9 million, far less than the seven million Johnson tried to suggest.
“We have nearly two million got-aways that we know about, not to mention those who evade capture,” Johnson continued.
“Over 300 known terrorists apprehended at the border trying to come in,” Johnson falsely claimed. “We don’t know how many evaded capture and detection there in the country, potentially setting up terrorist cells everywhere.”
When he was done spreading his claims about fentanyl (which is mostly trafficked by U.S. citizens through U.S. ports of entry, and not by undocumented immigrants,) and anecdotes about human trafficking, Tapper corrected the Speaker.
READ MORE: ‘The South Is Very Comfortable With Our History’: Nikki Haley Defends Damning Slavery Gaffe
“So just one note on the terrorist thing,” the CNN host told viewers. “There aren’t ‘hundreds of known terrorists’ getting into the country. There are people whose identity have been flagged on a certain database. I just don’t want people out there thinking that, you know, 200 members of Hamas have flown into the country and we don’t even know about it. It’s a little bit more complicated.”
Johnson, appearing surprised and disturbed he was corrected live on-air, interjected.
“Hey, hey Jake,” Johnson interrupted.
“I’m not saying that it’s not serious. I’m just saying these aren’t necessarily terrorists,” Tapper replied.
“That’s the Terrorist Watch List, Jake. It takes quite a bit to make that list, okay? These are dangerous people who are coming into the country.”
In fact, the Terrorist Watch List, officially the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB), contains over two million names as of December. Someone’s appearance on the Terrorist Screening Database does not make them a “known terrorist.”
Appearing on the TSDB “doesn’t mean they’re a terrorist,” according to Russ Travers, who CBS News identified as “a veteran of the U.S. intelligence community for four decades who helped create the watchlist.”
“It means there’s something that has led a department or agency to say, ‘This person needs a closer look.'”
READ MORE: ‘Video Voyeurism’: Police Expand Investigation Into Embattled GOP Chair Accused of Rape
National security attorney Bradley Moss weighed in on Johnson’s remarks:
“Trump’s [White House] tried this a lot. Trump would say they were catching terrorists every day or DHS would say they caught over 3,000/year, suggesting it was all tied to the border. Under oath, they would concede the ‘known or suspected terrorists’ caught were at places like the airport.”
He added, “Johnson trying to suggest actual, verified terrorists are just walking across the border. The TSDB he is referencing is loaded up with tons of people with tenuous connections at most. Every time it gets audited by OIG they find tons of errors.”
And Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director for the American Immigration Council also debunked Johnson’s remarks.
“Johnson also says the number of migrants who’ve come under Biden might be as high as 14 million,” he said. “That is just completely made up, even if you include the 2 million so-called “got-aways” he then mentions (many who were the repeat crossers mentioned above).”
And he added: “Johnson also makes the classic error of confusing human smuggling with human trafficking when he cites an estimate of cartel profits. Most people paying the cartels WANT to come to the US. That’s human smuggling. Trafficking is when it’s involuntary.”
Former Mexican Ambassador to the U.S., Arturo Sarukhan, offered this assessment of Johnson remarks: “This is pure and unrefined gobbledygook…”
Watch Johnson and Tapper below or at this link.
SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON: Over 300 known terrorists apprehended at the border
JAKE TAPPER: There aren’t hundreds of known terrorists getting into the country pic.twitter.com/OupsyawGAX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2024
News
‘The South Is Very Comfortable With Our History’: Nikki Haley Defends Damning Slavery Gaffe
Former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, fighting with Gov. Ron DeSantis for the number two ranking in the 2024 GOP presidential race, continues to stumble over her damaging remarks last week, after she refused to say “slavery” when asked, “what was the cause of the United States’ Civil War?”
“I want to visit this because it’s going to continue to come up,” Fox News host Harris Faulkner told the former South Carolina governor late Wednesday morning. “And the reason that it has is maybe you haven’t put it to bed yet.”
“So in Politico today there’s being written about Black conservatives and some of their responses,” Faulkner continued. “Conservative talk show host Armstrong Williams says you are and going to move on from this. But in the meanwhile, he called it a ‘teachable moment.’ And I would ask, what have you learned?”
“Well, first of all,” Haley began, “I will tell you this that I said right off the bat, I did respond to it right away. When you grow up in the South you grow up and slavery is a constant comment, constant point of discussion. You learn it in school, you talk about it.”
READ MORE: House Republicans Rush Toward Unprecedented Impeachment of Biden Cabinet Secretary
“The South is actually very comfortable with our history,” Haley added, a comment that appeared to immediately raise eyebrows.
“What I should have said immediately was that the Civil War was about slavery. But I just assumed that that was a given. And I went on and said, it was also about the role of government, and about the rights of people economically, socially and otherwise. So yes, we know the Civil War was about slavery. That’s always the case.”
Last week Haley was asked by a voter at a town hall this question: “What was the cause of the United States’ Civil War?”
Her response has led to a week-long uproar.
“I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run — the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do,” was Haley’s immediate reply. “I think it always comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are. And I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people. It was never meant to be all things to all people.”
READ MORE: ‘Video Voyeurism’: Police Expand Investigation Into Embattled GOP Chair Accused of Rape
When the voter followed up, saying it was “astonishing” that in 2023 she could answer his question “without mentioning the word ‘slavery,'” Haley brushed him off.
“What do you want me to say about slavery?” she replied quizzically.
Nikki Haley is acting as if “what was the cause of the Civil War?” is a difficult gotcha question?
It’s one of the easiest questions to answer! pic.twitter.com/0swf2Mxtfm
— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) December 28, 2023
On Wednesday, Haley went on to tell the Fox News host, “Harris, really, the media is the only one that has talked about this issue.”
Faulkner refused to accept that claim: “No, that’s actually not true,” she strongly pushed back.
Watch a clip from the Fox News interview below, and video of Haley’s original remarks when asked what the cause of the Civil War was above, or both at this link.
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner challenges Nikki Haley on her Civil War slavery gaffe.
Haley: “Harris, really, the media is the only one that has talked about this issue.”
Faulkner: “No, that’s actually not true.”
Haley: “Not one person on the ground in Iowa is talking about it.” pic.twitter.com/jvSeNAkuZZ
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 3, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Outlandish and Feral’: Trump Plans to Turn DC Trial Into Conspiracy-Fueled Reality TV Show
News
House Republicans Rush Toward Unprecedented Impeachment of Biden Cabinet Secretary
House Republicans, who will have a tiny two-vote margin in less than three weeks, are still on their winter break despite two impending budget crises that could lead to government shutdowns as soon as January 19. Speaker Mike Johnson allowed the House to go into recess on December 14, ignoring urging from the White House and the Senate for aid packages for Ukraine and Israel. Members are not expected to return until next week.
But dozens of House Republicans, including Speaker Johnson, are headed to Texas Wednesday, betting their focus on the southern border will help them win the November elections. They’re kicking off the year by trying to do something Congress hasn’t done in almost 150 years: impeach a presidential cabinet secretary.
Republicans have been gunning for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, since President Joe Biden nominated him three years ago. Born in Havana to Cuban Jewish parents, including a mother whose family fled the Holocaust, Mayorkas is the first Latino, the first immigrant, and the first Cuban American to lead DHS. He was confirmed despite tremendous pushback by Senate Republicans in a 56-43 vote on February 2, 2021, after U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) took the rare step of putting a hold on his nomination.
RELATED: ‘Despicable’: Mayorkas Decimates Hawley
Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) announced Tuesday the House will begin impeachment proceedings against Secretary Mayorkas next week, Punchbowl News was first to report, calling it “a major escalation in Green’s nearly year-long probe into Mayorkas.”
The last time Congress impeached a cabinet secretary was in 1876, when they impeached President Ulysses S. Grant’s Secretary of War, William Worth Belknap. He was not convicted by the Senate.
“Our investigation made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas’ decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability,” Green told Punchbowl News in a statement. “The bipartisan House vote in November to refer articles of impeachment to my Committee only served to highlight the importance of our taking up the impeachment process – which is what we will begin doing next Wednesday.”
Punchbowl News reports “the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has arguably been House Republicans’ biggest rallying cry heading into a critical election year. The issue is widely seen as a huge political problem for Democrats and Biden. The president’s poll numbers on this issue are terrible.”
READ MORE: ‘Have to Assume’: GOP Senator Again Claims Without Proof Iranian ‘Sleeper Cells’ May Be in US
The White House is pushing back against Republicans’ framing of the issue at the southern border.
“Actions speak louder than words,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement, Politico reports. “House Republicans’ anti-border security record is defined by attempting to cut Customs and Border Protection personnel, opposing President Biden’s record-breaking border security funding, and refusing to take up the President’s supplemental funding request.”
“After voting in 2023 to eliminate over 2,000 Border Patrol agents and erode our capacity to seize fentanyl earlier in 2023, House Republicans left Washington in mid-December even as President Biden and Republicans and Democrats in the Senate remained to forge ahead on a bipartisan agreement,” Bates added.
White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt on social media added, “President Biden has requested $13.6 billion for border enforcement & migration management, increasing the Border Patrol by 1,300, judge teams by 375 and asylum officers by 1600 to expedite the screening process, and critical drug detection technology.”
House Republicans will be at the border Wednesday, “calling for solutions” to the “border crisis,” as Texas CBS affiliate KENS5 reports.
They’re also pushing for the Senate to pass HR2, legislation American Immigration Council policy director Aaron Reichlin-Melnick calls “hardline.”
“Mandates the indefinite detention of toddlers,” “Makes it a federal crime to violate a visa, even unknowingly,” “Empowers DHS to waive every single other law on the books to build, maintain, and operate border infrastructure,” and “Ends 99.9% of asylum,” he says.
READ MORE: ‘Outlandish and Feral’: Trump Plans to Turn DC Trial Into Conspiracy-Fueled Reality TV Show
Meanwhile, several far-right Republicans got an early start in Texas, meeting up with a Fox News reporter, telling him, “shut the border down, or we’ll shut the government down. We control the money.”
NEW: GOP Congressmen @RepAndyBiggsAZ @RepMattGaetz @RepEliCrane @RepBobGood @RepRosendale here in Eagle Pass, TX now, ahead of delegation of nearly 60 others today w/ @SpeakerJohnson . They tell me “shut the border down, or we’ll shut the government down. We control the money.” pic.twitter.com/mdiCaUWnfa
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 3, 2024
Wednesday morning Secretary Mayorkas responded to news the House is moving to impeach him.
Watch his remarks below or at this link.
