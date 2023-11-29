‘Running for the Hills!’: Comer’s Hunter Biden Blunder Draws Laughs From Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ridiculed Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for “running for the hills” after Hunter Biden called his bluff on testifying publicly in the House impeachment inquiry into his father.

Republicans had subpoenaed President Joe Biden’s son, who responded by offering to testify publicly before Congress about his foreign business dealings, and “Morning Joe” panelists laughed at Comer’s insistence the interview take place behind closed doors.

“He says, ‘Come to our committee,’ so Hunter says, ‘Okay, I’ll come to your committee,’ he goes, ‘All right, we better do this in private now,'” Scarborough said. “Now they don’t want the American people to see what Hunter Biden has to say. They’ve been spraying BS for a year about this guy, two years about this guy – ‘If he was innocent he’d come down to our committee.’ Well, they’re coming down to the committee, and now, ‘Oh, no, we don’t want it to be public, we don’t want the public to see it, we’ll hide it behind closed doors.'”

Co-host Willie Geist said the president’s son had called their bluff by offering public testimony so GOP lawmakers couldn’t cherry-pick evidence to highlight out of context on Fox News to generate the appearance of impropriety, and Scarborough said Comer’s response to Hunter Biden’s offer gave away the game.

“Here we are again, Comer once again making a fool of himself,” Scarborough said. “He can’t invent evidence. I know they’re all desperately trying for him to invent evidence. He can’t invent evidence that’s not there. So again, the ultimate humiliation, all we hear is, ‘Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden is afraid to talk,’ Hunter Biden is now saying, ‘Okay, that’s cool, I’m coming,’ and now, it’s Comer and his gang that are running for the hills in their coon hats holding a squirrel fryer in their left hand and a shotgun in the right.”

