RNC Tightening Its Belt to ‘Keep the Party From Going Into the Red’: Report

Just four years ago, heading in to the 2020 presidential election, the Republican National Committee reported it had $61 million on hand. Now, facing what is expected to be the most expensive presidential election ever, the RNC has just $9.1 million in cash, while the Democratic National Committee reports nearly twice that much: $17.7 million.

“Donors have not cut as many large checks to the RNC in recent years, and the party’s small-dollar program has also suffered,” The Washington Post reports, adding, “finances are increasingly worrisome to party members, advisers to former president Donald Trump, and other operatives.”

Calling it a “revenue problem,” Tennessee RNC member Oscar Brock told the Post the party is “going through the same efforts we always go through to raise money: the same donor meetings, retreats, digital advertising, direct mail. But the return is much lower this year.”

“The staff has managed to tighten down on expenses to keep the party from going into the red,” Brock added. The Post confirms that cost cutting, reporting: “The party cut certain expenditures this year after projected money did not come in, according to people familiar with the decisions.”

Numerous problems appear to be impacting the RNC’s fundraising. Some don’t want to give to the RNC, concerned those funds could be used to support Donald Trump, and some are frustrated with Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

Donald Trump “has been asking people what they think of her, which is often an ominous sign that someone is losing their standing with him.”

One RNC committee member said the battle for RNC chair earlier this year hurt the party.

“The damage from that chair election goes far beyond the drop in donations. Our base was demoralized,” said Virginia RNC member Patti Lyman.

McDaniel is also getting attacked by some conservative organizations and at least one 2024 presidential candidate over her loyalty to Trump, and what some say is an RNC unprepared for the 2024 election, while Trump is angered McDaniel is remaining “neutral.”