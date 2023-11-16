News
‘Get Out of Our Lives’: Morning Joe Trashes ‘Morally Reprehensible’ Moms for Liberty
During an MSNBC “Morning Joe” panel discussion on recent pivotal losses at the polls by Republicans and conservatives, co-host Joe Scarborough and guest Molly Jong-Fast pointed the finger at the extremist Moms for Liberty as the main culprit when it comes to saddling Republicans with the “crazy ideas” contributing to defeat.
Noting setbacks in recent elections that have Republicans worried about the 2024 November general election, the Jong-Fast claimed the GOP is at the mercy of their base which is demanding more and more extreme policies.
“I mean, the book bans, Moms for Liberty had a really bad night. All of this stuff is because Republicans cannot control their base. Their base runs the show, and so you have these crazy ideas being shopped, and Republicans are losing on these ideas and, quite frankly, they should.”
“They’re morally reprehensible,” she added. “You know, it’s overreach. people don’t want the government in their bedroom and in their schools and in — I mean, they want them in the schools but …”
“Yet, and yet, there’s actually an outfit called Moms for Liberty who support freedom being taken away from their daughters,” Scarborough interrupted.
“I think there should be an outfit called ‘dads for freedom ‘,” he suggested,” That says to the government, ‘you know what? We’ll take care of our daughter. We’ll — her mother and I will make the decision with our daughter, with health care specialists. Like, get out of our lives.’ Yet, Moms for Liberty, seriously, worried about what? Roberto Clemente books?”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Sues One Judge as Another Temporarily Lifts Gag Order
Attorneys representing Donald Trump on Thursday directly sued New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in an effort to overturn two fines totaling $15,000 imposed as a result of the ex-president violating a gag order, and separately petitioned to have the gag order voided in what appears to be their continued attempt to obtain a mistrial in Letitia James’ civil business fraud case.
Judge Engoron had imposed a very narrow gag order banning Trump and later, attorneys from both the prosecution and defense, from making public remarks about court staff.
An appellate court has temporarily paused Judge Engoron’s gag order, in a curt handwritten statement that reads: “Considering the constitutional and statutory rights at issue an interim stay is granted.”
The interim stay of the Trump gag orders will apparently run through a 11/27 hearing on the underlying suit. And means that Trump and his lawyers are free from Judge Engoron’s gag orders for at least 11 days.https://t.co/iFKGAbvli2 pic.twitter.com/I333tKvtQk
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 16, 2023
This is the second gag order imposed on Trump that has been paused, leading MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin to note: “Trump is now, at least temporarily, freed from gag orders now in both DC federal court and in NY state court.”
READ MORE: OnlyFans, Sephora, Botox and Hermes: Report Alleges How Santos Spent Campaign Contributions
“Trump,” Rubin explains, “has sued Judge Engoron directly, challenging his authority and jurisdiction over the contempt findings against Trump’s lawyers and the two gag orders in the New York AG’s civil fraud trial (one against Trump, the other against his lawyers).”
No decision will come until after Thanksgiving, but Law360 senior reporter Frank G. Runyeon, who was present at Thursday’s emergency hearing before the appellate judge issued a temporary stay on the gag order wrote: “This is not going well for the AG… Justice Friedman is highly skeptical of Justice Engoron’s gag orders.”
Trump’s lawyers in their written motion claimed the “Gag Orders unconstitutionally infringe on [their] freedom of speech
guaranteed by the First Amendment and Article I, Section 8 of the New York Constitution.”
“Justice Engoron may not, by judicial decree, transmogrify [magically transform] the court’s summary contempt power into an unfettered license to inflict public punishments on a defendant for the defendant’s out-of-court statements made for the benefit of the fourth estate [the press]. Nor does the court’s summary contempt power authorize Supreme Court and its staff to actively and independently investigate and prosecute violations of a gag order.”
READ MORE: ‘All This BS’: Comer Attacks Dem Over $200k Loan In Profane Meltdown
Importantly, in an apparent attempt to lay more ground for the mistrial which they filed for on Wednesday, Trump’s attorneys add: “Justice Engoron’s enforcement of the Gag Order has violated multiple sections of the Judiciary Law and casts serious doubt on his ability to function as an impartial finder of fact in a bench trial. His extraordinary expansion of that order both limits and chills advocacy on Petitioners’ behalf and precludes counsel on pain of contempt from making a record of misconduct and bias in a public courtroom.”
Watch CNN’s report below or at this link.
A New York appeals court has temporarily lifted the limited gag order imposed on Donald Trump and his attorneys by Judge Arthur Engoron in the Trump family civil fraud trial.
Judge David Friedman cited constitutional concerns over Trump’s free speech rights. pic.twitter.com/XsPJVmYYt2
— The Recount (@therecount) November 16, 2023
News
GOP Congressman Can’t Explain Why He’s ‘Undecided’ on Expelling George Santos
A Republican U.S. Congressman is struggling to explain why he’s “undecided” on expelling U.S. Rep. George Santos, after a House Ethics Committee subcommittee created to investigate the New York GOP lawmaker under federal indictment on 23 felonies released a damning report that it says finds more possible violations of the law and will recommend Santos be referred to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
“I look forward to the presentation of the facts,” U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) told CNN Thursday afternoon (video below). “I haven’t heard them or read them all myself. But I will say primarily this is between George Santos and the people that sent him here. And I imagine there’s probably mixed feelings in his own district.”
Congressman Davidson on Wednesday called to “fire” Democratic President Joe Biden. In June he voted to censure U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, saying, “Adam Schiff’s repeated lies and misconduct cannot go without consequence.”
RELATED: OnlyFans, Sephora, Botox and Hermes: Report Alleges How Santos Spent Campaign Contributions
“The people that sent him,” the CNN anchor replied to Davidson, “of course, didn’t know all of this when they initially sent him there.”
“And I think that is part of the issue here,” Davidson replied.
“But so basically, you’re undecided. Is that correct?” the anchor pressed.
“Yeah, I’d say that’s accurate,” said Davidson.
As for the Ohio Congressman’s remarks that Santos’ constituents have “mixed feelings,” in January, before he was indicted on 23 federal counts, 78% of voters in Santos’ district wanted him to resign.
Congressman Davidson was recruited by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to in the special election to replace John Boehner who retired as House Speaker and from Congress mid-term. He serves in a solidly Republican district and belongs to two far-right House groups, the Freedom Caucus and Republican Study Committee.
READ MORE: Fani Willis Asks to Jail a Trump Co-defendant Over Social Media Posts
Last year Congressman Davidson compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.
MSNBC reports the House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest “will introduce a resolution to expel George Santos from Congress tomorrow morning.”
And Axios reports, “House lawmakers in both parties who voted against expelling George Santos from Congress now say they will support removing him in the wake of a damning House Ethics Committee report.”
Watch Davidson below or at this link.
a very confused Republican Rep. Warren Davidson says on CNN that he’s undecided on whether he’d vote to expel George Santos pic.twitter.com/tL1T70PDzc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2023
News
OnlyFans, Sephora, Botox and Hermes: Report Alleges How Santos Spent Campaign Contributions
Back in March, U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) joked with a Fox Business host that he had “just discovered” what OnlyFans was, and the host, Kennedy Montgomery, laughingly under her breath said, “just can’t tell the truth” (video below).
On Thursday, the House Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee (ISC) released its massive report on Congressman Santos, which alleges “overwhelming evidence” of misconduct, including that he spent campaign contributions on purchases at cosmetics retailer Sephora, high-end fashion house Hermès, and OnlyFans, which is a subscription and pay-per-view site that streams videos created by sex workers, musicians, artists, and physical fitness experts. It also appears to suggests funds were spent at Ferragamo, the Italian luxury fashion house, on Botox, to pay his rent, at casinos, and a spa.
Santos is also facing 23 federal felony counts on charges including wire fraud, money laundering, identity theft, and false statements, among others.
The subcommittee’s “report found that in multiple instances, Santos moved funds donated to his campaign to his personal checking accounts, and used the money at luxury store Hermès, OnlyFans, Sephora, as well as for meals, parking, and to pay off his credit card bills. His FEC reports included payments for Botox, a luxury vacation in the Hamptons, taxis and hotel stays during his Las Vegas honeymoon, and spa treatments,” Rolling Stone reports.
READ MORE: ‘All This BS’: Comer Attacks Dem Over $200k Loan In Profane Meltdown
According to the report, Santos’ “campaign incurred significant travel expenses for flights, hotels, Ubers, and meals. Witnesses affiliated with the campaign had conflicting testimony regarding Representative Santos’ out of district travel.”
“In addition to the travel expenses,” the report states, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) “identified several specific expenditures as raising concerns of potential personal use of campaign funds: $2,281.52 spent at resorts in Atlantic City from July 23 to July 24, 2022; $1,400 at Virtual Skin Spa in Jericho, New York in July 2022, and $225 at CityMD in Huntington, New York on August 27, 2022.”
In another instance the report says that “during the 2020 campaign, a $1,500 purchase on the campaign debit card was made at Mirza Aesthetics; this expense was not reported to the FEC and was noted as ‘Botox’ in expense spreadsheets…”
“Similarly, the $1,400 charge at Virtual Skin Spa was a campaign debit card purchase that was also described as ‘Botox,’ ” the report states. “The ISC also identified an unreported PayPal payment of $1,029.30 to an esthetician associated with a spa in Rhinebeck, New York.”
House Ethics investigative subcommittee found Santos spent campaign money on, among other things, credit card debt and Botox and Hermes and OnlyFans https://t.co/UUGKj7oRIH pic.twitter.com/hgPr02yVv1
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 16, 2023
In a damning allegation the Committee’s report states: “On October 21, 2022, RedStone’s bank account received a $25,000 wire from an account affiliated with Contributor 2.”
READ MORE: ‘Public Has a Right to Know’: Attorney Admits to Leaking Bombshell Witness Videos
The ISC states RedStone Strategies, LLC, is “another company [Santos] owned or controlled, and which was also used in a separate scheme to defraud his campaign supporters.”
“From there, $25,000 was transferred from RedStone’s account to Representative Santos’ personal checking account. On October 26, 2022, RedStone’s bank account received a $25,000 wire from an account affiliated with Contributor 1. On the same date, the $25,000 was transferred from RedStone to a different personal checking account owned by Representative Santos. After the $50,000 from RedStone was deposited into Representative Santos’ personal accounts, the funds were used to, among other things: pay down personal credit card bills and other debt; make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes; and for smaller purchases at Only Fans; Sephora; and for meals and for parking.”
The Committee also details a “$20,000 transfer to a Devolder Organization account, requested by Ms. Marks’ staff,91 was made at a time when that account had a negative balance.” The report describes the Devolder Organization as a “single member LLC.”
It adds, “in the week after it was transferred to Devolder Organization, it was used to make about $6,000 worth of purchases at Ferragamo stores, withdraw $800 in cash from an ATM at a casino, withdraw $1,000 in cash from an ATM near Representative Santos’ apartment, and to pay Representative Santos’ rent.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman Melts Down on House Floor Over Republican Failures
In response to the Committee’s report Santos issued a lengthy attack on social media, declaring (in all-caps), “the time is now for the states to rise up and commence an Article V Constitutional Convention!”
He also announced he will “NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.”
Watch Santos from March below or at this link.
Omg. Here’s George Santos in an interview in March laughing that he “just discovered what Only Fans is three weeks ago.”
His bank records show he used campaign funds on OnlyFans four months earlier. pic.twitter.com/TDjAYz922c
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) November 16, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Intended to Intimidate Witnesses’: Willis Wants Protective Seal on Evidence After Videos Leak
- News2 days ago
‘All This BS’: Comer Attacks Dem Over $200k Loan In Profane Meltdown
- News2 days ago
‘Inflation Was Literally Zero’: Economists Thrilled With Latest Report
- News3 days ago
Watch as Sidney Powell Throws Trump Under the Bus During Confession to Georgia Prosecutors
- News2 days ago
‘Actual Incitement’: Former DOJ Official Warns on Trump’s Latest Post
- News1 day ago
‘Fraud’: Jenna Ellis Under Fire After Georgia Video Leak
- News1 day ago
GOP Congressman Melts Down on House Floor Over Republican Failures
- News2 days ago
Trump’s Georgia Election Fraud Trial Could Be on Live TV on Election Day