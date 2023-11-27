News
‘Every Time You Talk It’s a Campaign Speech’: Judge Blasts Trump’s Lawyer
The judge presiding over New York’s civil business fraud case against Donald Trump had a “testy exchange” with one of the ex-president’s attorneys, this time over the lawyer’s demand he be allowed to call as a witness the monitor overseeing Trump’s real estate holdings and who may oversee the disgorgment of some of his assets.
Judge Arthur Engoron, who already was forced to impose a gag order on Donald Trump and subsequently the lawyers for the ex-president, criticized attorney Chris Kise on Monday afternoon.
Last year Judge Engoron had appointed former U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones as a monitor for the Trump Organization.
“The Trump family’s lawyer Clifford Robert asked to call her to the witness stand on Monday, a request that Engoron promptly denied,” The Messenger reports. “’Besides being untimely and inappropriate, Judge Jones and her staff are arms of the court,’ Engoron said in a denial from the bench, adding that having her also testify would invite a conflict of interest.”
Trump’s lawyers appear to want to use Jones to rebut Judge Engoron’s pre-trial ruling that Trump is liable for fraud.
Trump Hotels’s chief accounting officer Mark Hawthorn testified that he had had “ongoing conversations” with Jones.
“There were concerns they highlighted that required more and we responded diligently and adequately, but I would say no one from the team communicated to us [that] they uncovered any fraud or irregularities,” Hawthorn said.
The Messenger’s Adam Klasfeld reported on Monday, Trump attorney Chris Kise told the judge, “They’re the only ones in the courtroom jumping up and down claiming there’s fraud. The bank isn’t. The monitor isn’t.”
“Every time you talk, it’s a campaign speech,” Judge Engoron responded.
Tuberville Tells Republicans He’s ‘Gonna Get You Out’ of His Military Blockade ‘Mess’
After nine months of single-handedly holding up hundreds of confirmations of U.S. military officers, Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) reportedly has promised his fellow Republicans he will find a way to end his blockade before Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moves forward on his plan to force a vote on the nearly 400 promotions.
Few Republicans have publicly supported Tuberville’s blockade, a massive disruption to the readiness of America’s fighting forces. Tuberville first claimed he was holding up the promotions because the Pentagon put in place a policy to reimburse travel expenses of military personnel who require abortion health care services.
Then he claimed it was because Pentagon leaders refused to discuss the policy with him.
Then he claimed it was because President Biden’s military was too “woke,” as he personally attacked individual military officers for what he saw as their inappropriate beliefs. One member of the U.S. military Senator Tuberville attacked for having “celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
Tubervlle also defended his blockade by claiming the U.S. Armed Forces has too many officers. In September, he said he had put the hold on hundreds of officers because “we’re not a communist country.”
At one point Tuberville’s devastating holds had left three service branches of the Armed Forces without Senate-confirmed leaders, a position that is “putting our national security at risk” said the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force in rare public remarks.
In September, Tuberville’s blockade had “actively eroded” “the foundation of America’s enduring military advantage,” according to Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, who made their remarks in a joint Washington Post op-ed. “Any claim that holding up the promotions of top officers does not directly damage the military is wrong — plain and simple.”
“There is nobody more military than me,” “Coach” Tuberville infamously said over the summer, when his hit list holding up promotions requiring Senate confirmation had just reached 265 U.S. Military officers. Tuberville’s remarks were not well-received, especially since, as multiple news outlets reported, he had never served in America’s Armed Forces, and had been caught misrepresenting his father’s World War II military record.
But now, Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio reports, “Tuberville told Senate R’s in closed-door lunch: ‘Listen, everyone. I got y’all into this mess. I’m gonna get you out.'”
“For [the] first time, Tuberville vows to end military promotions standoff *before* Schumer puts Rules resolution on floor—to avoid putting R’s in tough spot.”
“People are just getting exhausted,” one Senate Republican told Desiderio.
Desiderio also added, “Tuberville’s expected to telegraph new strategy soon.”
George Santos Probably Will Not Be a Member of Congress After This Week
One way or another, George Santos will probably not have the title of U.S. Congressman much longer, and very possibly not after Thursday.
The embattled and indicted freshman New York Republican who is facing 23 federal felonies including for alleged wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, identity theft, and lying to Congress, not to mention a damning Ethics Committee report, just days ago vowed, “I’m not leaving,” and “Come hell or high water … it’s done when I say it’s done,” yet admitted he would likely be expelled.
House Republicans are reportedly now giving Rep. Santos one last chance to resign, before forcing his expulsion via a vote they are suggesting will take place on Thursday.
“House Republican sources tell me they may wait until Thursday to ask for a vote on Michael Guest’s resolution to expel George Santos,” Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reports. “Some in the GOP leadership seem to want to give Santos one last chance to resign Thurs. at his news conference — although he says he won’t do so.”
When the Ethics Committee report – alleging Santos used campaign donor funds for luxury goods, travel, rent, and Botox – was released just before Thanksgiving, Santos scheduled a press conference for Thursday on the Capitol steps (something that technically violates House decorum.)
A little known fact- on the House side use of the Capitol steps as a location for a staged press conference is reserved for the party leader, in his case Mike Johnson pic.twitter.com/3yNjSfPUYi
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) November 19, 2023
“If he doesn’t step down voluntarily, GOP will ask for privilege on the Guest resolution Thurs and move to an immediate vote,” Sherman adds. “This has not been settled yet. Top Republicans say they expect to hear more from @SpeakerJohnson at leadership meetings this evening.”
Later, Sherman added that Speaker Mike Johnson “told a closed leadership meeting today that he spoke to [Congressman Santos] again today. And said resigning would be a way to avoid republicans having to take a tough vote.”
Based on Santos’ recent remarks, it’s doubtful he has any intention of making his exit easier for anyone.
Rep. Santos on Friday in an audio forum on the social media platform X, “said he does not want to continue working with ‘a bunch of hypocrites’ in Congress, whom he accused of committing infractions more severe than his, including being ‘more worried about getting drunk every night’ with lobbyists,” The Washington Post had reported. “Santos, without providing evidence, also accused his colleagues of trying to ‘sell off the American people’ and of voting while hung over.”
CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains the clock is ticking on the Santos expulsion vote, which will likely take place by the end of Thursday, unless he resigns first. Santos has already agreed to not run for re-election. It’s unclear if his resignation would have to be effective immediately to satisfy Republican leadership or if he could drag it out a bit longer.
Watch below or at this link.
The clock is potentially ticking on the tumultuous Congressional career of Rep. George Santos (R-NY)
Just filed to @CBSNews ====> pic.twitter.com/SkgjBozNGV
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 28, 2023
‘Rap Sheets as Long as King Kong’s Arm’: Republican Shut Down Over Gun Violence Claim
U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) met an unexpected answer on Tuesday after pushing a GOP talking point that suggests Democratic-run cities are the most dangerous and Chicago is the most violent.
“Why do you think that Chicago has become America’s largest outdoor shooting range?” Senator Kennedy asked Dr. Megan Ranney, Dean of the Yale School of Public Health, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the intersection of U.S. gun violence and public health, according to C-SPAN. “Do you think it’s because of Chicago citizens who have no criminal record? But who have lawfully a gun in their home for protection, or perhaps for hunting? Or do you think it’s because of a finite group of criminals who have rap sheets as long as King Kong’s arm?”
Dr. Ranney, who is an expert in gun violence and co-founded the American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine (AFFIRM) at the Aspen Institute, gave Senator Kennedy an answer he did not appear to appreciate.
“So Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri actually have higher firearm death rates. Obviously, there’s –” Dr. Ranney replied before Kennedy interrupted her.
READ MORE: Pence Bombshell Resurfaces Old Questions About Grassley and January 6
“What about Chicago?” the Senator from Louisiana asked, trying to move back to his focus on the Windy City.
“So I don’t live in Chicago. It’s not my primary area of research,” Ranney replied.
“You don’t have an opinion on that?” Kennedy continued.
“I think there’s easy access to firearms combined with environmental conditions, lack of great education. There have actually been studies showing that when you green vacant lots and repair abandoned buildings in urban neighborhoods, you see decreases in gunshots and violence as well as in stress and depression in the neighborhoods around them,” said Ranney, who has also served as a professor of emergency medicine and as an ER physician.
“No disrespect, doc,” Kennedy replied, not looking at Dr. Ranney, “but that sounds a lot like word salad to me.”
Despite Senator Kennedy’s focus on Chicago, that city doesn’t even make list of the top 15 most dangerous cities in America. According to a report in Forbes, they are (in ranked order):
St. Louis, Missouri
Birmingham, Alabama
Baltimore, Maryland
Memphis, Tennessee
Detroit, Michigan
Cleveland, Ohio
New Orleans, Louisiana
Shreveport, Louisiana
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Little Rock, Arkansas
Oakland, California
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Kansas City, Missouri
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Richmond, Virginia
Forbes also listed the 5 Worst Cities for Mass Shootings in the US. Chicago is not on that list either:
Boulder, Colorado
San Jose, California
Indianapolis, Indiana
Atlanta, Georgia
Colorado Springs, Colorado
“Cities and states run by Republicans do not actually have less crime,” The New York Times reported in August. “Consider DeSantis’s state, Florida. Its homicide rate was roughly 50 percent higher than New York’s in 2021. Florida’s two most populous cities, Jacksonville and Miami, each had a homicide rate more than double New York City’s last year, even though both had Republican mayors.”
Watch Senator Kennedy below or at this link.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA): “Why do you think that Chicago has become America’s largest outdoor shooting range?”
Dr. Megan Ranney of the Yale School of Public Health: “Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri actually have higher firearm death rates.” pic.twitter.com/K70KPNZ7As
— The Recount (@therecount) November 28, 2023
