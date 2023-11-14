News
‘Actual Incitement’: Former DOJ Official Warns on Trump’s Latest Post
A former top U.S. Dept. of Justice official issued a warning on one of Donald Trump’s latest social media posts, saying it is an “actual incitement to break the law,” and “it greatly endangers” the judge and attorney general in his New York State civil business fraud case.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump reposted another user’s post that reads, in all-caps: “My fantasy,” and then: “I would like to see Lititia [sic] James and Judge Engoron placed under citizens arrest for blatant election interference and harassment.”
Harry Litman, who also served as a U.S. Attorney, and teaches law, wrote Tuesday morning: “Sometimes [Trump] says incendiary things that his followers act on, as in ‘will be wild.’ This is an actual incitement to break the law and it greatly endangers the judge and AG.”
Citing MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin, MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin added: “New York law only allows for a citizen’s arrest when a person has ‘in fact’ committed a felony in the presence of that citizen.”
The Messenger’s senior legal correspondent, Adam Klasfeld, commenting on the post wrote:
“1) Engoron said his ‘chambers have been inundated with hundreds of harassing and threatening phone calls, voicemails, emails, letters and packages’ since trial began. 2) His gag order currently doesn’t prevent Trump from attacking him anyway.”
Attorney Jonathan Turley declares the call for a citizen’s arrest, “a dangerous (and uninformed) suggestion that some could easily take seriously. That is particularly the case after the reckless attacks of Trump on critics as ‘vermin‘ and pledging to go after them if reelected.”
“Just in case anyone is taking such a statement as more than a fantasy,” Turley adds, “there is no basis for a citizen’s arrest and such an effort to physically hold either the judge or the attorney general would most certainly constitute a criminal act.”
Trump’s Georgia Election Fraud Trial Could Be on Live TV on Election Day
Imagine it’s Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Election Day. You and 150 million Americans, give or take, turn on the TV and watch Donald Trump’s live-jury election racketeering trial before heading off to the polls to vote for President.
That’s a distinct possibility given Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ remarks Tuesday revealing her assessment that the trial could extend into January of 2025 – meaning Donald Trump, if he becomes the GOP nominee and wins the 2024 election, could be sworn in as President and still be a defendant in his RICO election fraud case.
At The Washington Post’s Global Women’s Summit, Willis “said Tuesday she anticipated the trial to conclude by early 2025, with proceedings likely underway during the final stretch of the 2024 presidential election,” The Washington Post reports. Willis also “said the anticipated trial over alleged election interference by Trump and his allies could be ongoing on Election Day 2024 and possibly still underway on Inauguration Day.”
“I believe the trial will take many months. And I don’t expect that we will conclude until the winter or the very early part of 2025,” Willis said.
Willis also says she does not take elections into account when charging cases.
“I don’t, when making decisions about cases to bring, consider any election cycle or an election season,” Willis said. “That does not go into the calculus. What goes into the calculus is: This is the law. These are the facts. And the facts show you violated the law. Then charges are brought.”
Willis at the Summit she also said, “I think the case will be on appeals for years.”
Watch below or at this link.
‘All This BS’: Comer Attacks Dem Over $200k Loan In Profane Meltdown
House Republican Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer verbally attacked U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz in what is being called a “meltdown” Tuesday afternoon, after the Florida Democrat brought up the alleged $200,000 loan Comer made to his brother. The Kentucky Republican has been accusing President Joe Biden and his family of criminal activity including loans he has baselessly claimed are covers for bribery.
“They went around and investigated all this b*llsh*t that Ian Sams is trying to tell people that only dumb financially illiterate people pick up on,” Chairman Comer, angrily gesturing toward Congressman Moskowitz while speaking about the Biden White House Counsel’s Office spokesperson, “and said that it was a shell company because it was an LLC.”
After then also verbally and directly attacking Moskowitz as “financially illiterate,” Comer went on to brag that the company he owns “manages over 1000 acres of land for hunting purposes.”
“It owns different properties. I’m one of the largest landowners in my home area. Okay. I went to the bank and I borrowed money and I bought that land. I didn’t get wires from Romania, China. My family doesn’t get wires. Okay, never loaned my brother money. Don’t have an LLC. But you and [Democratic Rep. Daniel] Goldman, who is Mr. Trust Fund, continue to try –”
READ MORE: ‘Intended to Intimidate Witnesses’: Willis Wants Protective Seal on Evidence After Videos Leak
“Reclaiming my time,” Rep. Moskowitz interjected.
“No, I’m not gonna give you your time back. We can stop the clock,” Comer declared, before attacking Moskowitz again. “You look like a Smurf here just going around and all this stuff now.”
At that point Moskowitz tried to defend himself but Comer continued to attack him.
Moskowitz then pointed to Comer’s numerous TV interviews where he “said the President did something illegal. You did stuff with your brother, and the American people have the same question.”
“Why should they believe you?” Moskowitz continued. “Why should they believe you? There’s there’s a different rule for the president and there’s a different rule for you? Why should they believe what you’re saying? Mr. Chairman, why? You go on Fox News and say, ‘loans and deals are a way to evade taxes, we don’t know that’s what you’re doing or not? We don’t know. We have no idea. We’re supposed to take your word for it. But when the President says something –”
“You’ve already been proven a liar, Mr Moskowitz,” Comer declared.
“Who’s proven me a liar? You?” Moskowitz demanded to know.
“Yes,” Comer replied.
After Comer claimed there was a “camera crew” in his hometown doing “opposition research” today, Moskowitz said, “Mr. Chairman that seems to have gotten under your skin. I think the American people have lots of questions, Mr. Chairman, and perhaps you should sit maybe for a deposition.”
“I will be happy, I will sit with Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and we can go over our LLCs,” Comer promised.
Last week, The New Republic reported, “House Oversight Chair James Comer is mad about one particular detail in Joe Biden’s finances. Turns out he’s done the exact same thing.”
In response, several on social media have asked various versions of, “What is Comer hiding?”
Watch below or at this link.
“That is bullshit” — an angry James Comer just profanely denied reports that he loaned his brother during a House hearing. @JaredEMoskowitz fired back, “your word means nothing Mr. Chairman … perhaps you should sit maybe for a deposition.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1nYONmimhG
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2023
‘Intended to Intimidate Witnesses’: Willis Wants Protective Seal on Evidence After Videos Leak
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Tuesday morning filed an emergency request to seal all discovery evidence, as The Washington Post reports.
Willis also appears to suggest the leak, including of videos of Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell testifying to prosecutors about efforts to overturn the 2020 election, could have come from a party associated with or directly from one of the 19 co-defendants in her massive RICO case.
On Monday, ABC News, followed by The Washington Post, published leaked bombshell videos and/or transcripts, part of confidential interviews, of Ellis and Powell, both of whom had pleaded guilty. The Post’s report also states it was able to review recordings of four statements, including those “from Ellis, lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, and Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall,” which “offered many previously undisclosed details about the effort by Trump and his allies to reverse his defeat.”
Willis says in her emergency motion that the “release of these confidential video recordings is clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial, constitutes indirect communication about the facts of this case with codefendants and witnesses, and obstructs the administration of justice, in violation of the conditions of release imposed on each defendant.”
“Going forward, the State will not produce copies of confidential video recordings of proffers to any defendant to prevent further public disclosure. Instead, defendants must come to the District Attorney’s Office to view confidential video recordings of proffers. They may take notes, but they will be prohibited from creating any recordings or reproductions.”
The Messenger reports that an attorney for co-defendant Harrison Floyd on social media Monday night called the leak, “nothing more than an attempt at TAINTING THE JURY POOL.”
In one leaked video, Ellis details how a top Trump aide allegedly told her that “the boss,” meaning then-President Donald Trump, “is not going to leave under any circumstances,” despite being told he had lost the 2020 election.
Powell, ABC News reported, in the video “explained to prosecutors her plans for seizing voting machines nationwide and claimed that she frequently communicated with Trump during her efforts to overturn the 2020 election — though both now claim she was never his attorney.”
“In the session, Powell reiterated the false assertion that Trump won the election — but acknowledged in the video that she didn’t know much about election law to begin with.”
Willis also states the “confidential video recordings were not released by the State to any party other than the Defendants charged in the indictment, pursuant to the discovery process as required by law.”
Talking Points Memo executive editor David Kurtz earlier Tuesday morning wrote: “It’s not clear who leaked. There doesn’t seem much reason for Willis to leak it. All of the remaining defendants would be given access to the recordings in discovery, so the list of potential leakers isn’t short. As for why they leaked and whose interest it was to leak them,” he added, “it’s hard to make that assessment without know what portions of the recording were not leaked. That’s why I emphasize that these are incomplete recordings. With only a portion of them, it’s difficult to tell what impressions were sought to be created and why.”
