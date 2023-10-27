OPINION
Comer Hit With Brutal Fact Check Over Biden ‘Money Laundering’ Scheme Claims
No, James Biden’s $200,000 payment to his brother isn’t the proof of a mass “influence peddling scheme” far-right Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene would have you believe it is, a new FactCheck report finds.
FactCheck’s review of the House Oversight and Accountability committee’s case against the Biden family, based on a bank statement subpoena that found a 2018 payment between brothers, found more evidence of bombast than bribes, the organization said Thursday.
“As has been the case so often in the House investigation of the finances of Joe Biden’s family members,” the report states, “the claims have outpaced the evidence so far.”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
The Biden nay-sayers, who also include Reps. James Comer and Lauren Boebert, contend James’ payment to Joe’s on the same day he received a $200,000 check from the for-profit hospital chain Americore Health proves what Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called “money laundering.”
Yet as the FactCheck analysis found, it might also have been the struggling hospital’s last-ditch effort to hitch its wagon to a big political name, as they state in a bankruptcy court complaint filed in July 2022.
And a lawyer for James Biden says brother Joe — not yet a U.S. presidential hopeful, let alone president — was simply being paid back for a short-term loan he sent his brother.
That’s why committee Democrats accused Republicans of cherry-picking bank records and ignoring those that didn’t align with their conspiracy theory.
“These records actually show that President Biden was the one who stepped in to help family members when they needed support,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said on Oct. 20.
FactCheck confirmed the second half of this account with images of James and Sara Biden’s check to Joe entitled “loan repayment.”
Despite this evidence, Comer took to Fox News three days later to boast, “We just proved that Joe Biden benefited from his family’s influence peddling scheme.”
The FactCheck report notes it remains unclear which narrative is true, but that in a nation where you’re innocent until proven guilty, it’s up to Republicans to make a case.
“The records don’t prove one way or another if Joe Biden was involved in the Americore Health enterprise,” FactCheck states. “But the burden remains with Republicans on the oversight committee to prove their case.”
Read the full report here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
‘I Failed to Do My Due Diligence’: Tearful Jenna Ellis Admits Guilt as ‘a Christian’
As part of a plea deal former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, in a tearful statement she read to a Georgia court, admitted her guilt on Tuesday for her part in Donald Trump‘s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Early in her tenure as a Trump campaign lawyer, Ellis’ carefully-crafted brand included the claim she was a “constitutional law attorney.” One month after the 2020 election that Trump lost, The New York Times asked: “How Is Trump’s Lawyer Jenna Ellis ‘Elite Strike Force’ Material?”
“She bills herself as a ‘constitutional law attorney.’ Her experience doesn’t align with the sort of lawyer she plays on TV,” the paper of record charged.
Ellis’ brand also includes strong Christian nationalism.
After leaving the Trump campaign, Ellis became an attorney for the Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, a far-right Christian nationalist.
Last year The New York Times included Ellis in a feature titled, “The Far-Right Christian Quest for Power.”
READ MORE: Trump Serves Up Massively False Claim About His 91 Criminal Charges
“At the Patriots Arise event,” The Times reported, “Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Mr. Mastriano and the former co-counsel for the Trump campaign’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, told the audience that ‘what it really means to truly be America first, what it truly means to pursue happiness, what it truly means to be a Christian nation are all actually the same thing.'”
The Times has also noted that early in her career, Ellis worked as an attorney for James Dobson, the evangelical anti-LGBTQ activist who founded the Family Research Council. FRC now appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
Ellis is now associated with another group that also appears on the SPLC’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups: the American Family Association, where she hosts American Family Radio’s “Jenna Ellis in the Morning.”
“Jenna Ellis in the Morning aims to provide valuable commentary on the issues of our day and to do so from both a biblical and constitutional perspective,” her bio at AFR reads. “She is the chairwoman of the Election Integrity Alliance, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, and an allied attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom.”
The Alliance Defending Freedom also appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups.
She still calls herself a “constitutional law attorney.”
“As a constitutional law attorney,” her bio at the Salem Podcast Network begins, “former senior legal advisor and personal counsel to President Donald J. Trump, Jenna Ellis believes in the rule of law and the importance of integrity in our elections. In each episode of the Jenna Ellis Show, she will tackle the critical cultural and legal issues our country faces.”
Ellis’ bio at X, formerly Twitter, simply reads: “A servant of Jesus Christ.”
READ MORE: Trump Goes All in on Xenophobic Christian Nationalism in New Hampshire
Pinned atop that page is Ellis’ plea for financial support in the Georgia case, which she just pleaded guilty to on Tuesday.
“Over $200,000 raised for my defense fund!” her post dated September 14 reads. “Thank you to everyone who is helping me fight a weaponized government and the criminalization of the practice of law.”
But less than six weeks later, on Tuesday morning before a judge in a Fulton County, Georgia courtroom, Jenna Ellis didn’t mention a “weaponized government” or the “criminalization of the practice of law.” Instead, she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of “aiding and abetting false statements and writings.”
District Attorney Fani Willis charged Ellis with – and she admitted guilt to – having “intentionally aided and abetted” Rudy Giuliani “in knowingly, willfully, and unlawfully making” false statements to the Georgia Senate. Those false statements involve clams of massive fraud.
The charge centers on the transmission of false information to Georgia legisaltors on Dec. 3, 2020. https://t.co/4Oa6qAv00Q pic.twitter.com/ew6XZEn0lp
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 24, 2023
On Tuesday, Ellis claimed her actions were done out of ignorance of facts and trusting attorneys who had more experience that she had.
“As an attorney who is also a Christian, I take my responsibilities as a lawyer very seriously,” Ellis told the judge. “And I endeavor to be a person of sound moral and ethical character in all of my dealings.”
“In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, I believed that challenging the results on behalf of President Trump should be pursued in a just and legal way. I endeavored to represent my client to the best of my ability. I relied on others, including lawyers with many more years of experience than I, to provide me with true and reliable information, especially since my role involved speaking to the media and to legislators in various states,” she said.
READ MORE: Trump’s Reported Plan for NATO Makes Him ‘Biggest Internal Threat to National Security’: Expert
“What I did not do but should have done, Your Honor, was to make sure that the facts the other layers alleged to be true, were in fact true. In the frenetic pace of attempting to raise challenges to the election in several states, including Georgia, I failed to do my due diligence. I believe in and I value election integrity. If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post election challenges. I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse. For those failures of mine, Your Honor, I have taken responsibility already before the Colorado bar who censured me, and I now take responsibility before this court and apologize to the people of Georgia.”
Watch below or at this link.
Jenna Ellis: “I failed to do my due diligence. I believe in and I value election integrity. If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post election challenges. I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse.” pic.twitter.com/6Zf0SZ5X22
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) October 24, 2023
OPINION
GOP Senator Blames Israel-Hamas War on ‘Bit of a Weenie’ Biden
U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) is blaming the Israel-Hamas war on President Joe Biden, who he tried to paint as weak on defense, while also delivering an anti-LGBTQ dig.
Claiming “our enemies have concluded that America has a president who’s a bit of a weenie on national defense,” Senator Kennedy alleged President Biden is “not a defense hawk,” and his administration is “more interested in discussing whether a man can breastfeed than it is and talking about national security,” in a Fox News segment Tuesday. The right-wing cable channel’s hosts on Tuesday were urging House Republicans to elect a Speaker quickly, so Biden will look “weak.”
President Joe Biden is the first “American president to travel abroad to an active war zone that is not controlled by his own military,” as The Atlantic‘s Franklin Foer noted on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Biden will do it a second time, when he travels to Israel.
READ MORE: ‘Do You Believe in God?’ GOP Senator Applies Religious Test to Biden Nominee
President Biden will be “flying into an escalating conflict,” Foer wrote, and “will be, however briefly, the equivalent of a human shield, a temporary deterrent against a potential fusillade of Hezbollah rockets, because striking an American president is a risk that Iran’s proxy army in Lebanon will surely want to avoid.”
“During the 11 days of the 2021 conflict,” Foer also wrote, “Biden kept calling Netanyahu. As with the current war, Netanyahu’s strategic objectives weren’t entirely clear. Some in the Israeli military told their American counterparts that a ground invasion of Gaza was a live option. The risks of that weren’t hard to see. But instead of lecturing Netanyahu, Biden conducted the calls in the spirit of a Socratic dialogue.”
“He would ask questions that forced Netanyahu to articulate his goals: How will this end? And how will you know when you’ve restored deterrence?”
Senator Kennedy on Tuesday may not have citing Foer’s Atlantic article, but he appeared to be mocking and misquoting numerous reports about Biden’s “Socratic method.”
READ MORE: Pelosi Delivers Devastating Response to Jim Jordan’s Failed Vote for Speaker
“Before making up his mind,” The New York Times reported in 2021, “the president demands hours of detail-laden debate from scores of policy experts, taking everyone around him on what some in the West Wing refer to as his Socratic ‘journey’ before arriving at a conclusion.”
Last year Politico reported, “in meetings Biden pushes for every last possible detail – his own version of the Socratic method, or Socratic badgering depending on who you ask.”
Senator Kennedy appears to have twisted those reports into a bit of a stump speech.
In May, Senator Kennedy told an Iranian news outlet, “The Biden admin believes in peace, but they believe in peace for weakness. We’re in a bar fight with Putin, Xi and the Ayatollah. The Biden admin. wants to quote Socrates in the middle of a bar fight… that’s not how you win a bar fight.”
Senator @SenJohnKennedy told @IranIntl, “The Biden admin believes in peace, but they believe in peace for weakness. We’re in a bar fight with Putin, Xi and the Ayatollah. The Biden admin. wants to quote Socrates in the middle of a bar fight… that’s not how you win a bar fight.”
— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 17, 2023
On Tuesday, Kennedy used nearly the same remarks on Fox News.
READ MORE: Trump Cheered After Saying ‘I Am Willing to Go to Jail’
“Xi and Putin and the Ayatollah think they can roll over [Biden] like my thunder on a summer night and that’s, I think, why we’re here,” Kennedy said Tuesday as he wrapped up his remarks. “Peace for weakness never works. These are hard men. They interpret being a nice guy, quoting Socrates to them, they interpret that as a weakness and that is what this administration has been doing. It’s been quoting Socrates to our enemies when we’re in a bar fight.”
Watch Kennedy’s remarks below or at this link.
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) blames Biden’s “weakness” for the Israel-Hamas war:
“Our enemies have concluded that America has a president who’s a bit of a weenie on national defense, and Xi and Putin and the Ayatollah think they can roll over him like thunder on a summer night.” pic.twitter.com/VS8LOX3MR7
— The Recount (@therecount) October 17, 2023
OPINION
Fetterman Vows to GOP ‘Jagoffs’ He Will ‘Save Democracy by Wearing a Suit’ but He Has Two Conditions
Amid several days of right-wing, Republican, and Fox News outrage targeting U.S. Senator John Fetterman after Senators were told they may now wear casual attire on the floor, the Pennsylvania Democrat is promising to “save democracy by wearing a suit,” but he has two conditions.
Senator Fetterman stands at least six feet eight inches tall and weighs in at 270 pounds, according to The Washington Post, which attempted this week to debunk right-wing conspiracy theories that he has a “body double.”
He is known for wearing Carhartt sweatshirts and shorts more often than suits and ties, and after he was elected last year many in the media worried how he would transition to the more formal restrictions expected of sitting U.S. Senators. As it turns out there is no actual “dress code” that applies to Senators, and some, like Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), have taken advantage of that fact on occasion.
Ted Cruz came in t shirt and shorts and nobody said boo. pic.twitter.com/PSRqhKm48x
— Myron Nelson (@Myronnelson) September 19, 2023
Some, like one menswear editor, have taken the opportunity to mock other unique dress aspects of some political figures.
i hope republicans institute a stricter dress code
1. no low-rise pants with short jackets and insane shoes
2. no black dress shirts with light-colored ties; no suits without a jacket
3. no tan shoes with dark suits; no dress sneakers or “fun socks”
4. no scotch tape on ties https://t.co/rAMx7S8uia pic.twitter.com/AkXYfWkoQf
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 20, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party’: McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
On Tuesday Sen. Fetterman mocked his detractors, including Fox News, which has aired at least several segments on his casual attire while suggesting the relaxed enforcement of the already non-existent “dress code” in the nation’s top deliberative body is an example of the “decline of standards in everything.”
One of Fetterman’s detractors has been having her own challenges this week: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), caught vaping, taking photos, and allegedly engaged in sexual groping during a performance of a family-friendly musical.
READ MORE: ‘Knock It Off’: Matt Gaetz Thinks Merrick Garland Should Tell the President to Not Allow Hunter Biden at State Dinners
In response to a Fox News social media post that claimed “People are furious after the Senate dropped its dress code requirement,” Sen. Fetterman said: “I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero.”
On Wednesday, Fetterman continued his colorful remarks, while mocking his critics – namely, House Republicans – who, he suggested, feel sweats are the end of the American republic.
The House is currently mired in “chaos,” a word Reuters, Fox News, MSNBC, The Hill, Axios, The Washington Post, and others have used to described the state of Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s conference just eleven days before what appears to be a likely shutdown of the federal government. It appears less and less likely Republicans will be able to pass legislation that will keep the government open after September 30, and continue funding Ukraine’s defense against Russia.
“If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” Sen. Fetterman wrote.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Stupidity’: House Republican Slams McCarthy and His ‘Clown Show’ of ‘Lunatics’ as Clock Ticks Toward Shutdown
See the social media photos above or at this link.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Speaker Nominee Mike Johnson Is a ‘Virulent Christian Nationalist’ and Anti-LGBTQ ‘MAGA Extremist’: Critics
- News2 days ago
‘Scripture Is Very Clear’: New House Speaker Tells Congress God Has ‘Ordained’ Them
- News2 days ago
‘Fascist Party at War With Americans’ Basic Freedoms’: Critics Blast GOP Election of New Speaker
- News3 days ago
‘Globalist RINO’: Trump Comes Out Against GOP’s Latest Speaker Nominee
- News1 day ago
Tuberville Concocts Massive Falsehood About Who’s Responsible for Wars in Ukraine and Israel
- News1 day ago
New GOP Speaker: Separation of Church and State Is Only a ‘Shield for People of Faith’
- News3 days ago
Meadows Flips
- News20 hours ago
‘Lunatic’ Speaker Johnson Blasted for Tying Mass Shootings to Teaching Evolution and ‘Inventing’ No-Fault Divorce