Governor Gaetz? Florida GOP Congressman Telling Insiders He’s Likely Running as Ethics Investigation Continues: Report
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, the far-right Florida Republican lawmaker involved in the state’s political system for nearly a quarter-century, and son of a well-known Sunshine State politician, appears to be strongly considering a run for governor.
Gaetz, who still faces an ongoing Congressional Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual relations with a 17-year old and illicit drug use, is a top Trump supporter who would be a strong contender.
“Gaetz has long been considered on the shortlist of those who will try to seek the Republican nomination for governor, a field that is expected to be crowded because the incumbent, Ron DeSantis, will be facing term limits,” NBC News reported. “DeSantis is currently running for president but would have two years remaining in the governor’s mansion if that run falls short.”
At a Sunday night event,”Gaetz was seen ‘kind of holding court,’ and he strongly implied several times he would be running for governor, four people at the event told NBC News,” the media outlet reported. “’There was a lot of talk about it at the reception last night, and Gaetz was telling people to basically expect him to be in,’ one longtime Florida Republican lobbyist said.”
READ MORE: 'Leopards Eating People's Faces Party': McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
Others echoed that perception.
“He’s 100 percent in,” a Florida Republican operative said on Gaetz running for governor, NBC News added. “I think Gaetz is an instant front-runner and from what I hear he’s already won the Trump primary.”
Gaetz is seen as one of the largest road bumps to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy passing legislation agreeable to the U.S. Senate, to prevent a federal government shutdown.
READ MORE: 'That's How Fascists Talk': Matt Gaetz Slammed for Threat of Violence
Image via Shutterstock
‘They Would Have Done It to Us’: Trump Thinks Republicans Can Remove Biden From Office Through 25th Amendment
Donald Trump is urging Republicans to remove President Joe Biden from office by invoking the 25th Amendment, which in part details the process for removing and replacing a sitting U.S. President by his own Vice President and his own Cabinet, not Congress.
The 25th Amendment also allows for a sitting U.S. President to temporarily remove himself or herself from the responsibilities of office and officially had that responsibility to their Vice President, say, if the President were to undergo surgery and be under anesthesia, or in other cases where they decide they should not hold power for a limited time.
President Biden is in no way incapacitated, mentally or physically, and there is no reason he or his Vice President and Cabinet would take those extraordinary steps.
READ MORE: 'Leopards Eating People's Faces Party': McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
After listing issues that are either false or existed during his own presidency, Trump wrote, in all-caps, “I ask, why hasn’t the Republican Party begun the process of invoking the 25th Amendment against the worst & most incompetent President in the history of the United States, crooked Joe Biden? With these facts, they would have done it to us long ago!”
It’s unclear if the ex-president, whose own Cabinet members did discuss invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him, understands the process and purpose of the amendment.
Trump’s call for Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment comes just days after some Republicans mocked the ex-president for several large gaffes in a speech over the weekend.
Bill Mitchell, a right wing social media influencer and former top Trump supporter reportedly wrote: “Did Donald Trump really just say he beat Obama and that Biden will lead us into World War TWO? I’m sorry Trump supporters, but your guy is experiencing significant mental decline. Time for a new generation of leaders.”
Image via Shutterstock
‘Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party’: McCarthy and Far Right Republicans Mocked as GOP Divide Grows Even Greater
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy its being attacked by far-right House Republicans and being mocked as their “victim” as he openly admits to the press that he doesn’t “quite know what” they want just days before what appears to be an increasingly-likely federal government shutdown that will lay at the feet of his members including U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
“It’s a good thing I love a challenge,” Speaker McCarthy told reporters Monday morning (video below) as he slammed extremist members of the House Republican Conference. “Because every day is gonna be a challenge.”
“We got a long week. We’re not going on September 30 yet,” he said, noting the end of the federal fiscal year when the government will run out of money unless the House and Senate appropriate more funds and President J0e Biden signs that legislation into law.
“But the one thing I will tell everybody, I’ve never seen anybody win a shutdown,” said McCarthy, knowing that Republicans will be blamed if there is one. “They only put the power in the hands of the administration.”
READ MORE: 'A Nazi Movement—All the Way to the Top': Critics Denounce Trump's Antisemitic Attack on 'Liberal Jews'
“If you want to secure the border then pass Homeland,” he said, the bill funding Homeland Security.
“You want to make America strong and secure, pass the DOD approps bill,” he continued, referring to legislation to fund the Dept. of Defense.
“If you’re not willing to pass appropriations bills, and you’re not willing to pass a continuing resolution to allow you to pass the rest of appropriation bills, and you don’t want an omnibus, I don’t quite know what you want,” McCarthy admitted to reporters about his House Republicans who appear prepared or pushing for a government shutdown.
Also referring to the far-right Republicans was attorney, legal analyst, and political commentator Brad Moss.
“Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party takes another victim,” he wrote in response to the Speaker’s remarks.
The Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party is a meme that has been described as a “parody of regretful voters who vote for cruel and unjust policies (and politicians) and are then surprised when their own lives become worse as a result. It has been commonly used to parody regretful Brexit and Trump voters.”
READ MORE: 'Would Have Been Imposed Weeks Ago': Special Counsel Had 'No Choice' but to Ask to Limit Trump's Speech Say Experts
Former Republican and former U.S. Congressman Joe Walsh offered a simpler explanation to McCarthy: “Revenge for Trump. That’s what most of your caucus wants. Retribution.”
Congressman Gaetz, Congresswoman Greene, U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), and others are posting opposition to passing legislation to keep the government running.
This ??is ??EXACTLY ??why I ??am a ??NO on the CR. ??
Don’t listen to the propaganda media machine that will kick on this week.
They don’t want what us best for the little guy.
They want to feed the machine. https://t.co/h7YY789cpz
— Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) September 18, 2023
MTG is CORRECT! https://t.co/hgsuCqcVvb
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 18, 2023
I’d roll w this crew any day! https://t.co/7wMhaBHGss
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 18, 2023
Watch McCarthy below and see the social media posts above or all at this link.
“If you’re not willing to pass appropriation bills, and you’re not willing to pass a continuing resolution … and you don’t want an omnibus, I don’t quite know what you want.”
— House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on GOP negotiations that would avoid a government shutdown pic.twitter.com/90gqeJ34K4
— The Recount (@therecount) September 18, 2023
‘A Nazi Movement—All the Way to the Top’: Critics Denounce Trump’s Antisemitic Attack on ‘Liberal Jews’
Donald Trump is being denounced for his antisemitic message attacking “liberal Jews who voted to destroy America” by not voting for him, at the start of Rosh Hashanah, the celebration of the Jewish New Year. Republicans have remained largely silent as “liberal Jews” trends on social media. The ex-president’s remarks came just days after President Joe Biden warned that antisemitism has “risen to record levels.”
Haaretz, the century-old Israeli newspaper with an international readership, called Trump’s remarks “an ominous warning to American Jews in honor of Rosh Hashanah, retreading well-worn territory of dual loyalty tropes and conflating support for Israel and American Jews.”
“Trump has frequently targeted Jewish Americans for not voting for him, including imploring them to ‘get their act together before it’s too late,’ earning widespread condemnations for ‘Jewsplaining,'” the paper observed, adding: “Trump’s opinions of American Jews, however, have deteriorated into stereotypes for decades – touching on tropes of wealth, power and status.”
READ MORE: 'Would Have Been Imposed Weeks Ago': Special Counsel Had 'No Choice' but to Ask to Limit Trump's Speech Say Experts
Trump’s post on Truth Social begins: “Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives! Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”
It continues, “Wake Up Sheep. What Natzi /Anti Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?”
Trump’s post then lists a series of items, among them, moving the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over settlements in Judea, all of which have not been uniformly embraced by “the Jewish people.”
The Jerusalem Post adds that the ex-president’s “post also rejected accusations that Trump is antisemitic, writing sarcastically that Trump is ‘clearly one of the greatest antisemites of our time’ in light of his achievements.”
The paper notes that, separately, Trump has “denied connection with antisemites after meeting hosting Kanye West and white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in November.”
READ MORE: 'Mind Virus': DeSantis Defines His War on 'Woke'
Republicans have ignored Trump’s remarks, which also received little notice in the mainstream media, but criticism on social media has been swift.
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan observed, “Even by Trumpian antisemitic standards, this is pretty disgusting. And on Rosh Hashanah. We have normalized a very old school, very familiar type of antisemitic fascism in this country. It’s scary stuff.”
Sherrilyn Ifill, the former President & Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) wrote: “That tens of millions would even consider this man to lead the U.S. is grave and alarming. That so many of our vital institutions appear agnostic about it is so disappointing.”
Jim Stewartson, an Emmy-winning producer wrote a lengthy post on the social media site X, saying “this is nothing short of a Nazi movement—all the way to the top,” and concluding: “We must start treating Nazis like Nazis again.”
Brett Meiselas, the co-founder of the anti-Trump SuperPAC MeidasTouch wrote: “There’s never been a scarier time to be a Jew in America. This is truly horrifying, Nazi shit.”
Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder observed, “In celebration of Rosh Hashanah Trump calls Jews sheep who need to wake up if they think he is a Nazi or Antisemitic. Yes, this is real.”
READ MORE: 'Sick and Disturbing': Critics Slam 'Family Values' GOP Governor Over Alleged Affair With Former Top Trump Aide
Steve Vladeck the attorney and New York Times best-selling author wrote: “Just a little casual anti-Semitism from the leading Republican candidate for the presidential nomination—ON ROSH HASHANAH. It’ll get totally ignored by the press, his Republican opponents, and everyone except the ‘liberal Jews’—who’ll all get a little more nervous.”
Professor of political philosophy, social justice, and the Director of the Norman and Bernice Harris Center for Judaic Studies, Dr. Ari Kohen wrote: “Yes, it’s insulting. Sure, it’s nonsensical. But, also, a lot of the people who pay attention to Trump on ‘Truth Social’ are one or two ‘truths’ away from trying to harm people like me who spent the past two days in synagogue.”
Former Obama campaign and administration official Tim Fullerton asked, “Why is this not being called out for the anti-Semitic garbage that it is? Why is this not being discussed by every media outlet?”
