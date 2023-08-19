News
‘Wake Up Before It’s Too Late for Us All’: Trump-Loving Evangelicals Get Strong Warning
In a blunt-talking column published by the Charlotte Observer, a lifelong Evangelical expressed dismay that Christians have been taken in by Donald Trump who could not be less like Jesus Christ.
According to Isaac Bailey, Christians who are still standing by the former president despite his record of criminality and incitements to violence need to “wake up” and realize they have been suckered by a con man who has been preying on them since he was first elected in 2016.
Referring to comments made by Christian leader Russell Moore about the influence the former president has had on parishioners who are now claiming the words of Jesus show weakness, Bailey wrote, “Maybe in their minds, Trump is the Jesus of Revelation. He’s the King of Kings, the Lord of Lords with a sword in his mouth who has come back to judge the righteous and unrighteous, to wage war.”
With that in mind, he continued, “It’s why they view every Trump indictment not as democracy working as intended, upholding the principle that no man is above the law, but as akin to a lash from a Roman soldier’s whip on Jesus’ back. I wish it weren’t true. But it is.”
Using the case of Edgar Maddison Welch who showed up at a “Washington, D.C., pizza parlor, convinced he had to save children from an imaginary satanic child sex ring funded and operated by Democrats,” while armed with an AR-15 “only to realize too late he had been taken in by a hoax. He was sentenced to four years in prison,” as an example, Bailey said that should be lesson to all Christians who have fallen under Trump’s spell.
“I hope those who’ve come to believe Trump is here to save us wake up before it’s too late for us all,” he warned.

News
‘Slitting Throats’ and ‘Stone-Cold Dead’: DeSantis Ramps Up Violent Rhetoric
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, on the presidential campaign trail in New Hampshire in late July pledged to supporters he would root out the deep state from the federal government: “we are going to start slitting throats on Day One.”
Flashback to July 30, when DeSantis vowed, if he’s elected president, to “start slitting throats on Day One,” referring to bureaucrats and the “deep state.” pic.twitter.com/x3sUN2Gtuc
— The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2023
Responding to DeSantis’ throat-slitting remarks, Professor of Political Science & Public Affairs Mark Copelovitch on August 4 observed, “In an actual serious country, using language like this in re: government employees would result in the man’s immediate resignation as governor & the end of national media covering him as a viable presidential candidate.”
Political historian Brian Rosenwald, also that day, commented on DeSantis’ rhetoric: “Put bluntly: this is the type of language that gets people killed. It reflects DeSantis’s unfitness, and every paper in America should have a headline tomorrow, ‘DeSantis’ violent rhetoric risks violence.'”
It wasn’t the first time DeSantis had used that term but it did make headlines. And it did elicit letters from concerned federal government union heads.
“Governor DeSantis’ threat to ‘start slitting throats’ of federal employees is dangerous, disgusting, disgraceful, and disqualifying,” said American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley. “Federal employees – over a third of whom are veterans now wearing their second uniform in service to their country – have dedicated their lives to serving their fellow Americans.”
RELATED: DeSantis Using Same White Nationalist Rhetoric as El Paso Mass Shooter Who Slaughtered 23 in Anti-Hispanic Hate Crime
“No federal employee should face death threats from anyone, least of all from someone seeking to lead the U.S. government. Governor DeSantis must retract his irresponsible statement,” Kelley demanded.
Also in July, the Florida governor told the right wing website Real America’s Voice that he would not promote a current military officer to become Secretary of Defense – not because he believes in a civilian-run military, but because he wants his Defense Secretary to “slit some throats.”
“You know, they may have to slit some throats, and it’s a lot harder to do that if these are people that you’ve trained with in the past or that, you know, so we’re going to have somebody out there, you know, be very firm, very strong, but they are going to make sure that we have the best people in the best positions and there’s not going to be necessarily prior relationships that would cloud that judgment,” DeSantis said, according to Florida Politics.
These were not “one-off” gaffes. Ron DeSantis has a history of using violent rhetoric.
The Tampa Bay Times on Friday noted, “Violent imagery is a key part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ verbal arsenal on the campaign trail.”
“DeSantis has used other violent rhetoric on the campaign trail, making headlines earlier this summer with his calls for deadly force against some people trying to break through wall at the U.S.-Mexico border while carrying drugs,” The Washington Post reported in early August.
“We are going to be the first president that’s going to be willing to lean against the Mexican drug cartels,” DeSantis had also said while in New Hampshire. “If they’re trying to bring fentanyl into our communities that’s going to be the last thing they do because at the border they’re going to be shot stone-cold dead.”
DeSantis made almost the exact same remark on Friday:
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2023
Law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis, commenting on DeSantis’ “stone old dead” remark, stated: “Extra-judicial executions are just murder by another name.”
The Washington Post‘s Greg Sargent in July pointed to DeSantis’ anti-immigrant rhetoric.
“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a plan for the southern border this week that uses the word ‘invasion’ at least five times. He later took this rhetoric to hallucinogenic extremes, declaring on Fox News that anyone with drugs who ‘is cutting through a border wall’ should end up ‘stone-cold dead,’” Sargent wrote. “The specter of a migrant ‘invasion,’ which carries white nationalist overtones, has been a mainstay of Donald Trump’s political vocabulary ever since he ran for president in 2016. But the fact that DeSantis and Trump — the leaders in polls for the Republican nomination — are both all in on this ugly notion shows how profoundly it is capturing the GOP.”
READ MORE: ‘Act of Open Hostility’: Trump Plans to Team Up With Tucker Carlson Instead of Attending GOP Debate
One year ago almost to the day, speaking at a rally in Orlando, DeSantis attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci, who for two administrations had been the federal government’s face of the response to COVID-19. the Florida governor said he wanted someone to “chuck” Fauci “across the Potomac.”
Fauci, now retired, was at the time an 81-year old immunologist and the chief medical advisor to the president, who began in public service in 1968 when he joined the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
“I’m just sick of seeing him,” DeSantis said at a Florida GOP rally, as WFLA reported. “I know he says he’s going to retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) escalates his ridiculous attacks on Dr. Fauci:
“Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.” pic.twitter.com/H7lf6OSkj6
— The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2022
Back in June journalist Thomas Kennedy pointed to a photo from a DeSantis rally with an anti-immigration poster that read, “Stop the invasion.”
“Same rhetoric employed by the El Paso shooter and other violent white supremacists,” he noted. “They are inciting violence and they know what they are doing.”
Third bullet point on this poster displayed behind DeSantis at his stop in Texas today reads “stop the invasion.” Same rhetoric employed by the El Paso shooter and other violent white supremacists. They are inciting violence and they know what they are doing. https://t.co/zoGsCDujq6 pic.twitter.com/571FsioHou
— Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) June 26, 2023
MSNBC’s Medhi Hasan in June discussed DeSantis’ promise to “destroy leftism,” which he says is “dangerous.”
“Everyone knows if I’m the nominee, I will beat Biden and I will serve two terms. I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dust bin of history,” DeSantis pledged.
Governor Ron DeSantis says he will “destroy leftism” if he’s elected president. @Mehdirhasan explains why his language – and that of other right-wing Republicans – is so dangerous. pic.twitter.com/izTFjAJPEN
— The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) June 2, 2023

News
‘Act of Open Hostility’: Trump Plans to Team Up With Tucker Carlson Instead of Attending GOP Debate
Donald Trump is expected to team up with former top Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead of attending next week’s GOP presidential debate, furthering his battle with the right-wing cable channel.
Trump “plans to upstage the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday by sitting for an online interview with the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to multiple people briefed on the matter,” The New York Times reports Friday. The paper calls the move “debate-night counterprogramming” that “would serve as an act of open hostility,” and “a major affront both to the Republican National Committee and to Fox News, which is hosting the event.”
Trump has long suggested he would not attend the debate, and has refused to sign an RNC required document pledging to support whatever candidate Republican primary voters choose to be their nominee. Candidates are not allowed to debate unless they have signed the pledge, a requirement put into place earlier this year by Trump-supported RNC chair Rona McDaniel.
“Fox News has been drawn into a public battle not only with Mr. Trump but with Mr. Carlson, who is still on contract and being paid by Fox despite having his show taken off the air,” The Times notes. “Fox sent Mr. Carlson a cease-and-desist letter after he aired a series of videos on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.”
READ MORE: Gaetz Filing Resolution to ‘Censure and Condemn’ Judge Overseeing Trump Election Fraud Trial
Carlson has long been accused of promoting white nationalist and white supremacist beliefs including the “great-replacement theory.” In 2019, The New York Times ran a fact check titled: “Tucker Carlson of Fox Falsely Calls White Supremacy a ‘Hoax’.” Last year, The Times published a profile titled, “How Tucker Carlson Stoked White Fear to Conquer Cable.”
On Thursday Trump hinted he would be skipping the debate.
“Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a ‘wonderful’ field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Also on Thursday Trump, for the second day in a row, attacked Fox News.
“Why doesn’t Fox and Friends show all of the Polls where I am beating Biden, by a lot. They just won’t do it! Also, they purposely show the absolutely worst pictures of me, especially the big ‘orange’ one with my chin pulled way back. They think they are getting away with something, they’re not. Just like 2016 all over again…And then they want me to debate!”
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Care’: Expanding Claims, Tuberville Refuses to Drop Blockade on Hundreds of Military Promotions
On Wednesday Trump had complained, “FoxNews is going all out, just as they did in 2016, to figure who in this very large, but failing, Republican field, can beat your favorite President, Donald John Trump.”
“They use only the most negative polls, which are still great for me, and do everything possible to show that they still have a chance. They even pull out nice guy Marc Thiessen to do contortions with numbers that just don’t exist. On top of all that, I am the only one beating, by a lot, Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST ‘P’ EVER!”
It was revealed during discovery between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems, which won a $787.5 million settlement against the right-wing cable channel, that Carlson had made private statements about Trump, calling him “demonic,” a “destroyer,” and saying, “I hate him passionately.”

News
Gaetz Filing Resolution to ‘Censure and Condemn’ Judge Overseeing Trump Election Fraud Trial
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday announced he is calling on Congress to investigate U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and will file a resolution to “censure and condemn” the jurist who is presiding over the Washington, D.C. federal trial of Donald Trump on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
The Florida Republican Congressman accused Judge Chutkan of “showing open bias and partisanship in her official duties on the bench.”
“Justice may be blind, but the American people are not – we see Judge Chutkan for her actions, and we rebuke them in the greatest possible sense,” added Gaetz, who reportedly is under a revived House Ethics Committee investigation into possible sexual misconduct or illicit drug use.
Fox News reports Gaetz’s resolution would “both censure Chutkan and direct the House Judiciary Committee to probe her conduct.”
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Care’: Expanding Claims, Tuberville Refuses to Drop Blockade on Hundreds of Military Promotions
On Friday, Gaetz accused Judge Chutkan of exhibiting “blatant political bias from the bench” for what he called her “extreme sentencing of January 6th defendants, while openly supporting the violent Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.” He also accused her of “a complete disregard for her duty of impartiality and the rule of law.”
The Florida Republican’s resolution in part states: “Whereas, for example, in a sentencing related to January 6, on October 4, 2021, Chutkan issued a bizarre rant, opining that ‘People gathered all over the country last year to protest the violent murder by the police of an unarmed man . . . to compare the actions of people protesting, mostly peacefully, for civil rights, to those of a violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government is a false equivalency and ignores a very real danger that the January 6 riot posed to the foundation of our democracy.’”
Gaetz also includes in his resolution another reason to condemn Chutkan: “Whereas Chutkan donated thousands of dollars to elect Barack Obama.”
Newsweek reports Chutkan donated $1500 between 2008 and 2009 to the Obama campaign.
READ MORE: ‘I’ll Eat My Hat if Judge Chutkan Agrees’: Legal Experts Stunned Trump Tries to Move Trial to 2026
Gaetz is a top Trump supporter who last weekend, standing next to the ex-president who is under four criminal indictments and running for re-election, spoke at the Iowa State Fair and declared, “we know that only through force can we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington, D.C.”
Gaetz: “I cannot stand these people that are destroying our country … we know that only through force can we make any change in a corrupt town like Washington DC” pic.twitter.com/CMFhulyiEf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2023

