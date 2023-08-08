News
This Part of Jack Smith’s Indictment ‘Is Going to Be a Problem for Mark Meadows’: CNN’s Elie Honig
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Tuesday said that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows shouldn’t be breathing easy even though he is not one of special counsel Jack Smith’s six unindicted coconspirators.
Although there have been questions about how much Meadows has been cooperating with the special counsel’s investigation, Honig noted some passages in Smith’s indictment of former President Donald Trump that contain both good and bad news for him.
“In one instance, he’s told by people in Georgia there’s no evidence of fraud here,” Honig explained. “In another instance, Meadows relays that back to Donald Trump, ‘Hey, our investigation here is not finding fraud.’ That’s not a problem for Mark Meadows. If anything, maybe that’s good for Mark Meadows.”
Honig then turned to a passage in the Smith indictment that appeared to be far more incriminating for the one-time Trump chief of staff.
“There’s another section of the indictment where Mark Meadows says… ‘We just need to have someone coordinating the electors for states,'” said Honig. “That refers to the fake elector scheme. That’s going to be a problem for Mark Meadows.”
All that said, Honig argued that there is still so much unknown about Meadows’ status in the probe that it’s impossible to say if he’s in real legal jeopardy or if he could escape unscathed.
Honig also held out the possibility that Meadows could “flip” on Trump.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
News
‘In Charge’: Judge Chutkan Quickly Sets Tone by Rejecting Trump’s Attempt to Delay Election Case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday quickly rejected Donald Trump’s legal team’s attempt to delay the trial in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Smith had asked Judge Chutkan for a protective order, arguing – based on evidence – that the defendant, Donald Trump, was trying to litigate the case not in the courtroom but in the public square. Trump’s attorneys rejected the DOJ’s request for the protective order, falsely asserting it would violate Trump’s First Amendment rights.
Trump himself defiantly declared Monday night he would continue to say whatever he pleased, which to date has included apparent attacks on Special Counsel Smith and the DOJ, Judge Chutkan, the Biden administration, and former Vice President Mike Pence.
Judge Chutkan told both the Special Counsel and Trump’s legal team to set a date for a hearing for this week.
On Tuesday DOJ declared they are available any day or time, but Trump’s attorneys declared they would not be available this week for a hearing on the order, and asked for a date to be set next week.
JUST IN: Special counsel team says it can be ready for a hearing on any day this week. Trump team asks for a Monday or Tuesday hearing, even though Judge Chutkan asked to set a hearing by this Friday.
Unclear why Trump lawyers can’t meet Wednesday and why Friday is off the table pic.twitter.com/8mxSN6c7x9
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 8, 2023
Tuesday afternoon Judge Chutkan, who had been very specific in her instructions, set a date for Friday of this week, effectively refusing Trump’s attorneys’ request, The Messenger‘s Adam Klasfeld reports:
“At 5:24 p.m. ET, Judge Chutkan set the hearing for Friday morning at 10 a.m., in the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. Her order did not mention Trump’s attorneys’ request for an adjournment and excused the former president’s attendance.”
On social media Klasfeld adds, “Notably, Judge Chutkan‘s order doesn’t even mention Trump’s lawyers’ bid to delay the hearing. She just casually — and tacitly — rejects by setting the proceedings before the end of the week, as planned.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin observed, “is in charge, and she is making sure everyone knows it.”
Less than one hour earlier, Trump had posted an attack against Judge Chutkan on his social media platform, attempting to tie the jurist to Hunter Biden. He also falsely declared the case a “free speech indictment of me by my political opponent, Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of InJustice.”
CNN calls it “just another example of how she wants to move this case along quickly.”
Watch below or at this link.
JUST IN: Hearing Friday will be first time Trump lawyers and Special Counsel prosecutors appear before Judge Tanya Chutkan who will oversee Trump 1/6 case. Former President is not required or expected to attend. @CNNSitrom pic.twitter.com/lsdsG1U1iV
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) August 8, 2023
News
‘You Just Might Have to Give Those Millions Back’: Legal Experts Warn on Jack Smith’s Trump PAC Fundraising Probe
Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s investigation appears to include the reportedly millions of dollars Donald Trump‘s PAC raised – and spent – after the 2020 election, with legal experts suggesting if the massive amounts of money raised were based of fraudulent claims, the federal government might “seize” those funds or require them to be returned.
“This isn’t over yet,” says NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi, a former top FBI official. “When you raise millions based on a fraudulent claim, you’ve committed a crime. And, you just might have to give those millions back.”
Figliuzzi’s remarks are based on a Tuesday report from Politico that reveals, “Special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of efforts by Donald Trump and others to subvert the 2020 election remains ongoing — with at least one interview this week that focused on fundraising and spending by Trump’s political action committee.”
Top Rudy Giuliani ally Bernard Kerik, the disgraced former NYPD Commissioner who was pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020, was interviewed by Jack Smith’s investigators in “a closed-door interview on Monday.”
READ MORE: ‘Unbelievably Irresponsible’: CNN Slammed Over ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Reckless’ GOP Impeachment Plans Reporting
Kerik was “asked multiple questions about the Save America PAC’s enormous fundraising haul in the weeks between Election Day and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to Kerik’s lawyer, Tim Parlatore, who was present for the interview and shared details with POLITICO.”
“It’s a laser focus from Election Day to Jan. 6,” Parlatore told Politico.
NYU Law School professor Andrew Weissmann, the well-known MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and former FBI General Counsel, offered this advice:
“Keep your eyes peeled for a criminal case about the Trump PAC and forfeiture allegations/seizures. Case wd [would] not need to go all the way up to Trump before Jack charges folks and seizes assets.”
Professor of law Jennifer Taub responded with a bit of snark: “Wire fraud? Delicious.”
Last year in June NPR reported that, according to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, “the Trump campaign took $250 million in donations from supporters that it said would go to an election defense fund to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. But the fund was never actually created, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., one of the committee members, said … in the panel’s second public hearing.”
“Instead, the money went to the Save America political action committee,” NPR reported.
And in September of last year, Vanity Fair reported, “Two of Trump’s former top aides, Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, were issued subpoenas this week,” in an article noting that a “federal grand jury is now looking into former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC.”
News
Experts Slam Trump Attorney’s ‘Irrelevant’ Protective Order Response, Warn He Wants ‘Freedom to Disclose Witness Interviews’
Legal experts are weighing in on Trump attorney John Lauro’s response to a request for a protective order in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case prosecuting the ex-president for his alleged attempts to overturn the presidential election he lost in 2020.
Lauro’s 29-page response, filed five minutes before the 5:00 PM deadline, is being widely reviewed, analyzed, and even mocked by legal and political experts.
In the filing, Lauro falsely claims, “In a trial about First Amendment rights, the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights.” The trial is not about First Amendment rights, it is about the actions by the ex-president to overturn the election.
Pointing to Lauro’s quote, The Messenger’s senior legal correspondent, Adam Klasfeld writes, “Trump’s attorney takes the same swing at the protective order in court as he did in his CNN interview.” Lauro appeared on five Sunday shows, and later complained in his filing about the short turnaround time he was given.
READ MORE: Look: Trump’s Signed Document Acknowledging He Cannot Retaliate Against or Intimidate Witnesses
“The law upon which this document filed by Trump’s lawyers depends are the commandments as handed down on Truth Social,” writes foreign policy, national security, and political affairs expert David Rothkopf. “It parrots Trump ideas–see below–that are irrelevant legally and often distortions or lies.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin offers several examples and an in-depth review.
“In opposing the Special Counsel’s proposed protective order tonight, Trump’s team accuses ‘the Biden Justice Department’ of ‘wait[ing] over two-and-a-half years to seek this indictment, during an election cycle in which President Trump is the leading candidate,'” Rubin writes.
She adds, “Trump’s lawyers insist (based on a post-hoc campaign statement) that his vague but threatening weekend Truth Social post was ‘generalized political speech, not directed to this case.'” Trump over the weekend and on Monday appeared to attack Special Counsel Jack Smith and his prosecutors, Judge Tanya Chutkan, former Vice President Mike Pence, and others.
Rubin also notes: “That any prosecutor could have issued the Special Counsel’s 45-page indictment right after 1/6 is ludicrous, especially given that Trump and his allies fought hard, including through protracted litigation, to prevent DOJ & then [later, Special Counsel Jack] Smith from obtaining proof.”
READ MORE: ‘May Tee Up the Issue of Her Fitness’: Experts Blast Judge Cannon for ‘Swinging at’ Special Counsel Jack Smith
She says that “Trump’s lawyers insist (based on a post-hoc campaign statement) that his vague but threatening weekend Truth Social post was ‘generalized political speech, not directed to this case,'” which experts have already said they do not believe.
The Messenger’s Klasfeld also notes that Lauro reveals Trump’s legal team “wants to broaden the network of people allowed to view ‘Sensitive Materials’ to include unpaid volunteers.”
And Rubin reveals, “The most important thing to know about Trump’s opposition to the government’s proposed protective order is this: He wants the freedom to disclose witness interviews, recordings, etc. conducted outside the grand jury.”
The most important thing to know about Trump’s opposition to the government’s proposed protective order is this: He wants the freedom to disclose witness interviews, recordings, etc. conducted outside the grand jury. 1/ pic.twitter.com/n0Yf8TXd3z
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) August 7, 2023
“That would theoretically allow him to reveal the names and publish the statements of those who spoke to DOJ/the Special Counsel *outside the grand jury* and/or could be cooperating,” she explains. “A protective order that allows Trump to reveal the identity of witnesses and discuss the substance of their statements outside the grand jury could 1) prejudice potential jurors; and 2) intimidate, if not endanger, some of the most helpful witnesses.”
