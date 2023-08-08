This Part of Jack Smith’s Indictment ‘Is Going to Be a Problem for Mark Meadows’: CNN’s Elie Honig

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig on Tuesday said that former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows shouldn’t be breathing easy even though he is not one of special counsel Jack Smith’s six unindicted coconspirators.

Although there have been questions about how much Meadows has been cooperating with the special counsel’s investigation, Honig noted some passages in Smith’s indictment of former President Donald Trump that contain both good and bad news for him.

“In one instance, he’s told by people in Georgia there’s no evidence of fraud here,” Honig explained. “In another instance, Meadows relays that back to Donald Trump, ‘Hey, our investigation here is not finding fraud.’ That’s not a problem for Mark Meadows. If anything, maybe that’s good for Mark Meadows.”

Honig then turned to a passage in the Smith indictment that appeared to be far more incriminating for the one-time Trump chief of staff.

“There’s another section of the indictment where Mark Meadows says… ‘We just need to have someone coordinating the electors for states,'” said Honig. “That refers to the fake elector scheme. That’s going to be a problem for Mark Meadows.”

All that said, Honig argued that there is still so much unknown about Meadows’ status in the probe that it’s impossible to say if he’s in real legal jeopardy or if he could escape unscathed.

Honig also held out the possibility that Meadows could “flip” on Trump.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license