‘Scared to Death’: Morning Joe Says Trump ‘Doesn’t Have the Guts’ to Take Part in First GOP Debate
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough doesn’t think Donald Trump will show up at the first Republican presidential debate because he fears one of his challengers.
Conservative columnist Matt Lewis appeared Wednesday on “Morning Joe” to argue that Trump should flaunt his indictment on Jan. 6 charges by turning himself in to Georgia authorities, which he’s required to do by the end of next week, and then head straight to the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee.
“If Donald Trump shows up, I think the biggest flex would be to turn himself in, you know, to surrender himself and then go to the debate,” Lewis said. “I think Donald Trump shows, look, I can walk and chew gum at the same time, and so I think if you add that in and just his compulsive need for attention, I think he shows.”
Scarborough, however, disagreed, saying the former president would likely worry that Chris Christie would go into the debate looking to take him down.
“I do think he’s scared of Chris Christie,” Scarborough said. “He saw what Chris Christie did to Marco Rubio when Chris Christie went into a debate with one thing in mind. He knows Chris Christie put Jared Kushner’s father in jail for a very long time. He knows he’s a prosecutor who’s ruthless and knows how to push his case, and he also knows that his secret sauce in 2016 was being the disrupter, right, shaking Hillary Clinton up on the debate stage, shaking everybody else up on the debate stage. That gig is like eight years old, right? That’s Elvis in ’77 now, and I think Chris Christie’s got his number, and he knows, hey, Donald Trump has a gut instinct, his political gut instinct is second to none, like, he sees it coming.”
“I think he’s scared to death of Chris Christie and will not have the guts to go or the nerve to go on stage with Chris Christie anywhere,” Scarborough added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Report Trump Says Will Exonerate Him Mocked by His Former Lawyer: ‘Good Chance’ It Becomes ‘Evidence Against Him’
Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb is mocking a report Donald Trump says will exonerate him and prove his claims the 2020 presidential election in Georgia was “rigged.” Trump is facing 13 felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of that state’s election in what District Attorney Fani Willis charges was a “conspiracy,” “racketeering,” and a “criminal enterprise.”
Cobb is a former federal prosecutor turned white collar criminal lawyer who has defended clients in corruption and money laundering cases. He was brought in to support the Trump White House’s efforts to respond to the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and any possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.
On Tuesday, Trump claimed he will hold a “major” news conference on Monday, during which he will present a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”
“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others,” Trump added on his Truth Social website. “There will be a complete EXONERATION! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”
READ MORE: ‘Blatantly Unlawful’: Legal Experts Warn Trump Now Attempting ‘Witness Tampering in Real Time’
Cobb Tuesday night told CNN that report might become evidence against the ex-president.
“This is all Trump PR,” Cobb told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “This is generating chaos. I mean frankly there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him.”
“It could even could even end up, you know, as the basis for an obstruction count solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool.”
Calling it a “very effective indictment,” Cobb noted that “the absence of evidence of fraud” in the 2020 election “is patently obvious.”
But he also warned that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case against Trump may take longer to get to trial.
“Fani Willis made it clear she wants to move fast once you get going within six months,” Burnett said, asking: “Is there any chance first of all that Fani Willis goes before Jack Smith?”
READ MORE: Special Counsel Wanted Trump’s Twitter Direct Messages When He Obtained a Search Warrant: Report
“No,” Cobb answered. “There’s no chance in my view that Fani Willis goes within two years.”
“And if it takes her, you know, two years, I mean, heaven forbid the Trump wins the presidency, then there will be a fight to the Supreme Court over whether she can proceed against the sitting president during his term. That’s an issue that’s never been resolved. The federal prosecutors are not allowed to indict or prosecute the president during his term. But as to state court prosecutors, that issue has never been resolved and could could delay things quite some time.”
Watch a portion of Cobb’s remarks below or at this link.
Ty Cobb, Trump’s former White House lawyer, says Trump’s alleged voter fraud report he’s presenting Monday could be used as “evidence against him”. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/08VUx3uOyX
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 16, 2023
News
Democratic Senator Slams ‘Racist’ Videos That Will Be ‘Piped Straight Into the Bloodstream’ of Florida Schoolchildren
A top Democratic U.S. Senator is furious over “racist, right wing indoctrination” videos produced by a unaccredited conservative organization which downplay or defend slavery, and are now allowed to be used in Florida public school classrooms.
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Tuesday called the videos “Abhorrent.”
“The videos,” PEOPLE reported last week, “are the creation of PragerU, an organization founded by conservative radio host Dennis Prager. While the videos are not considered required content in Florida schools, the state’s Department of Education has said the PragerU material ‘aligns to Florida’s revised civics and government standards’ and ‘can be used as supplemental materials in Florida schools at district discretion.'”
One video features an animated Christopher Columbus saying, “Slavery is as old as time and has taken place in every corner of the world. Even amongst the people I just left.”
“Being taken as a slave is better than being killed, no?” the animated Columbus continues in the PragerU video. “Before you judge, you must ask yourself, ‘What did the culture and society of the time treat as no big deal?'”
READ MORE: Gaetz Pushing for Public School Prayer Instead of ‘Pansexual Poetry Hour in Portland’
Senator Murphy says he watched several of the PragerU videos with his young teenaged son. He is now denouncing them.
“My 14 year old heard about these and asked me to sit down a watch a few full videos. There is no context to save these clips,” the Senator said.
“This is racist, right wing indoctrination being piped straight into the bloodstream of schoolchildren. Abhorrent.”
My 14 year old heard about these and asked me to sit down a watch a few full videos. There is no context to save these clips. This is racist, right wing indoctrination being piped straight into the bloodstream of schoolchildren. Abhorrent. https://t.co/Xx2ZxOmrcq
— Chris Murphy ? (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 15, 2023
Earlier this month WUSF, the Tampa NPR station owned by the University of South Florida, reported, “Despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ repeated assertions that Florida backs ‘education not indoctrination,’ conservative radio host Dennis Prager, the founder of PragerU, has said the content is meant to indoctrinate, showcasing pro-American, Judeo-Christian values.”
NBC News last week noted that “some of the lessons included in PragerU Kids videos” include: “Slavery was a compromise. The Black Lives Matter movement led to more crime. Masculinity helped win World War II.”
One PragerU video includes an animated Frederick Douglass saying, “Children, our founding fathers knew that slavery was evil and wrong. And they knew that it would do terrible harm to the nation. They wanted it to end. But their first priority was getting all 13 colonies to unite as one country.”
Asked if he was “ok with that,” the animated Douglass says in the PragerU video: “The founding fathers made a compromise to achieve something great.”
People are sounding the alarm on the “supplemental curriculum” created by PragerU, an unaccredited right-wing group, that has been approved by Florida schools
Frederick Douglass is depicted in a video, saying founding fathers had to “compromise” on slavery & urges kids to work… pic.twitter.com/kogQSuQL39
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 8, 2023
Watch the videos above or at this link.
News
Trump Launches New Attack on Fani Willis Hours After Indictment
Less than one day after a Georgia grand jury indicted Donald Trump on 13 felony charges the ex-president has launched an attack on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis who will be prosecuting him on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election he lost.
Willis obtained a comprehensive grand jury indictment Monday against Trump and 18 others, all of whom are being charged with violating Georgia’s racketeering, or RICO statute.
At 3:22 PM on Tuesday Trump again went after Willis, despite having signed a document earlier this month stating he is aware it is illegal to “intimidate” an “officer of the court” in his federal indictment for allegedly attempting to overturn the election.
“Can you believe it?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website. “This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference. No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election. Those are the ones you should be going after, not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!”
Local news reports show crime is substantially down in Atlanta.
READ MORE: Gaetz Pushing for Public School Prayer Instead of ‘Pansexual Poetry Hour in Portland’
According to Willis’ indictment, Trump and his co-defendants “unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere.”
“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the indictment reads. “That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.”
The indictment also alleges Trump and his co-defendants “constituted a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in various related criminal activities including, but not limited to, false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, acts involving theft, and perjury.”
READ MORE: Trump Next Week: ‘Major’ News Conference, GOP Debate, Arraignment on 13 Felony Charges Including RICO
Overnight Trump also had attacked Willis, calling her “an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, ‘I will get Trump.'”
Willis won election in 2020, in the same election Trump lost.
HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte calls Trump’s allegation Willis campaigned on indicting Trump a “ridiculous lie.”
“She had no idea he was going to do that and did not ‘campaign’ on it.”
