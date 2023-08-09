News
‘Keep It Up’: Ohio’s GOP Secretary of State Brutally Mocked After His Amendment Goes Down in Flames
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose put a lot of political capital on backing “Issue 1,” a ballot initiative that would have raised the threshold for future ballot initiatives to succeed from 50 percent to 60 percent.
Voters in Ohio subsequently rejected the measure by 14 points — but that didn’t stop LaRose from issuing a defiant statement blaming out-of-state spending for the loss.
“We were dramatically outspent by dark money billionaires from California to New York, and the giant ‘for sale’ sign still hangs on Ohio’s constitution,” he complained. “Ohioans will see the devastating impact of this vote soon enough.”
Many critics were quick to mock LaRose for his statement, including Rachel Petri, the campaign manager for Sen. Sherrod Brown, who wrote on Twitter that “you can’t spell ‘a loser’ without ‘LaRose.'”
Atlantic editor Ronald Brownstein, meanwhile, noted that LaRose’s defiant statement didn’t even mention the role that protecting abortion rights played in the amendment’s defeat, which he said reflected Republicans’ “uncertainty on how to handle abortion backlash.”
Shannon Freshour, a Democrat who is running for Congress in Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) district, celebrated the win and argued LaRose got exactly what he deserved.
“It’s best to fight on the side of history, of democracy, of the people,” she wrote. “Thankfully Ohio understands that.”
Former Democratic Ohio candidate Paul Filippelli, meanwhile, mocked LaRose’s suggestion that keeping the old ballot initiative process would put Ohio’s state constitution at risk.
“Frank LaRose hates the Ohio Constitution and thinks it has a ‘for sale’ sign on it because it… allows voters to make decisions about how our state is governed,” he wrote.
And Tristan Rader, a progressive city councilman from Lakewood, Ohio, gave LaRose a sarcastic “thank you” for blowing his election.
“Thank you for your incompetent leadership on all the worst issues,” he wrote. “Keep it up!”
Special Counsel Obtained Search Warrant for Trump’s Twitter Account Amid Court Concerns He Could ‘Flee’ Prosecution
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office obtained a search warrant for Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and was allowed by a court to keep it sealed amid concerns the ex-president might “flee from prosecution.”
“The filing says the court ‘found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses,'” according to the Associated Press.
The search warrant was “so secret,” CNN adds, “that Twitter was barred from telling Trump the search warrant had been obtained for his account, and Twitter was fined $350,000 because it delayed producing the records sought under the search warrant.”
“The district court, according to the DC Circuit’s opinion, ‘found that there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that disclosing the warrant to former President Trump ‘would seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation’ by giving him “an opportunity to destroy evidence, change patterns of behavior, [or] notify confederates.'”
“The district court also concluded the non-disclosure order was necessary because it ‘found reason to believe that the former President would ‘flee from prosecution,’ ‘ a footnote says.”
Pointing to the $350,000 fine, Politico reports, “A federal court of appeals upheld that fine last month in a sealed opinion. But on Wednesday, the court unsealed a redacted version of that opinion, revealing the secret battle for the first time.”
That redacted version of the opinion is 34 pages long.
Image via Shutterstock
‘In Charge’: Judge Chutkan Quickly Sets Tone by Rejecting Trump’s Attempt to Delay Election Case
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday quickly rejected Donald Trump’s legal team’s attempt to delay the trial in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of the ex-president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Smith had asked Judge Chutkan for a protective order, arguing – based on evidence – that the defendant, Donald Trump, was trying to litigate the case not in the courtroom but in the public square. Trump’s attorneys rejected the DOJ’s request for the protective order, falsely asserting it would violate Trump’s First Amendment rights.
Trump himself defiantly declared Monday night he would continue to say whatever he pleased, which to date has included apparent attacks on Special Counsel Smith and the DOJ, Judge Chutkan, the Biden administration, and former Vice President Mike Pence.
Judge Chutkan told both the Special Counsel and Trump’s legal team to set a date for a hearing for this week.
On Tuesday DOJ declared they are available any day or time, but Trump’s attorneys declared they would not be available this week for a hearing on the order, and asked for a date to be set next week.
JUST IN: Special counsel team says it can be ready for a hearing on any day this week. Trump team asks for a Monday or Tuesday hearing, even though Judge Chutkan asked to set a hearing by this Friday.
Unclear why Trump lawyers can’t meet Wednesday and why Friday is off the table pic.twitter.com/8mxSN6c7x9
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 8, 2023
Tuesday afternoon Judge Chutkan, who had been very specific in her instructions, set a date for Friday of this week, effectively refusing Trump’s attorneys’ request, The Messenger‘s Adam Klasfeld reports:
“At 5:24 p.m. ET, Judge Chutkan set the hearing for Friday morning at 10 a.m., in the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. Her order did not mention Trump’s attorneys’ request for an adjournment and excused the former president’s attendance.”
On social media Klasfeld adds, “Notably, Judge Chutkan‘s order doesn’t even mention Trump’s lawyers’ bid to delay the hearing. She just casually — and tacitly — rejects by setting the proceedings before the end of the week, as planned.”
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin observed, “is in charge, and she is making sure everyone knows it.”
Less than one hour earlier, Trump had posted an attack against Judge Chutkan on his social media platform, attempting to tie the jurist to Hunter Biden. He also falsely declared the case a “free speech indictment of me by my political opponent, Crooked Joe Biden’s Department of InJustice.”
CNN calls it “just another example of how she wants to move this case along quickly.”
Watch below or at this link.
JUST IN: Hearing Friday will be first time Trump lawyers and Special Counsel prosecutors appear before Judge Tanya Chutkan who will oversee Trump 1/6 case. Former President is not required or expected to attend. @CNNSitrom pic.twitter.com/lsdsG1U1iV
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) August 8, 2023
News
‘You Just Might Have to Give Those Millions Back’: Legal Experts Warn on Jack Smith’s Trump PAC Fundraising Probe
Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s investigation appears to include the reportedly millions of dollars Donald Trump‘s PAC raised – and spent – after the 2020 election, with legal experts suggesting if the massive amounts of money raised were based of fraudulent claims, the federal government might “seize” those funds or require them to be returned.
“This isn’t over yet,” says NBC News national security analyst Frank Figliuzzi, a former top FBI official. “When you raise millions based on a fraudulent claim, you’ve committed a crime. And, you just might have to give those millions back.”
Figliuzzi’s remarks are based on a Tuesday report from Politico that reveals, “Special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of efforts by Donald Trump and others to subvert the 2020 election remains ongoing — with at least one interview this week that focused on fundraising and spending by Trump’s political action committee.”
Top Rudy Giuliani ally Bernard Kerik, the disgraced former NYPD Commissioner who was pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020, was interviewed by Jack Smith’s investigators in “a closed-door interview on Monday.”
READ MORE: ‘Unbelievably Irresponsible’: CNN Slammed Over ‘Bizarre’ and ‘Reckless’ GOP Impeachment Plans Reporting
Kerik was “asked multiple questions about the Save America PAC’s enormous fundraising haul in the weeks between Election Day and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to Kerik’s lawyer, Tim Parlatore, who was present for the interview and shared details with POLITICO.”
“It’s a laser focus from Election Day to Jan. 6,” Parlatore told Politico.
NYU Law School professor Andrew Weissmann, the well-known MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and former FBI General Counsel, offered this advice:
“Keep your eyes peeled for a criminal case about the Trump PAC and forfeiture allegations/seizures. Case wd [would] not need to go all the way up to Trump before Jack charges folks and seizes assets.”
Professor of law Jennifer Taub responded with a bit of snark: “Wire fraud? Delicious.”
Last year in June NPR reported that, according to the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, “the Trump campaign took $250 million in donations from supporters that it said would go to an election defense fund to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. But the fund was never actually created, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., one of the committee members, said … in the panel’s second public hearing.”
“Instead, the money went to the Save America political action committee,” NPR reported.
And in September of last year, Vanity Fair reported, “Two of Trump’s former top aides, Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, were issued subpoenas this week,” in an article noting that a “federal grand jury is now looking into former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC.”
