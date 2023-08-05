“Heat has been a sudden jolt the past two weeks, but brewing behind the scenes has been the price of oil, which for five straight weeks has been rising,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy told the Post. “The Russians and Saudis have been colluding to limit production into the market at a time that it’s looking like the economy may not get dragged to the depths of a recession.”
Jack Smith Wastes No Time in Seeking Protective Order After Trump’s Threat on Truth Social
Special Counsel Jack Smith on Friday reportedly moved for a protective order in the criminal case brought against Donald Trump over the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, referencing a social media threat Trump posted earlier the same day.
Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, issued a threat that he will be “coming after” anyone who “goes after” him.
“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” Trump posted without any further context.
That spurred action from the prosecution, according to Kyle Cheney, the senior legal affairs reporter for Politico.
“Prosecutors just proposed a protective order referencing Trump’s Truth Social post from earlier tonight, saying it clearly references other parties/participants in the case,” Cheney wrote.
The motion states that further behavior similar to Trump’s existing conduct could result in ‘a harmful chilling effect on witnesses.”
Trump also said Smith was “deranged,” “sick,” and “a lost soul” at an Alabama campaign event that same day.
Texas Drag Ban Faces Legal Challenge By ACLU
The Texas drag ban is the subject of a new lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Texas on Wednesday. The ban is due to take effect next month.
Senate Bill 12 was passed by the state Senate and House on May 29, and signed into law by Republican Governor Greg Abbott on June 18. The law bans “sexually oriented performances” on public property or in the presence of anyone under 18 years old. However, the bill’s definition of “sexually oriented performances” includes “the exhibition of sexual gesticulations using accessories or prosthetics that exaggerate male or female sexual characteristics.” Those who violate the law could be sentenced to a year in jail and fined as much as $10,000.
An earlier draft of the bill contained language directly referring to drag, including explicitly banning “state funding to municipal libraries that host drag story hours or otherwise host events where persons presenting as the opposite sex read books to children for entertainment,” according to KUT-FM.
Though the explicit anti-drag language was removed, the suit says the law “unconstitutionally singles out drag performances as a disfavored form of expression.”
“In its zeal to target drag, the Legislature also passed a bill so yawning in scope that it criminalizes and restricts an enormous swath of constitutionally protected activity, including theater, ballet, comedy, and even cheerleading,” the lawsuit reads.
The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of two LGBTQ non-profit organizations, The Woodlands Pride, Inc. and Abilene Pride Alliance; two drag entertainment production companies, Extragrams, LLC and 360 Queen Entertainment LLC; and a drag queen, Brigitte Bandit. The suit names Interim Attorney General Angela Colmenero, as well as a number of local officials. Governor Abbott is not named.
The law is similar to other drag bans that have passed in other states, which have also faced similar legal challenges. However, critics say the Texas drag ban goes even further, potentially banning artwork depicting the nude form, according to the Austin American-Statesman. For example, Sandro Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, in which the titular goddess is depicted nude upon a clamshell, could hypothetically be challenged.
A federal judge ruled Tennessee’s drag ban violated the First Amendment, calling the ordinance “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.” In Florida, another federal judge blocked a similar law, saying it would likely run counter to the right to freedom of speech.
Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, one of the named defendants, told KUT-FM she appreciated the lawsuit, and hopes it will “bring some clarity to a law that has constitutional concerns.”
“I continue to hope that in the name of true public safety, our state leaders will one day focus on actual public safety threats, like gun violence, instead of legislation like SB12 which will have little to no effect on the day to day operations of a community and its public safety needs,” Garza continued.
Featured image from Brigitte Bandit’s Twitter.
Ron DeSantis Bashes NBA After Players’ Union Condemns Orlando Magic’s Donation to His Super PAC
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis—also running for the Republican presidential nomination—slammed the National Basketball Association after the players’ union, the National Basketball Players Association, condemned the Orlando Magic for making a donation to his super PAC.
Thursday morning, the NBPA released a statement following a New York Times report that the team made a $50,000 donation to Never Back Down, a pro-DeSantis super PAC. The statement avoided mentioning DeSantis by name.
“A political contribution from the Orlando Magic is alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary,” the NBPA said. “NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements. However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.
“The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.”
Friday, DeSantis hit back on Twitter—now renamed X—though he directed his ire at the league rather than the union.
“It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies,” he tweeted.
It appears the NBA took a break from protesting our anthem and bending the knee to Communist China to chirp about my policies. https://t.co/j8uH4AmAx7
— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 4, 2023
The Orlando Magic is owned by the DeVos family. Betsy DeVos was the education secretary under President Donald Trump. The team told the Times that the donation, dated May 19, “was given as a Florida business in support of a Florida governor for the continued prosperity of Central Florida.” DeSantis announced his presidential campaign five days later.
The NBA has been criticised over its relationship with China. During the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, manager of the Houston Rockets Daryl Morey made a tweet supporting the protesters. China Central Television stopped airing NBA games in response, and other Chinese sponsors pulled out.
The NBA apologized to China, saying “We are deeply disappointed about Morey’s inappropriate comment and he undoubtedly has hurt Chinese fans’ feelings severely,” according to Time. Despite the apology, it was only in 2022 that NBA games began airing again in the country.
Heat Wave Driving Gas Prices Up, AAA Says
The recent heat wave has driven gas prices up, but that price will likely fall soon, according to AAA.
“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. “Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”
July 2023 was the hottest month on record, Reuters reported. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres used the phrase “global boiling” to describe the worldwide heatwave. The mean temperature worldwide is approximately 0.4 degrees warmer than the previous record set in July 2019, and 2.7 degrees above the pre-industrial mean, according to Reuters.
The heat has caused refineries to slow production, as they tend to shut down in temperatures higher than 95 degrees, according to the Washington Post. The extra heat can make refineries more dangerous.
“Refineries break down in extreme heat. It’s like running an engine at very hot temperatures for a long time,” said Tom Kloza, president of the Oil Price Information Service, told CNN.
Lowering temperatures have allowed refineries to commence regular operations, and will likely lower prices again. However, other extreme weather conditions threaten to drive prices up. For example, hurricanes could cause more spikes, according to the Washington Post.
“If a hurricane hits that hot Gulf Coast water, that could boost prices on the national level 10 to 30 cents, even if only for a month,” Gross told the paper.
The extreme heat is not the only reason for high prices, though. Saudi Arabia recently announced Thursday that until September, oil production would be cut by 1 million barrels a day, according to UPI.
Featured image by Rafael Castillo via Wikimedia Commons
