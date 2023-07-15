News
‘Unusual’ Activity in Georgia Points to Trump Facing ‘Massive Conspiracy Case’: Ex-Prosecutor
Donald Trump will likely soon be hit with a “massive conspiracy case” out of Georgia for allegedly attempting to overturn the election there, and there could be dozens of defendants who join him, according to a former prosecutor.
Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner appeared on MSNBC to discuss Trump’s criminal probe and case, and was asked about Trump’s legal woes in Georgia. It has been reported that the prosecutor there, Fani Willis, is nearing a charging decision.
Kirschner noted that he has been expecting a large case from Willis, perhaps charging around a dozen people, because of actions she took before this month.
“I became convinced that the district attorney Fani Willis was going to indict probably a massive conspiracy case when she did something that was really unusual. I had never seen it done as a prosecutor. She sent a letter to the judges of Fulton County, the Fulton County court, saying that we respectfully request that you set no trials for two weeks in August,” he said. “The week of august 7th and 14th, and you set no in-person hearings during those two weeks. That is an incredible ask of a prosecutor to courts, please clear your dockets, clear the decks.”
He added:
The “only real inference there is that she knows full well that she is going to drop a massive conspiracy indictment that will probably include, according to one of the grand jurors who gave some interviews after the special purpose grand jury had concluded its work, perhaps dozens of people. She is going to need those two weeks to run all of those defendants through court for their arraignment. That is their first court appearance. It is going to take time and she’s asked the judges to clear their decks for two weeks in August so she can do that.”
Watch the video below or click here:
A Texas Judge Is Trying to Use the SCOTUS Anti-LGBTQ Ruling to Refuse to Marry Same-Sex Couples
In 2019, Waco, Texas Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley received an official “public warning” from the state’s Commission on Judicial Conduct for refusing to officiate weddings for same-sex couples.
The warning, while public, did not come with any fine nor any severe sanctions or censure, as NCRM reported at the time, yet Judge Hensley sued. She retained a far-right wing anti-LGBTQ Christian activist group with ties to Trump, First Liberty Institute, to represent her in her $10,000 lawsuit for damages.
Three years later, almost to the day of her warning, a Texas bipartisan appeals court panel in Austin ruled against her.
“She failed to make her case, the three-member panel wrote,” The Dallas Morning News reported.
Her case essentially was “that the State Commission on Judicial Conduct [had] violated her religious freedom by reprimanding her for performing weddings solely for heterosexual couples,” the paper explained.
READ MORE: Abortion, Diversity, Drag Shows, EVs, and Trans People: Tennessee AG Waging Massive Multi-State Culture War
Hensley was not merely asking that she be allowed to refuse to wed same-sex couples, she was asking the Commission and its members be prevented “from investigating or sanctioning judges or justices of the peace who recuse themselves from officiating at same-sex weddings on account of their sincere religious beliefs.”
In their public warning, the Commission on Judicial Conduct had cited the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct, which states that a “judge shall conduct all of the judge’s extra-judicial activities so that they do not cast reasonable doubt on the judge’s capacity to act impartially as a judge.”
The Commission determined Hensley “should be publicly warned for casting doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge due to the person’s sexual orientation in violation of Canon 4A(l) of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct.”
The Dallas Morning News later added that “Hensley, who is represented by former Texas solicitor general Jonathan Mitchell, indicated on Dec. 19 that she intends to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.”
Jonathan Mitchell is the attorney who devised the legal mechanism, the basis for Texas’ controversial “vigilante,” or “bounty hunter” abortion ban that relies not on government officials but instead, “deputizes ordinary citizens to enforce an effective ban on abortions — and offers them a financial incentive to do so” as The New York Times explained.
READ MORE: Architect of Texas Abortion Ban Also Criticized ‘Court-Invented Rights to Homosexual Behavior and Same-Sex Marriage’
Attorney Mitchell, The Dallas Morning News also reported, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, set his “sights on gay marriage.”
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court in 303 Creative ruled last month in favor of a private business owner who claims her personal religious beliefs prevent her from designing wedding websites for same-sex couples despite having never formally been asked to do so, Hensley is once again suing for the “right” to not marry same-sex couples.
And Mitchell is reportedly once again her attorney.
Hensley’s new “lawsuit alleges that the commission violated her rights under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Her lawsuit was dismissed by a lower appeals tribunal, but last month, the Texas Supreme Court said it will hear arguments on whether to revive the state judge’s lawsuit,” The Texas Tribune reports.
Hensley “argues that though the Supreme Court used the First Amendment and not state law in the 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis case, the decision is also applicable in her lawsuit.”
Some legal experts have told The Texas Tribune the Supreme Court’s 303 Creative case is far different from Hensley’s case.
READ MORE: GOP Senators and Right-Wingers Freak Out Over Biden Ordering 3000 Reservists to Ready for Possible Deployment to Europe
“The law of the land is marriage equality. It’s as simple as that,” Johnathan Gooch, a spokesperson for Equality Texas told the Tribune. “If judges and justices of the peace were empowered to only enforce the laws that they agreed with, we would quickly descend into anarchy.”
Meanwhile, Jezebel also points out that “Hensley’s lawyer is none other than Jonathan Mitchell, the architect of Texas’ bounty hunter abortion ban known as S.B. 8 and counsel for the Texas man suing his ex-wife’s friends for allegedly helping her obtain abortion pills. Unsurprisingly, Mitchell opposes gay rights and said in a Supreme Court brief that Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 ruling that legalized marriage equality, is a court-invented right that is just “as lawless as Roe [v. Wade].” He also attacks LGBTQ rights more broadly: In 2018, Mitchell represented a group seeking exemptions to anti-discrimination rules so they could refuse to hire LGBTQ people it if countered their religious beliefs and he’s the lawyer arguing that insurance shouldn’t have to cover PrEP drugs.”
Jack Smith Can Prove ‘Trump Participated in an Insurrection’: Former DOJ Official
Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, appeared on CNN Friday to make the case that special counsel Jack Smith has the evidence he needs to show former President Donald Trump participated in an insurrection against the United States government.
Ayer started off by arguing that the DOJ would be very careful in bringing charges of supporting an insurrection against Trump, but he argued that prosecutors had what they needed to make such a charge stick.
“It fits like a glove, what Trump did,” he said. “You can tell this story in terms of Trump summoning these people to Washington, and his conduct during the day… the tweet that he sent out [saying] Pence isn’t doing his job, and then sitting there for 187 minutes and doing nothing, and really lending support. He participated in an insurrection and supported it.”
Ayer also said that it was necessary from a practical perspective for Smith to prove that Trump knew he legitimately lost the 2020 election — but he thinks that Smith has “overwhelming” evidence to support such a charge.
IN OTHER NEWS: Watch: CNN panel schools GOP lawmaker’s historically illiterate ‘colored people’ rant
“He said it to a bunch of people,” he said. “He may have said it to his family members. And so he knew he had lost, and he went ahead and did these things.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Fox News Host Demands to Know ‘Why Is Hunter Biden Always in Our Face?’
Fox News host “Judge” Jeanine Pirro on Thursday’s edition of “The Five” demanded to know why President Joe Biden’s son gets so much attention.
In a segment titled, “Cocaine ‘Cover Up’,” Pirro and her right-wing compatriots were criticizing the U.S. Secret Service’s investigation into a small bag of cocaine that was found in a heavily-trafficked guest area of the White House. The investigation proved inconclusive, with agents unable to determine who left the drug.
“There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the Secret Service said in a statement, ABC News reports. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.”
READ MORE: House Ethics Committee Re-Opens Investigation Into Matt Gaetz: Report
The agency added it “did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons.”
Republicans are outraged that the owner of the small amount of the illegal substance could not be identified.
“And to say that they don’t know who it is, to me, somebody should lose their job over this,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said. “This thing’s a trash can. Everybody wants to pick and choose. They need to shut the whole thing down put the garden hose to it and clean it out.”
Congressman Burchett has said that Congress has no role to play in stoping school shootings. “We’re not going to fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals.”
ABC reports Congressman Burchett said members of Congress who receive a briefing today were told the amount of cocaine was less than one gram.
According to Statista, the street price for one gram of cocaine in 2020 was $120.
Many on the right, ignoring previous First Families, suggested or even insisted the cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden, despite any evidence.
After asking about security cameras, Pirro demanded to know, “Where are the canines? Why don’t you know everyone who’s gone through there?”
“It’s all hogwash,” she continued. “You vacated the building, it was so dangerous when you saw that, what you thought might be anthrax. And now you don’t have anything to say about it.”
READ MORE: ‘Like a 007 Movie’: Dem Slams Republicans Working With ‘Villain’ Indicted on Arms Trafficking, Foreign Agent Charges
“So it’s either a cover up, they’re inept. And in addition to drug testing the staffers I think they got to stop lying to us and coming out and saying – We know Hunter was there,” she baselessly added.
“The reason this is so important is Hunter doesn’t get the plea deal if they can pin this on him,” Pirro continued, despite the White House specifying no member of the First Family had been in that area – in fact, the Biden family had spent that weekend at Camp David.
“And finally, why is Hunter Biden always in our face?” Pirro also demanded to know.
“Why is this guy at the White House? Why is he on Air Force One? Why is he in Ireland? Why is his [sic] idiot State Department dinners? This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face.”
Hunter Biden is a member of America’s First Family. Pirro and Fox News never asked why Donald Trump Jr. was at the White House or traveling with President Trump. They did not ask why Eric Trump was at the White House or traveling with President Trump.
As many on social media noted, “Fox News” is the answer to “why is Hunter Biden always in our face?”
A quick Google search for the term “Hunter Biden” at the FoxNews.com website returned over 90,000 results. But at MSNBC.com, “Hunter Biden” produced just 14,500 results. USAtoday.com? 8770 results. At Rupert Murdoch’s right-wing Wall Street Journal? 205,000 results. And at Murdoch’s NYPost.com, 32,400 results.
Mediaite adds that Fox News has mentioned “Hunter Biden” nearly 400 times in the past two weeks.
“According to the results of a search of Fox News transcripts in the television database TVEyes, Pirro’s reference to ‘Hunter Biden’ was the 393rd such instance in July. That is an average of 30 times a day as of the evening of July 13.”
Watch Pirro below or at this link.
Jeanine Pirro: “Finally, why is Hunter Biden always in our face?! Why is this guy at the White House? … This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face!” pic.twitter.com/iEycods7oE
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 13, 2023
