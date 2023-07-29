News
Trump ‘May Die in Prison’ if He Doesn’t Strike a Deal After ‘Shocking’ New Charges: Legal Scholar
According to a bevy of legal experts who spoke with Salon, the superseding Department of Justice indictment Donald Trump was slammed with this past week, which contained three new charges related to stolen government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, makes the federal case against him infinitely stronger and increases the chances he’ll end up in jail if doesn’t make a deal with special counsel Jack Smith’s office.
With the president currently facing 40 charges that will be heard in a Florida courtroom by Judge Aileen Cannon next year — and reports that more could be coming in Washington D.C. over the Jan. 6 insurrection — one legal scholar suggested Trump may die in jail given his advanced age.
Speaking with Salon’s Areeba Shah, James Sample.of Hofstra University’s School of Law, claimed reports that the former president had close aides — now charged as co-conspirators — attempt to destroy surveillance video at Mar-a-Lago will make the prosecution of the former president that much easier.
As he explained, “Attempting to delete the surveillance footage has not only obstruction of justice ramifications but will also be useful to prosecutors in demonstrating consciousness of guilt,” before adding, “It is the consciousness of guilt that is particularly compelling. Innocent parties don’t take steps to delete evidence of innocence.”
Paul Collins, who teaches legal studies and political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, stated he found the evidence presented “shocking.”
“If the government can prove this aspect of the case, it will be exceptionally difficult for the former president to mount a defense,” Collins explained with former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani chiming in to claim that DOJ having the top secret document described by Trump in an incriminating recording wraps up the case against the former president for a jury.
“It also now ties the document to the recording, and there is really no better evidence to have than the defendant on tape talking about the alleged crime,” Rahmani explained. “Witnesses can lie. Recordings don’t.”
Collins stated it would be in Trump’s best interest to seek a plea deal.
“These are serious charges and if the former president is found guilty and does not strike some kind of a sentencing deal he may die in prison given his age,” he warned.
Trump Thinks He Won’t Be Indicted Because He Won His Impeachment Trial
In a series of rapid-fire wild rants Donald Trump on Friday insisted he should not be indicted on charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and appeared to strongly suggest that because he won his Senate impeachment trial on insurrection charges he will not face an indictment.
Trump ten days ago announced his attorneys had received a target letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith, and on Thursday his attorneys reportedly were told to expect an indictment.
“How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate?” Trump asked on his social media platform, falsely equating a highly-partisan political event with an actual criminal investigation and jury trial in a court of law.
“In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!!”
Trump also made false accusations of election interference and prosecutorial misconduct.
Trump was not “fully acquitted” in his second Senate impeachment.
Charged by the U.S. House of Representatives with “incitement of insurrection,” the final vote in his Senate trial on that charge was 57 “guilty” votes and 43 “not guilty” votes. Despite the “bipartisan majority,” the Senate trial required 67 guilty votes to convict.
Later, in a mysterious post, the ex-president who is already facing two criminal indictments, and likely will face two more, appeared to suggest he will not be indicted.
“I expect nothing from the meeting with my lawyers and the Lunatics in the DOJ regarding January 6th. They just want to interfere with the Presidential Election on 2024. It is their new form of CHEATING, but we will WIN !!!”
In a separate post he also said: “They ought to throw Deranged Jack Smith and his Thug Prosecutors in jail, with Meritless Garland and Trump Hating Lisa Monaco. They have totally Weaponized the Department of Injustice.”
Trump Claims ‘Nothing in the Constitution’ Says Even if He’s Convicted and Sentenced He Can’t Run for President
Testing the boundaries of the 14th Amendment, Donald Trump on Friday insisted the Constitution allows him to run for president, even if he’s convicted and sentenced.
Trump was asked about the likely, impending indictment involving the Special Counsel’s investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which presumably would include his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
If he were “convicted and sentenced,” Trump was asked on the John Fredericks Show, “does that stop your campaign for president?”
“Not at all,” Trump replied. “There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could.”
Ten days ago Trump announced that his attorneys had been told by the Special Counsel’s office he is a target in the investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. They reportedly were also told on Thursday to expect an indictment. Many expected Trump would be indicted Thursday in the election fraud and obstruction case, but instead Jack Smith’s grand jury handed down a superseding indictment in the Espionage Act case involving classified documents.
Since there is no current indictment in the investigation into his efforts to overturn the election any possible charges are unknown.
But Trump’s claim there is “nothing in the Constitution” to prevent him from running for president if convicted and sentenced ignores the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that states anyone who has taken an oath “to support the Constitution” and later has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is disqualified from holding office.
Presumably, Trump can run, he can even be elected, but, it’s possible he would not be able to be sworn into office.
In December Trump called for “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”
Watch Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Donald Trump, when asked if being convicted and sentenced in one of his criminal cases would stop his 2024 presidential campaign:
“Not at all. There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could.” pic.twitter.com/aQlcSi9Vrt
— The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2023
Cursing Congressman Doubles Down: I’m Being Attacked for Swearing at Teenagers Because Republicans Defunded the IRS
U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) has no regrets and no apologies after swearing at and cursing out 16 and 17 year-old U.S. Senate pages Wednesday night who reportedly were in the Capitol Rotunda taking photographs before their final day serving the nation’s lawmakers.
Instead, Congressman Van Orden, who has a history of berating teenagers, is claiming there is nothing wrong with his actions and blames the left for criticizing him – which he suggests is nothing more than playing politics because House Republicans made changes when Kevin McCarthy became Speaker, including ending a COVID-era program for House members to vote by proxy, and for what he claims is defunding IRS agents.
Van Orden, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, attended Trump’s Stop the Steal rally and was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 after losing his first attempt to become a U.S. Congressman, in a statement did not deny swearing and cursing at the teenaged high-schoolers.
Rather, Van Orden, who that night, his aides say, had hosted a group of about 50 constituents and, according to a photograph (below) had a large amount of alcohol in his congressional office, criticized the teens by suggesting they were treating the Capitol like a “frat house.”
“Wake the f*ck up you little sh*ts,” Congressman Van Orden told the Senate pages, according to a transcript one of them wrote down, as The Hill reports. Punchbowl News was first to report the incident. “What the f*ck are you all doing? Get the f*ck out of here. You are defiling the space you [pieces of sh*t].”
“Who the f*ck are you?” he reportedly asked. When told they were Senate pages, Van Orden is said to have replied, “I don’t give a f*ck who you are, get out.”
He does not dispute he cursed out the kids, nor does he dispute the photograph taken from outside his office Wednesday night, which appeared to be filled with bottles of alcohol. Nor does he dispute he was “heard partying loudly” in his congressional office that night.
Per a source, here’s a photo from last night of a bunch of alcohol in Van Orden’s office. Van Orden and staff were heard partying loudly before he cursed out a group of teenage Senate pages pic.twitter.com/W6KF35nfWt
— Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) July 27, 2023
According to Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen, who broke the story on Thursday, Van Orden appeared on local Milwaukee talk radio station WISN Friday morning. He began by appearing to mock the massive criticism he’s received over his verbal abuse of the teenaged pages.
Cohen reports Van Orden said, “for the record, I wanna say I was misquoted. what I actually said was get off my lawn.”
He also said, “the people who have brought this up are not serious people. Let’s stop pretending like they are.”
“Here’s why this is a thing. In the last 180 days, we have defunded IRS agents, we ended proxy voting… we opened the people’s house,” Van Orden said, according to Cohen.
But the people who are criticizing the Congressman from Wisconsin include his fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill, include the entire U.S. Senate, Democrats and Republicans alike.
Thursday evening Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Van Orden’s attack on the pages. Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined in that condemnation, saying, “everybody on this side of the aisle feels the same way.”
Schumer: The pages have served this institution with grace. However, I understand a member of the house majority thought it appropriate to curse at some of these young people… I would like to take a moment to thank these pages. pic.twitter.com/Rxz9PLh6Aq
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2023
Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman on Friday adds, “Several top figures in the House Republican leadership told me they were alarmed by Van Orden’s behavior.”
Watch the video of Leaders Schumer and McConnell’s remarks above or at this link.
