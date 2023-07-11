News
Trump Loses Another Big Battle in E. Jean Carroll Case as DOJ Pulls Plug on Immunity
In a major reversal the U.S. Dept. of Justice has decided it is unable to represent Donald Trump in journalist E. Jean Carroll’s remaining defamation lawsuit against him. Because he had made the remarks during his time as president Trump had argued he should effectively be immune from any lawsuits, as is standard practice. The DOJ had previously claimed that Trump’s remarks were made in his role as president. It has now decided there is insufficient evidence to support that decision.
In a six-page letter addressed to Trump’s attorneys and Carroll’s attorney, and sent to Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan as reported by The Messenger’s senior legal correspondent Adam Klasfeld, the DOJ says Trump’s actions are not protected under the Westfall Act, the law that provides immunity from being sued when a member of the federal government is acting in their official role.
“I write to inform you that, in light of the D.C. Court of Appeals’ clarification of the standard for respondeat superior liability under D.C. law…as well as new factual developments, the Department of Justice is declining to certify under the Westfall Act, 28 U.S.C. § 2679(d), that defendant Donald J. Trump was acting within the scope of his office and employment as President of the United States when he made the statements that form the basis of the defamation claims in plaintiff’s Amended Complaint in this action.”
The six-page letter also explains, “the Department has determined that it lacks adequate evidence to conclude that the former President was sufficiently actuated by a purpose to serve the United States Government to support a determination that he was acting within the scope of his employment when he denied sexually assaulting Ms. Carroll and made the other statements regarding Ms. Carroll that she has challenged in this action. The evidence of Mr. Trump’s state of mind, some of which has come to light only after the Department last made a certification decision, does not establish that he made the statements at issue with a ‘more than insignificant’ purpose to serve the United States Government.”
It also states, “although the statements themselves were made in a work context, the allegations that prompted the statements related to a purely personal incident: an alleged sexual assault that occurred decades prior to Mr. Trump’s Presidency. That sexual assault was obviously not job-related.”
Bloomberg News’ Zoe Tillman adds the DOJ’s decision means “no absolute immunity as a federal employee,” and calls it a “major turn of events.”
MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang explains this means that “Trump has to defend himself & the DOJ won’t substitute in on his behalf.”
“The DOJ says Trump, when he defamed E. Jean, was acting outside of the scope of his office and employment as President,” Phang adds. “This is the right decision and it should have been the decision from the beginning.”
Carroll won her first civil lawsuit against Trump, when a jury found him liable for defamation and sexual assault.
Senate Democrats Announce Supreme Court Ethics Bill – Top Republican Immediately Declares It DOA
Barely more than one hour after Senate Democrats announced Monday afternoon they will take up a Supreme Court ethics reform bill after months of scandals and allegations of corruption inside the nation’s highest court, a top Republican declared it would be dead on arrival.
Senate Democratic Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois, who is also the Chair of the Judiciary Committee, announced his committee will mark up Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) bill next week.
“Whether you agree or disagree with the most recent historic decisions by the Supreme Court, we hope we can all agree on one thing—these nine justices have extraordinary powers under our Constitution,” Chairman Durbin said via Twitter. “The belief that they should not be held accountable or even disclose lavish gifts from wealthy benefactors is an affront to the nation they were chosen to serve. To hold these nine Justices to the same standard as every other federal judge is not a radical or partisan notion.”
“Since the Court won’t act, Congress will,” declared Durbin, who has been under fire – even by rank-and-file Democrats – for not holding the justices accountable.
Focusing his remarks on the justices themselves, he added, “your refusal to meet the most basic ethical standards casts a shadow you cannot escape.”
Senator Whitehouse, who has been focused on Supreme Court ethics reform for over a decade, proudly exclaimed, “At long last, my Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act is headed to a vote” in the Committee. If the Court won’t act to restore public trust, we will.
But Senate Minority Republican Whip John Thune of South Dakota immediately poured cold water on concept of Supreme Court ethics reform.
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Sen. Thune told him, “No way,” when he was asked if Democrats can get the 60 votes necessary to pass the bill. Democrats hold an extremely slim working majority. With the three Democratically-leaning independent Senators, there is essentially a 51-49 split. The bill would need 60 votes to pass, and Sen. Thune’s remarks suggest there are not even nine GOP senators willing to cross party lines to help preserve the nation’s highest court.
“In the wake of Ginni Thomas’ texts to Mark Meadows about overturning the elections,” CNN’s Raju reported back in March of last year, “Democrats are pushing for new legislation to impose a code of ethics on Supreme Court justices. Senate Minority Whip John Thune just told me such a bill ‘could be problematic.'”
“I think I’m uncomfortable with the idea of becoming overly prescriptive — particularly on the Supreme Court justices — they generally have pretty good instincts on when to recuse and when not to,” Thune said. “People have spouses. Spouses have their own lives. And I’ve always felt confident that Justice Thomas would act in an impartial way. … I think (the bill) creates a lot of constraints on the Supreme Court that could be problematic long term.”
Over the past year support for the Roberts Supreme Court has been at or near historic lows.
‘You Know, It Is What It Is’: GOP Senator Responsible for Marines Having No Leader Shrugs Off National Security Concerns
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, the freshman Republican from Alabama who single-handedly since February has been blocking what are now hundreds of U.S. Armed Forces promotions, appeared unconcerned when asked about the U.S. Marine Corps having no permanent Commandant as of Monday.
Sen. Tuberville is blocking more than 250 military promotions, which ordinarily pass through the Senate by unanimous consent. He claims his blockade is in response to the Pentagon’s policy of assisting any service member who wants or needs an abortion to access that health care in a state that does not ban the procedure.
“No, I’m not gonna change my approach. You know, it is what it is,” Tuberville told CNN’s Manu Raju Monday, when discussing the required retirement of Marine Corps Commandant David Berger. This is the first time in 160 years, according to CNN, the Marines will have no confirmed permanent leader.
Tuberville went on to say he’s met the officer who will serve as acting Commandant, and suggested the only difference between an acting Commandant and a permanent Commandant is “just the name.”
But Tuberville, who infamously was unable to identify the three branches of government after his election, and has a history of racist and pro-white nationalist remarks, neglected to mention he is also upset because U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has called him only once, and is refusing to negotiate.
Last week PBS Newshour reported that not only do the Marines now have no permanent leader, but next month, the U.S Army will suffer a similar crisis when its Chief of Staff is forced to retire. Shortly after, the U.S. Navy’s Chief of Operations will be forced to retire. In October, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will also retire.
On Friday, NCRM reported retired U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, an expert on national security, Russia, and nuclear weapons, suggested Tuberville is “directly harming the military readiness and national security of the United States” by blocking the promotions.
Journalist Marcy Wheeler, a national security and civil liberties expert on Monday asked, “Imagine a world in which the headline was, ‘Tommy Tuberville makes the country less safe to force his political will’?”
Watch Tuberville below or at this link.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), when asked by CNN’s @mkraju if he will change his approach to blocking military promotions in light of the unprecedented vacancy of the Senate-confirmed Marine Corps. commandant:
“No, I’m not gonna change my approach. You know, it is what it is.” pic.twitter.com/FRn5D6JSNH
— The Recount (@therecount) July 10, 2023
Despite $32 Billion State Surplus Texas GOP Lawmakers Fail to Increase School Funding – but Are Working to Cut Taxes
The Republican majority in the Texas state legislature declined to give schools any additional funding this year, despite the state having a $32 billion surplus, leading one schools superintendent to grant modest pay raises to teachers even if it causes deficit spending, and a state-installed superintendent to announce cuts of up to 600 jobs. Lawmakers in the Lone Star State are focused on tax cuts.
Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott has called on lawmakers in special session to cut property taxes and expand the state’s school voucher program, as the Texas Tribune reported last month.
“Lawmakers didn’t approve extra money this year to help schools balance their budgets or pay for raises, despite having an unprecedented $32 billion surplus in their hands — and even after Gov. Greg Abbott commissioned a task force last year to improve teacher pay and retention,” the Tribune added Monday. “The political fight over school vouchers derailed the only school funding bill that had a chance of passing.”
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott told The Texas Tribune, “We’ve taken the position that in the absence of state leadership, we’re going to take care of our staff, even if it means that we have a deficit budget.”
To give teachers a slim 3% increase will cost the district about $2 million. The money will come from cuts elsewhere and from the school district’s savings.
Meanwhile over in Houston, the state-installed schools superintendent, a former charter schools CEO who also ran the Dallas schools district, announced on Friday cuts of 500-600 jobs, KTRK reported.
“This is about making sure we ‘right-size’ central office and also work most efficiently. You’ve seen in other presentations that the central office numbers and expenditures have increased 61% in six years,” Houston ISD superintendent Mike Miles told KTKR.
The Texas Tribune adds, “Miles estimated the cuts from academic departments total 30% of current positions, about 3% of which were already vacant.”
“Reorganizations are hard. There are real people behind the numbers,” Miles said Friday. “We want to make sure that we do this in a way that’s respectful but also in enough time for people to apply for other jobs.”
The Tribune also reports that “Miles has been vocal about trimming a central office he described as ‘bloated’ and ‘amorphous’ upon his appointment last month to run Houston ISD by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. But Friday’s announcement offered the first glimpse into which departments will be impacted by his plans.”
On Thursday the Austin-American Statesman reported, Texas House Democrats “unveiled a $20.9 billion plan to deliver property tax relief to Texans through tax compression, increasing the homestead exemption and offering renters annual rebates. The new plan would also build annual teacher pay raises into the state’s school financing system.”
The bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Rep. John Bryant, said: “Our effort is one that recognizes that you can’t talk about property taxes without talking about public education.”
